Benetton send Sharks packing to claim first URC win of season
Benetton got their United Rugby Championship season up and running with a convincing 38-10 bonus-point win over Sharks at Stadio Monigo.
First-half tries from Paolo Odogwu, Rhyno Smith and Ignacio Mendy put the Italians in the box seat, with fly-half Jacob Umaga converting all three and adding a penalty.
Smith went over for the bonus-point score after 68 minutes, with Leonardo Marin also crossing, and Umaga converted both to take his personal haul to 13 points.
Ntuthuko Mchunu scored a late consolation try for the visitors.
Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia!