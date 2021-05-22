5:33am, 22 May 2021

The Chiefs convincingly beat the Brumbies 40-19 in their round two match of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman. The home team relied on their senior players; Jacobson, McKenzie, Boshier, Lienert-Brown and Ross all led from the front. The scrum was particularly potent against a scrum that was propped by two Wallabies.

The loss of Vaa’i in the first half will be a concern for the Chiefs, with only one target over 191cm after the first half hour, the line out wasn’t great.

Here’re the Chiefs’ ratings.

1. Aidan Ross – 8

Good scrummaging against an experienced test player. He’s had a tough 3 years since Angus Ta’avao landed on him and broke his ankle but he’s underlined to the All Black selectors that this year he deserves a black jersey. Off at 58.

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho – 6.5

Led the attack with some very impressive runs early. Part of a super-scrum but the line out lurched with lack of tall men. Off at 67.

3. Sione Mafileo – 7

Won a penalty at 19 minutes to get one over Sio, and that was just the start as he got into gear. Had a nice series of one-two passes early in the second half before walking off for some pats on the broad back. Off at 43.

4. Josh Lord – 7

Got wrong-footed by Tom Wright and couldn’t stop Ikitau who ran round him at 12 minutes for the try. The 20 year old is a starchy performer though and rolled his sleeves up and played with commitment for the rest of the game. To illustrate his engine, after the Lienert-Brown break in the 77th minute he made it to the break down to play halfback, then as play broke down he tracked back 70 metres to shut down Frost and deny a try.

5. Tupou Vaa’i – 6

Got a nasty poke in the eye in the first minute but his mates lense him a hand and the star pupil scored from a rolling maul. Good optics indeed …… sadly he was struggling with the eye, didn’t take a line out throw and left the field in the 34th minute. Still managed to read his texts on the bench in the second, that should be a fine!

6. Liam Messam – 6.5

The old koro got stuck in and his physicality belied his 37 years. Loved to watch his pushing at scrum time behind Mafileo, even if his shoulder ended up on Sio more than once. High tackle in the 39th minute on Tom Wright. Off at 58.

7. Lachlan Boshier – 7.5

Wasn’t a show-pony effort, just worked hard to lead the defence. 12 tackles in first half, 14 in the second. We only saw him in the open a couple of times; a lovely assist in the 51st minute to Nankivell for his try. He showed Kata how to strip the ball in union in the 68th minute.

8. Luke Jacobson – 9

Cool hand Luke was everywhere, loves the flat ball and must be a big challenge to tackle at the advantage line. Nice skill to keep a dancing ball in control for his tries in the 21st and 31st minutes. When Vaa’i went off he stepped up as the major line out target as well.

9. Brad Weber – 6

Muffed a certain try on the eve of halftime. Looked a little different tonight in the way he approached picking out runners and also kicking from the base of the ruck a few times for probing territory. Off at 64.

10.Damian McKenzie – 8

DMac seemed to be in a frisky mood dancing from first receiver a lot and always will run the ball back from punt collects. He also proved once again he’s brave on defence too, slowing down Stowers twice and a nifty turnover in a dark place that makes your girlfriend and Mum grimace. Threw himself at the line for his try in the 46th minute and his place kicking was better tonight.

11. Bailyn Sullivan – 6.5

Some very strong runs around 25 minutes that set up the Lowe disallowed try. As Kane Hames mentioned, he didn’t see the ball often but when he did he ran with determination. Off at 64.

12. Alex Nankivell – 7

Played with real purpose tonight, rewarded with a try at 50 minutes. I did ask the question last week about the need for someone to step up for metres in the absence of Nani-Seturo and Nankivell answered the call. The crowd loved the thumping hit on Banks in the 77th minute.

13. Anton Lienert-Brown – 8.5

The Chiefs’ senior players stood up tonight and the centre was on fire. Nice outside break on Valetini in the 3rd minute, a turnover on Ikitau on 6. A little knock on at 26 minutes that put a spanner in the works of a Jonah Lowe try but got a reward after connecting with Trask, a try at 64 minutes. Cracked 134 metres, one of his best Super Rugby games.

14. Jonah Lowe – 6.5

There’s something honest and old school about Lowe, could be the headband, the work rate or just the way he tucks his head down and mows into the opposition. Denied a try in the 27th minute, good turnover early in the second half and sold interplay in the lead up to the McKenzie try. Off at 52.

15. Chase Tiatia – 6.5

He really is a freakish player, he seems to have another dimension of vision from most players. Maybe Kurtley Beale is a solid comparison? Couldn’t get his hands on the ball as much as he would have liked, but we saw his class down the left flank with a superb chip the led to ALB’s try.

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater- N/A

On at 67. Toiled hard.

17. Ollie Norris – 5

On at 58. Scrum continued to do well, didn’t appear with the ball in hand as much as usual.

18. Atu Moli – 6.5

On at 43, kept the scrum on the ascendency, swum through the maul at 53 and loves the juddering tackle.

19. Zane Kapeli – 6

On at 34 minutes. At 188cm he’s not tall enough for a lock but proving he’s a team man he got stuck in, although couldn’t win a line out.

20. Pita Gus Sowakula- 5.5

On at 58. Got jiggy with his first run but knocked it on. Always relied on to run the ball out of tough spots.

21. Xavier Roe – 5.5

On at 64. Beautiful cover tackle on Wright at 71. Good tempo from the base.

22. Rameka Poihipi – N/A

On at 64. A good number of tackles.

23. Kaleb Trask – 6

On at 52. Nice link play picking up Tiatia’s chip and putting ALB away at 64. Looks good positionally and as a counterpoint for the running of McKenzie, isn’t scared to kick to space.