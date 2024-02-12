‘Take us to that next level’: Coach Simon Cron re-signs with Western Force

The Western Force believe they are heading in the right direction under Simon Cron with the club announcing on Tuesday that the head coach has signed a two-year contract extension through until the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Less than two weeks out from the 2024 season opener at home against the Hurricanes, the Force have revealed that their well-respected coach will stay out west for the foreseeable future.

Cron, 48, joined the Force on an initial two-year deal in 2022 but has gone on to impress with his leadership qualities, rugby knowledge and commitment to the Super Rugby franchise.

Big news this morning as we confirm Head Coach Simon Cron has extended his contract for another two years! 🔒 With new Western Force CEO Niamh O’Connor recently joining the ranks, it looks as if something epic is growing at Force HQ 💪 Read more below 👇https://t.co/Og7HVaS0Wc — Western Force (@westernforce) February 12, 2024

Western Force CEO Niamh O’Connor, who was officially confirmed to be permanently in that position last week, was delighted to see Cron re-sign.

“Since his arrival in Perth 18 months ago, Simon and his coaching team have worked hard to put the foundation pieces in place for long-term success for the Force,” O’Connor said in a statement.

“That doesn’t happen overnight but the trajectory of the team under Simon is exciting and while we didn’t make the finals last year, we saw glimpses of the project building and evolving. That’s only been enhanced during the off-season by our recruitment and player buy-in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can feel internally that there’s an elite high-performance environment and positive success-focused culture growing within the playing squad which is exactly part of the Club’s vision to be world-class.

“The Force board have every confidence in Simon to take us to that next level, thus we’re thrilled to have him sign a contract extension, keeping him in Perth until at least 2026.”

Cron has an impressive rugby coaching CV which would make him an invaluable addition to teams all around the world.



After helping Northern Suburbs end their 41-year NSW Shute Shield drought in 2016, Cron went on to coach the Australian Under-20s in 2017 and was later a Waratahs assistant for a few years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before joining the Force, Cron was also the head coach of Japanese club Tokyo Verblitz from 2019 to 2022, but it seems he’s found himself a home at the Force out west.

“If you look at the players who take to the field every week, they excite us as coaches,” Cron discussed. “We’re excited about them.

“We love the personalities, we love their drive to succeed, we love seeing them every day on the field, pushing each other for success.

“We believe we’ve got the core of something special growing here. That’s what’s excited me about staying here.”

Following pre-season trials against the Queensland Reds and ACT Brumbies, the Western Force are now looking ahead to their 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season opener against the Hurricanes.

The Force will host the fixture at Perth’s HBF Park on the night of February 23.