Recap: England v USA LIVE | Rugby World Cup

Scores
Northland NOR 12 Canterbury CAN 42
Taranaki TAR 17 Bay of Plenty BAY 31
Southland SOU 26 Manawatu MAN 31
Counties COU 13 Auckland AUC 28
Wellington WEL 54 Otago OTA 24
Tasman TAS 21 North Harbour HAR 17
Canterbury CAN 29 Manawatu MAN 32
Hawke's Bay HAW 35 Taranaki TAR 17
Waikato WAI 26 Tasman TAS 35
Southland SOU 42 Counties COU 14
North Harbour HAR 15 Otago OTA 21
Auckland AUC 15 Wellington WEL 34
Northland NOR 22 Bay of Plenty BAY 46
Taranaki TAR 19 Southland SOU 0
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Harlequins 1HA 24 Bristol BRI 12
Exeter EXE 28 Bath BAT 14
Argentina ARG Tonga TON Sat
28 Sep
12:45am
Japan JAP Ireland IRE Sat
28 Sep
3:15am
South Africa RSA Namibia NAM Sat
28 Sep
5:45am
Georgia GEO Uruguay URU Sun
29 Sep
1:15am
Australia AUS Wales WAL Sun
29 Sep
3:45am
Scotland SCO Samoa SAM Mon
30 Sep
6:15am
France FRA USA USA Wed
2 Oct
3:45am
New Zealand NZL Canada CAN Wed
2 Oct
6:15am
Georgia GEO Fiji FIJ Thu
3 Oct
1:15am
Ireland IRE Russia RUS Thu
3 Oct
6:15am
South Africa RSA Italy ITA Fri
4 Oct
5:45am
Australia AUS Uruguay URU Sat
5 Oct
1:15am
England ENG Argentina ARG Sat
5 Oct
4:00am
Japan JAP Samoa SAM Sat
5 Oct
6:30am
New Zealand NZL Namibia NAM Sun
6 Oct
12:45am
France FRA Tonga TON Sun
6 Oct
3:45am
South Africa RSA Canada CAN Tue
8 Oct
6:15am
Argentina ARG USA USA Wed
9 Oct
12:45am
Scotland SCO Russia RUS Wed
9 Oct
3:15am
Wales WAL Fiji FIJ Wed
9 Oct
5:45am
Tasman TAS Auckland AUC Fri
27 Sep
3:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Hawke's Bay HAW Fri
27 Sep
10:35pm
Wellington WEL Northland NOR Sat
28 Sep
1:05am
Canterbury CAN Counties COU Sat
28 Sep
3:35am
Otago OTA Waikato WAI Sat
28 Sep
9:05pm
Manawatu MAN North Harbour HAR Sat
28 Sep
11:35pm
Counties COU Hawke's Bay HAW Thu
3 Oct
2:35am
North Harbour HAR Wellington WEL Fri
4 Oct
2:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Manawatu MAN Fri
4 Oct
9:35pm
Auckland AUC Southland SOU Sat
5 Oct
12:05am
Otago OTA Canterbury CAN Sat
5 Oct
2:35am
Tasman TAS Northland NOR Sat
5 Oct
9:05pm
Waikato WAI Taranaki TAR Sat
5 Oct
11:35pm
Southland SOU Bay of Plenty BAY Thu
10 Oct
2:35am
Taranaki TAR Auckland AUC Fri
11 Oct
2:35am
Cheetahs CHE Glasgow GLA Fri
27 Sep
1:05pm
Ulster ULS Ospreys SWA Fri
27 Sep
2:35pm
Kings KIN Cardiff CAR Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Munster MUN Dragons GWE Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Benetton BEN Leinster LEI Sat
28 Sep
12:15pm
Scarlets SCA Connacht CON Sat
28 Sep
12:15pm
Edinburgh EDI Zebre ZEB Sat
28 Sep
2:35pm
Leinster LEI Ospreys SWA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Glasgow GLA Scarlets SCA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Kings KIN Munster MUN Sat
5 Oct
10:00am
Zebre ZEB Dragons GWE Sat
5 Oct
12:00pm
Cardiff CAR Edinburgh EDI Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Cheetahs CHE Ulster ULS Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Connacht CON Benetton BEN Sat
5 Oct
1:35pm
Leicester LEI Exeter EXE Fri
27 Sep
2:45pm
Northampton NOR Wasps WAS Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Worcester 1WO Exeter EXE Fri
4 Oct
2:45pm
Northampton NOR Saracens SAR Sun
6 Oct
10:00am
Rugby World Cup    

England v USA LIVE

Back
Rugby World Cup    

Recap: England v USA LIVE | Rugby World Cup

Follow all the action from the World Cup match on the RugbyPass live blog as England take on the USA in Kobe.

ENGLAND PLAYER RATINGS V USA

Relive every moment and analyse all of the key statistics from our Live Match Centre with live commentary, stats, player & team rankings, plus much more: CLICK HERE.

England opened their account with a patchy win last Sunday over Tonga in Sapporo, but the Americans have yet to feature in Pool C. Here are some factors to watch unfold:

Coping with the short turnaround

While the USA are yet to play in the tournament, England are back in action just four days after beginning their campaign with victory over Tonga.

(Continue reading below…)

Video Spacer

Coach Eddie Jones had made 10 changes to his side in order to avoid injuries and keep some key players fresh ahead of the later pool matches against Argentina on October 5 and France seven days later.

There could be a price to pay in terms of team cohesion, with the XV to take the field being relatively inexperienced, but England would still hope to have enough to see off the USA.

Could the USA cause a shock?

The Americans may be rank outsiders for the tournament but they are an improving force in the world game and England should guard against any complacency. On the sevens circuit at least, the US are now a strong side and they may well be contenders for gold when they return to Japan for next year’s Olympics.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hope Kobe City have stacked up on beef. Here are your teams for Thursdays clash. #ENGvsUSA #RugbyWorldCup

A post shared by RugbyPass (@rugbypass) on

Under the disciplined coaching of South African Gary Gold, the Eagles have already have a win over Scotland under their belts and have beaten Samoa this year. They also boast Premiership experience in the likes of Blaine Scully, Paul Lasike, Titi Lamositele and AJ MacGinty.

Hoping for improved performance

The much-changed team, and the likely further changes for the next game, isolate the game a little bit from the main campaign but Jones will still want to see improvement on the performance against Tonga to start building momentum. England were scrappy in their opener, conceding too many penalties early on and making numerous handling errors. They will hope to shake that rustiness off.

Eyes on Vunipola

Billy Vunipola is one player who has been retained in the side, with Jones commenting on how continuous action is better to keep the No8 in peak fitness rather than rest him. Given his history of injuries, this raised eyebrows – although with Mark Wilson not ready to start, options in his position were limited. Not surprisingly given his heritage, Vunipola found himself a marked man against Tonga and he will be keen to get into his stride.

Pressure on the referee

The officials in this tournament have an unenviable task in the coming days after strong criticism of their displays from the world governing body this week. World Rugby said referees’ “performances were not consistently of the standards set” by the organisation and themselves. There have been a number of controversial incidents in the early games of the tournament, most of them involving high tackles. Australian ref Nic Berry will be under scrutiny.

WATCH: England World Cup winner Neil Back reflects on the 2003 finals in the opening episode of the RugbyPass series, Rugby World Cup Memories  

Video Spacer

