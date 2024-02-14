Select Edition

Six Nations

England make three squad changes, including return of Manu Tuilagi

By Liam Heagney
England's Manu Tuilagi (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Steve Borthwick has confirmed that a 36-strong England squad – including the fit-again Manu Tuilagi – has assembled for midweek training at Twickenham ahead of the February 24 Guinness Six Nations round three match away to Scotland.

The head coach had named 20 forwards and 16 backs on February 4 in the group of 36 to prepare for the round two match versus Wales, a fixture that they won 16-14 last Saturday to go two wins from two at the start of the championship for the first time since 2019.

Borthwick went with a starting midfield of Fraser Dingwall and Henry Slade in those matches in Rome and London, but competition for places in Edinburgh will now intensify with the return of Tuilagi to the squad in place of the uncapped Oscar Beard.

It was late December when Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson revealed that Tuilagi, a Rugby World Cup semi-final starter versus South Africa, had suffered a groin injury with a six-week rehabilitation period that would rule the 32-year old out of the selection for the opening two championship rounds with England.

Tuilagi for Beard is the only change that Borthwick has made to the 16 backs in the squad, but Ollie Lawrence and Marcus Smith have joined up with England to continue their recuperation from their respective hip and calf injuries.

Fixture
Six Nations
Scotland
11:45
24 Feb 24
England
All Stats and Data

There are two changes to the group of 20 forwards that has assembled with the fit-again hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, who dropped out of contention before the end of January warm-weather camp in Girona, taking his place back from Jamie Blamire.

Another player who suffered a January injury on club duty, Leicester’s George Martin, has also been recalled with Northampton’s Tom Pearson dropping out. Martin took Ollie Chessum’s place alongside Maro Itoje in the starting line-up for the World Cup semi-final.

An RFU statement read: “36 players have assembled at Twickenham Stadium to prepare for England’s forthcoming Guinness Six Nations fixture against Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday, February 24.

Forwards (20):
Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)
Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)
Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)
Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)
Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins)
Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)
Theo Dan (Saracens)
Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)
Ben Earl (Saracens)
Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)
Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)
Jamie George (Saracens)
Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)
Maro Itoje (Saracens)
Joe Marler (Harlequins)
George Martin (Leicester Tigers)
Beno Obano (Bath Rugby)
Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs)
Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)
Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Backs (16):
Danny Care (Harlequins)
Elliot Daly (Saracens)
Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)
George Ford (Sale Sharks)
Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)
George Furbank (Northampton Saints)
Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)
Will Muir (Bath Rugby)
Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby)
Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)
Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)
Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)
Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)
Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)
Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks)

“Marcus Smith (Harlequins) and Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby) will join up with the squad to continue their rehabilitation from injury.”

England are currently in second place in the championship on eight points, two points behind the defending champions Ireland who scored bonus points wins over France and Italy.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 15 minutes ago
Big year ahead: Folau Fakatava not trying to be 'the next Aaron Smith’

“I think it’s really clear that he’s not trying to be the next Aaron Smith…..” Well, let’s hope so. Going to the toilet cubicle at the airport by himself would certainly be a good start……

1 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 30 minutes ago
Box-office coaching hires show the scale of South Africa's ambition

Quest for the 3-peat starts now. Interested to see how the team evolves and if we can make another RWC final in ‘27. Like Rassie said with ‘19 and ‘23…. ‘27 will be bonus, but ‘31 is the prize😂😂😂😂😂😂

1 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 50 minutes ago
SA Rugby issue statement over Springboks investment deal

Dreadful deal. Like NZ rugby SA has sold its soul to the American Private Equity devil. Enjoy the 30 pieces of silver. The payback hangover and chains of bondage will permanently disfigure rugby in those 2 nations. Very sad.

1 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hours ago
Scarlets sign Stormers flanker Jarrod Taylor with immediate effect

Can’t say I’m sorry to see him go. His attitude needs a major adjustment.

1 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 2 hours ago
Melbourne Rebels in danger as CEO and staff lose jobs - report

“in the face of $20 million in debts and with only  $17,300 in the bank….” Well it’s not all doom and gloom. All they need to do is find a horse running with odds of 1155/1 or better, put their remaining 17.3k on him to win and, bingo, debt covered! On a more pragmatic front, perhaps trying to run a rugby franchise in Victoria, that hasn’t the slightest interest in, or clue about, rugby wasn’t the brightest commercial idea. Might as well try selling ice creams on the moon.

