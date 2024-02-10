Fissler Confidential: Tuilagi a target as third club chase Lawes
The battle to sign former England captain Courtney Lawes appeared to be a straight shoot-out between Pro D2 promotion hopefuls Provence and Brive, but there is a potential spanner in the works.
But RugbyPass understands that this week, a third team from the French second tier have made an enquiry to acquire his services for the next two years.
Beziers, third in the Pro D2 table behind Provence and Vannes, are the team that have entered the bidding with Brive still to put their €35,000 a month contract offer in writing.
Bayonne are locked in talks with Racing 92 centre Francis Saili, who next week celebrates his 33rd birthday, but has an extensive list of possible alternatives.
They have made it clear that the former All Black, who plays at both inside and outside centre and spent three seasons in the Premiership with Harlequins, is their first choice.
But they are also keeping tabs on Scotland’s outside centre, Hugh Jones, who is in his second spell with Glasgow, while Manu Tuilagi and Rory Hutchinson are also on their watch list of potential recruits.
Ben Donnell, one of five London Irish players who moved to Gloucester last July, appears to be on his way out of Kingsholm despite having a year left on his contract.
England under-20 international, 23, who plays in both the back row and lock, made 54 appearances for The Exiles before they went out of business last summer and has been attracting interest from Cardiff.
Cardiff have already raided the West Country for Bristol Bears fly-half Callum Sheedy, and Donnell, who has played 12 games for the Cherry and Whites this season, could be next through the door.
Sale Sharks want a replacement for Manu Tuilagi and are among a clutch of Premiership clubs that are looking at former Wasps man Sam Spink, who will be out of contract with Western Force in November.
Spink, 24, joined Western Force on a two-year deal in November 2022 when Wasps went out of business and caught the eye with an impression string of performances scoring three tries in 11 games.
Leicester Tigers, who are looking to replace Guy Porter, who is looking to leave Welford Road to return to Australia, are also interested in Spink along with Exeter Chiefs, who have a centre on their shopping list.
It is easy to see why England flanker Lewis Ludlam is swapping Northampton for Toulon this summer. They are paying him a king’s ransom.
Ludlam has signed a three-year deal worth around £450,000 a season to join his former Franklin’s Gardens team-mates Dan Biggar and David Ribbans in the Mediterranean resort town on the Cote d’Azur.
The offer was a no-brainer because Saints were only willing to offer him two years, and even if The RFU offered a £150,000 a year hybrid top-up, it would have struggled to get near the terms on offer in France.
Bristol Bears speedster Gaby Ibitoye, whose career has never ignited after early promise, has attracted interest from the Super League for a potential cross-code switch.
Ibitoye, 25, was tipped as the next big thing in his early days at Harlequins but drifted around Agen, Montpellier and Tel Aviv Heat after leaving the Twickenham Stoop without making much of an impression.
RugbyPass understands that Super League champions Wigan Warriors made an enquiry earlier in the season but didn’t go as far as making an offer with a salary cap much smaller than the Premiership at £2.1 million.
Stormers centre Dan du Plessis, who has now recovered from a pre-season injury that caused him to miss the first half of the campaign, is being hawked around the URC, Top 14 and Premiership.
Former South African under-20 international Du Plessis, 28, is an inside centre primarily but has played regularly at outside centre throughout his career, which is now back on track.
He has made 58 appearances and scored 10 tries for The Stormers and started their URC Final defeat to Munster last season but is keen to move abroad to get more regular playing time under his belt next season.
Benetton are continuing to improve their squad for next season by snatching Bath full-back Matt Gallagher from under the noses of his former club, Munster, who were the favourites to secure his signature.
Gallagher, the son of All Blacks legend John, was tipped to rejoin Munster next season, where he spent two seasons before moving to The Rec three years ago, but they look like missing out.
He is ready to follow Harlequins winger Louis Lynagh to Italy next season, and Benetton isn’t finished with their recruitment with decent cash available for a big-name No. 8.
Gloucester and Bath are both in the market for a winger next season, and the name of Newcastle Falcons and England star Adam Radwan has been mentioned as a possible recruit for them both.
Saracens are also looking for someone out wide but are understood to have around £200,000 to spend and are prepared to play a waiting game, hoping to snap up a bargain later on in the market.
