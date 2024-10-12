Benetton send Sharks packing to claim first URC win of season

Benetton got their United Rugby Championship season up and running with a convincing 38-10 bonus-point win over Sharks at Stadio Monigo.

First-half tries from Paolo Odogwu, Rhyno Smith and Ignacio Mendy put the Italians in the box seat, with fly-half Jacob Umaga converting all three and adding a penalty.

Smith went over for the bonus-point score after 68 minutes, with Leonardo Marin also crossing, and Umaga converted both to take his personal haul to 13 points.

Ntuthuko Mchunu scored a late consolation try for the visitors.