1 Go to comments
p
pierre 3 hours ago
Faut-il encore pouvoir contrer les transformations ?

En 1992, il me semble l’essai est passé à 5 points et la transformation est restée à 2, c’est lorsque l’essai est passé à 3 points en 1891 qu’il a dépassé la transformation. Et si l’on interdit la charge pourquoi ne pas faciliter encore la tâche du buteur en supprimant aussi la transformation comme sur l’essai de pénalité. Cessons de tripoter la règle et profitons de sa singulière et inévitable injustice

1 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
In-demand Newcastle youngster Guy Pepper will join Bath next season

“Pepper… has been tipped to win a full cap sooner rather than later” well, we know Borthwick really rates Tom Curry, and Sam Underhill probably has 7 nailed down for the time being. Tom Pearson is unlikely to be out of the squad anytime soon, and Ben Earl might soon be switched to 7 to make room for Barbeary, Fisilau, or Cunningham-South at 8. Add to that, Henry Pollock is very likely to come into the team at some point before the next world cup. I hope Pepper gets his chance, but honestly he’s going to struggle to get any minutes!

2 Go to comments
C
Colin 4 hours ago
Watch: Tom Curry shares an update on his latest injury rehab

Wish him very well. England badly need a proper openside, unfortunately Underhill does not have the rippig, running,carrying speed of am International 7. Willis does. of course, but PRL and England have shot themselves in the foot. Hope to see Curry up and about in the future.

1 Go to comments
L
Lucio 4 hours ago
Guinness Six Nations: Are you not entertained by Steve Borthwick's exciting England?

Anyway England team is solid, can adapt is game plan to their opponent’s tactic too ( As in the second half against Italy). For sure is not as fun as AB or Ireland but, hey SA is much more boring.

5 Go to comments
O
On 5 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Crusaders to crumble, Brumbies will shine

Seriously who writes this shit, don’t we hear this every year….

12 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 5 hours ago
Guinness Six Nations: Are you not entertained by Steve Borthwick's exciting England?

Christ alive this writer is delusional. England is no where close to being the team you describe here. Scraping a win against Ireland and Wales means absolutely f all. England certainly can't go toe to toe with any team in the world lol.

5 Go to comments
C
Chris 6 hours ago
Sevu Reece returns for Crusaders more than 310 days after injury

Didn’t miss much, a record drubbing and a lost Final 😉

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 7 hours ago
All Black props rated hardest hitters in Super Rugby Pacific

Since when was Samasoni a leading figure of the ABs rejuvenated front row? Answer: never. And I don’t think a prop smashing Foley justifies a strongman rating does it? Especially when rated by Powder Puff Paddy no less.

2 Go to comments
A
Alec 8 hours ago
Ex-Springboks winger Sbu Nkosi lines up one-year Currie Cup deal

I have to ask as someone new to the sport (starter watching in 2017) why do wings get replaced so often and quickly in not just rugby union but on the international stage? Does it depend on the nation they play for and the wealth of talent at thier disposal if they are primarily a rugby playing nation like Ireland, SA, or NZ? Just thought I would ask it’s so rare you see a wing maintain thier place in a side for only more then a few years.

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 9 hours ago
'There is a void': Scott Barrett on how Crusaders will deal with personnel losses

#CrusadeOn ❤️🖤

1 Go to comments
b
brandon 10 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Crusaders to crumble, Brumbies will shine

Terribly uninformed article, Tahs with all their talent will be trash again. Reds will be much better.

12 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 10 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Crusaders to crumble, Brumbies will shine

Early days .the season hasn't started yet..the Blues have looked good in pre season games before and then been shite in the comp proper..the Crudaders can never be written of..they have a winning culture whoever plays will step up..the Chiefs are the team that will be up for it..they need to make up for last seasons disappointment Aussie sides will continue to struggle until they get rid of the Rebels.

12 Go to comments
A
Alister 11 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Crusaders to crumble, Brumbies will shine

For goodness sake there are only a limited certainties in life! 1THE ONLY Ausralian team anywhere close to winning Super Rugby Final is The Brumbies.2 The Crusaders can lose games & still win Super Rugby,{Already proven)3 As long as we have the lure of quick easy money in Japan & Europe then Super Rugby is on slippery Slope. 4 The whole competition is long overdue for an overhaul.5 You can almost already predict your top 4 & bottom 4,even before season begins.5 Western Force,Moana Pacifica,Rebels already bottom 4.If I am wrong PLEASE tell me what will change

12 Go to comments
D
Don 12 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Crusaders to crumble, Brumbies will shine

What hog wash about the Crusaders , they simply have for years brought on the next army - The Blues will crash, the Chiefs will be there abouts but again haven’t the structured play, Hurricans will be worse and up & down ,& the Highlanders will still be in a development mode with some success. The AB’s will finally have a leader that is first pick in his position and is a Crusader, the half back will certainly be Roygard first pick, Blackadder will be in the team, first five is a nightmare

12 Go to comments
A
Allen 16 hours ago
High time conversion charge downs were consigned to history

Because it was England

15 Go to comments
