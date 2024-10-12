Northern Edition

United Rugby Championship

Benetton send Sharks packing to claim first URC win of season

By PA
Andre Esterhuizen of the Sharks looks to offload the ball under pressure from Paolo Odogwu of Benetton during the United Rugby Championship match between Benetton and Hollywoodbets Sharks at Stadio Monigo on October 12, 2024 in Treviso, Italy. (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Benetton got their United Rugby Championship season up and running with a convincing 38-10 bonus-point win over Sharks at Stadio Monigo.

First-half tries from Paolo Odogwu, Rhyno Smith and Ignacio Mendy put the Italians in the box seat, with fly-half Jacob Umaga converting all three and adding a penalty.

Smith went over for the bonus-point score after 68 minutes, with Leonardo Marin also crossing, and Umaga converted both to take his personal haul to 13 points.

Ntuthuko Mchunu scored a late consolation try for the visitors.

LONG READ
LONG READ Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes? Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?
Search