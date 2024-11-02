Dragons RFC: Dai Flanagan second URC coach axed after just six games

Dragons RFC has confirmed the departure of head coach Dai Flanagan – effective immediately – following a ‘mutual agreement’ after discussions on the club’s performance and future direction.

Flanagan’s exit follows Munster’s dismissal last week of head coach Graham Rowntree after the first block of URC fixtures.

Flanagan had taken over the reigns following the sacking of Dean Ryan two seasons ago.

Flanagan joined the club in June 2022 and led rugby operations for the past two seasons, including the start of the current 2024/25 campaign. Filo Tiatia has been appointed as interim head coach.

A statement reads: “Dragons RFC can today confirm the departure of Dai Flanagan from his role as Head Coach with immediate effect.

“The decision has been mutually agreed by all parties following extensive discussions regarding the club’s performance and future direction.

“We thank Dai for his contribution, professionalism, and dedication to Dragons RFC throughout his time at the club and wish him and his family well for the future.

“Filo Tiatia will now take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach, supported by the current coaching staff.

“Dragons RFC will make further announcements on the coaching team going forward in due course.”