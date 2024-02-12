Scarlets set to lose ex-All Black Vaea Fifita - report

According to Midi Olympique, Montpellier is set to sign New Zealand and Tongan international Vaea Fifita.

His imminent transfer to Montpellier would see him move closer to his elder brother Leva, who has also made a name for himself in French rugby since joining Oyonnax.

Montpellier, who lost Zach Mercer last season but gained Sam Simmonds, are aiming to add depth to their back row and second-row options. At 31, Fifita’s versatility allows him to excel across all third-line positions and even as a lock, where he has played no less than 55 times during his professional career.

With an impressive frame of 1.96m and weighing 116kg, Fifita has made his mark in European rugby since 2021. He began his northern hemisphere adventure at Wasps before moving to Welsh URC side Scarlets in Wales where he showcased his skills for the last two seasons.

With eleven caps for the All Blacks, including a memorable try against Argentina during his debut in the 2017 Rugby Championship, Fifita talent is certainly well-established.

Despite falling off the New Zealand selection radar after 2019, he made a comeback on the international stage for Tonga in late 2022 and went on to participate in two World Cup matches last year at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.