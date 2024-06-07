Coventry swoop for pair of ex-Edinburgh backs

Coventry Rugby have added a pair of Scottish backs to their squad ahead of next season’s Championship campaign.

Speedy winger Jake Henry joins on a season-long loan from Pro-14 outfit Edinburgh where he spent two years in the academy prior to this season being part of the senior squad and getting experience in both the URC and Europe.

The 23-year-old has represented Scotland at both under-20 level and in sevens where he played in four tournaments around the world before scored a hat-trick during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games played in Coventry.

After beginning his club career with Highland RFC, in more recent times Henry has featured for Melrose Storm, Southern Knights and Heriot’s in Scotland’s Super Six competition.

Henry said he went straight to former Cov flanker Tom Dodd to discuss the possibility of a move south.

“Tom only has good things to say about Coventry,” he said.

“Speaking with Alex, the way Coventry play sounds really exciting for a back-three player and I can’t wait to get started.”

Head coach Alex Rae expects Henry to be well-suited to Cov’s pacy, attacking approach.

“Jake is a really exciting player who’s very eager to showcase that,” he said.

“Every time he touches the ball you feel like something may happen and that style will really fit in well with the way we want to play the game.

“Chatting with him he’s ready to really get a run of games and see where that may take him.”

Cov’s second recent acquisition – Australian-born goal-kicking fly half Liam Richman – also has a connection to the Scottish capital.

The 26-year-old played school and club rugby in Brisbane before heading to Canberra where he had a stint with the Brumbies then Sydney where he played in the same Shute Shield competition from which Pat Pellegrini emerged.

After arriving in Scotland. Richman played in the Super Six with Heriot’s without appearing in the same side as Henry and has since played some pre-season and A-team games for Edinburgh.

He is currently club captain at Heriot’s and has covered full back and centre as well as his preferred no.10 role.

Rae believes Richman will prove himself to be a useful addition to the blue-and-whites’ squad.

“It’s great to welcome Liam who’s a really talented player,” he said.

“He has been around experiencing different cultures and environments which will have given him some fantastic experiences.

“He’s now really hungry to establish himself at Coventry and make an impact on the team, which was music to our ears.”

Richman said he was keen to test himself in the Championship and is therefore delighted to be joining one of the competition’s leading clubs.

“The brand of rugby that Coventry play really jumped out at me,” he said. It’s a high-tempo game and that really suits my playing style.

“It also looks a very tight-knit group and a club steeped in history so taking the challenge of competing in a professional environment with them was an easy choice.”