Lou Ransome, Drew Mitchell, Steve Hoiles and Sean Maloney chat all things Rugby Union on Australia’s ONLY rugby show.
ADVERTISEMENT
This week the panel discuss all things Aussie Rugby including their take on the Joseph Suaalii signing saga as well as answering your questions in the #TARS mailbag segment, and that time when Drew Mitchell MIA after Kurtley Beale’s wedding.
Watch the entire episode above, or listen in below:
Recommended
- Aotearoa Rugby Pod | How to beat the Crusaders
- The Breakdown | Episode 27 | Scott Robertson, Bill Beaumont and more
- Super Rugby Aotearoa | Ardie Savea Interviewed
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now