RugbyPass understands, however, that The Falcons are expecting Radwan, 26, who penned a three-year extension last February, to still be at Kingston Park when next season kicks off.
Bristol Bears are ready to step up their efforts to bring players into Ashton Gate as well as try and tempt out of contract players to stick with the club beyond the end of the season.
The club stopped all recruitment efforts while there was uncertainty surrounding the future of boss Pat Lam after another disappointing season, and a defeat against Bath could have been fatal for him.
But a win and now the fact the club are active again in the transfer market could be a clear sign that the pressure has eased and Lam has been given the green light to stay on.
Comments on RugbyPass
What do you mean, the tour got off to a “rocky start”? It was a preseason hitout for a D team of rookies & new combos. And it was a good game of footy, the difference being a missed conversion. And don’t hype up this match either. Both teams played a load of rookies. A great occasion for young players to get some game time. Hopefully this can be a regular fixture for us.1 Go to comments
So much for how Cool it would be to play for the ABs. This indicates he had no genuine interest at all.5 Go to comments
There is one glaringly obvious bit of detail missing from the analysis of Irelands failure at the 2023 RWC. Our linout failed miserably. It was ranked 14th out of 20. No way we could ever have won the tournament with that lineout. Maybe it wouldn’t have mattered as much to other teams, but it did to Ireland. Evidence of this fact lies in our victory in Marseille. All 5 tries came directly from lineout starter plays. 2 of them were maul tries. Andy Farrells Ireland have built an attack that rely's on a strong lineout as a cornerstone. Unfortunately, POC mislaid it in June or July and only found it again before Christmas!!18 Go to comments
In the 90 odd caps Ford has somehow been given one cannot say he has been a standout game changer . Argentina game excepted . He did one of two things he knows . He kicked the ball. Very very well . For years England have failed time after time to raise above the very average . Recently Ford has spoken about running the ball and exciting the supporters . But did anyone see it much against Italy. They were the worst team at converting possession in the 22. Marcus would have demanded the ball and hey presto . Lets see if his talk is just that against Wales .1 Go to comments
South Africa didn't have a great four years before 2019 and won the World Cup. Ireland and France conquered the world for four years before 2023 and went out in the QFs. The World Cup cycle is a silly thing to think about.18 Go to comments
“We had the best defence at the World Cup,” …. well if that’s the attitude paired with selfishness (à voir the interview with Ntamack) and the typical french fondling of their “superstars”, it comes as little surprise to me, we see Les Bleues underachieving (as compared to the talent they have within their team)1 Go to comments
I smell rat sh1t4 Go to comments
Super Rugby averaged 8 tries/game in 2023 & so far this season the GP is averaging 6 tries/game. So I’m not sure about the GP showing “the way for rugby”. More like waking up. Heck, I even remember when SH refs were being criticised by the North for allowing matches to “flow”. Sounds all positive though. I thought the RWC23 knockouts showcased Rugby at its finest. Two of the QFs were epic & the Final worthy of the arm wrestles of the preceding five RWC Finals. The Boks are being too harshly criticised in my opinion. Their 4 tries to 3 tries QF win & their win in the Final displayed what really wins tight tests. Character. As for the NFL & NBA, to be fair, both these sports evolved in real time through a commercial lens to be marketed as entertainment. For the NFL, pro over 100 years, for the NBA, about 70. So regularly upgrading their product based on marketing & profit is systemically embedded. Rugby went pro in 1996 after being amateur for 100 years. Now in its 28th year In the pro era, Rugby still seems to be uncertain as to what its product actually is. We cry out for greater flow, less stopages, & more “ball in play” time. And then reference the NFL which is actually the opposite. A 60min game that takes 3 hours to complete & has the “ball in play” for 11 minutes/game. Or the NBA where the clock is stopped to ensure the ball is in play for 100% with data analysis based instead on individual & team usage rates. We need to be careful what we wish for. Rugby is the only full contact team sport in the world. Unlike League or NFL, every scrum, lineout, maul, ruck, tackle, is a multi-phase physical contest. By mitigating any of these areas, we risk making Rugby something that it is not. Let’s not forget that Rugby's unique selling point