1:58am, 30 July 2020

Lou Ransome, Drew Mitchell, Steve Hoiles and Sean Maloney chat all things Rugby Union on Australia’s ONLY rugby show.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week the panel discuss all things Aussie Rugby including their take on the Joseph Suaalii signing saga as well as answering your questions in the #TARS mailbag segment, and that time when Drew Mitchell MIA after Kurtley Beale’s wedding.

Watch the entire episode above, or listen in below: