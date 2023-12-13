New Zealand continue their winning streak in the World School's Festival as Westlake take the spoils

In a match hosted at the Pattana Sports Resort in Thailand, Westlake Boys’ of New Zealand secured victory in the World Schools Rugby Festival, prevailing over Ireland’s St Michael’s College in a closely contested 28-21 win. The tournament, known for attracting top schools from around the world, witnessed Westlake Boys’ adding to New Zealand’s rugby legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The setting for the match, just an hour from Bangkok, provided an international backdrop for the tournament, highlighting school’s rugby’s global appeal. The competition featured teams from various countries, such as England, South Africa, Wales and Ireland showcasing their skills and strategies on an inclusive platform.

Westlake Boys’ faced St Michael’s College in a hard-fought match, with both teams exhibiting tactical prowess. The closely contested encounter saw Westlake Boys’ demonstrating their proficiency in both the pack and backlines. The decisive moment came when Westlake Boys’ secured a from their superstar 12, Jarlon Lesatele, establishing a lead that proved insurmountable for their Irish counterparts.

St Michael’s put in a spirited performance, coming back from 14-0 down at half time and giving the Auckland-based side a serious scare.

The final whistle marked Westlake Boys’ School’s victory in the World Schools Rugby Festival, underscoring New Zealand’s ongoing dominance in the competition in recent years. This achievement follows the 2022 tournament, where Hamilton Boys’ High claimed victory by defeating Grey College from South Africa.

Looking ahead to future editions, questions arise about potential participants. Many express the desire to see Grey College back in the tournament, given their impressive performance in 2022. Additionally, there is anticipation for the inclusion of Kelston Boys’ from New Zealand and schools from France, adding further international flavour to the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the significant digital audience cannot be overlooked, as over 5000 viewers tuned in to watch the live stream of the final. This substantial viewership underscores the growing global interest in school-level rugby and highlights the World Schools Rugby Festival’s role in connecting fans worldwide with the sport. As the rugby community reflects on the recent tournament and looks ahead, discussions around potential participants and the remarkable viewership emphasize the enduring appeal and international reach of this prestigious event.