is its multi phase physicality on both sides of the ball. It’s ingrained. For example, the Professor favours getting rid of the attacking rolling maul. Joe Moody spoke on behalf of all fatties & told him to “go away”. Nigel Owens says the goal line dropout hasn’t worked as pick & goes haven’t decreased & defenders are now merely focussed on getting under the ball. Hence, as it seems that pick and goes aren’t picking & going anywhere anytime soon, for Owens this law needs to be dropkicked itself. We need to accept that Rugby is what it is & that a rolling maul try is as “attacking” as a full field counterattack try. The IREvNZL & FRAvRSA QFs at RWC23 are full of physicality & attacking intent. There’s no need to debate that we need an attacking mindset. We just all need to get on with it.19 Go to comments
Farrell dosen't want to see a dip occurring in the teams standards. It’s simply a psychology thing. And to put It behind them and to concentrate on the games in-between world cups. All the hype will return closer to the next tournament 2027.18 Go to comments
Also hear a lot about teams being inconsistent between world cups. I’d rather consistently peak and win the World Cup than consistently peak between and not.18 Go to comments
Brilliant article, said what needed to be said and it will obviously get push back from certain fans. The rugby world cup is the crescendo of this sport and anyone who dismisses that is simply deluding themselves.18 Go to comments
4 years is a long time, players will retire, form will drop, new players will emerge. Ireland played well at the RWC, beat the eventual champions and came within a whisker of beating the runner up so wholesale changes aren’t needed. England have had a number of retirements, players injured or no longer eligible, despite finishing 3rd they also didn’t really perform so its hardly a fair comparison. Ireland can continue to perform and dominate for 4 years and then go into a world cup, it’s true that there is no need to ‘cycle’.18 Go to comments
When Paddy Jackson played for Ulster Rugby and Ireland he was a Great player but It was a disgrace When Ulster Rugby and Ireland dropped him1 Go to comments
Everyone is so keen to tear down this Irish team and are constantly giving out about “arrogant” fans on all forums I see but the reality is that over the last 15 years we have transformed as a team and a nation from timid underdogs to nervous high achievers to expected high achievers. It’s only natural that when you move so far away from your past rivalries and start heavily challenging teams that used to look down on you as nothing more than whipping boys that they feel the need to lash out and put you down. No sensible Irish fan is under any illusions about our team and we are constantly crying out for changes we feel need to be made like player rotation or tactical changes. We don’t see ourselves as best in the world but we believe we have the tools and the quality of players to be the best if given the chance to prove it. Are Kiwis and South Africans not the same, were the English not the same so long ago? Many Irish fans went into last weeks match reckoning we’d either lose by 2 or by 20 so naturally after winning like that we’d be ecstatic, are only perennial losers allowed to celebrate their wins?18 Go to comments
Excellent…!1 Go to comments
To be fair, Ireland has been a better team.than the Boks for years now. Now that their clear MVP Barnes is gone, nowhere to go for the inferior SH teams but down to the level they clearly deserve.4 Go to comments
After reading this I’m not sure it’s the Irish who are bitter. You might want to have a close look in the mirror.18 Go to comments
Why is the EQP bar set so ridiculously low anyway? It’s an RFU league so why aren’t they insisting on at least 17 or 18 EQP out of 23? If Leicester and Sale can’t even manage 13 they deserve kicking out. Ditto the men’s Premiership… if they want the RFU to bail them out with millions, EQP levels should be much higher than 15. Sort yourself out Sweeney!1 Go to comments
That’s actually a bigger pack than the one picked last week with a back five of very big carriers. Would like to have seen Frawley getting more time off the bench as I’m not a fan of Byrne’s, but looking forward to seeing how Casey fares and seeing Larmour off the bench. Porter really needs to sort out his scrummaging, even if I think at the moment that he’s getting pinged on reputation a lot of the time. I thought Atonio at times last week was engaging at an angle with Porter forced to follow him inside, but even if I’m right he needs to work out how to get straight and show the refs a better picture.1 Go to comments
I think a good few taffs will regret selling the slate off their roof to fund the trip to Twickenham come final whistle tomorrow. They’re going to kop a pasting…1 Go to comments