Australia recruit more speed and power for U20 Championship squad
Six new names feature in the Australia U20 squad for the World Rugby U20 Championship beginning at the end of this month in South Africa.
The 30-man squad includes the standout performers from Australia’s inaugural Rugby Championship campaign, with all five Super Rugby clubs represented as well as Australia Sevens.
Among the new faces is Archie Saunders of the Waratahs, a winger with a rapid 100m sprint time of 10.3 seconds. Two front rowers, a scrumhalf, a flyhalf and another outside back have also been brought in.
Having placed fifth in 2023, this year will see Australia face Georgia, Ireland and Italy in Pool B, led by lock Toby Macpherson as captain and Dan Nelson as vice-captain.
“We’ve selected an exciting group of players who have been delivering impressive performances for their club sides over the last few weeks,” Grey said.
“The opportunity for these young men to now come together and represent Australia on the world stage is truly special.
“What awaits us in Cape Town is a formidable challenge, starting with our three pool opponents in Georgia, Italy and Ireland.
“However we’re prepared and ready to embrace that challenge.”
Former Wallaby forwards Matt Cockbain and Ben Mowen will assume coaching duties of the forwards portfolio as Laurie Fisher departs the U20 setup in favour of Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies staff.
ACT Brumbies
Tevita Alatini – Gungahlin Eagles
Harvey Cordukes – Uni-Norths Owls
Toby Macpherson – Uni-Norths Owls
Jarrah McLeod – Canberra Royals
Dan Nelson – Canberra Royals
Angus Staniforth – Canberra Royals
Shane Wilcox – Tuggeranong Vikings
Jack Harley – Gungahlin Eagles
Lington Ieli – Tuggeranong Vikings
Kadin Pritchard – Gungahlin Eagles
Western Force
Boston Fakafanua – Sydney University
Ronan Leahy – Sydney University
Dane Sawers – Kalamunda Districts Rugby Union Club
Melbourne Rebels
Ottavio Tuipulotu – Eastern Suburbs Rugby Club
Australia Sevens
Aden Ekanayake – Gordon Rugby Club
Queensland Reds
Nick Bloomfield – Easts Rugby Club
Frankie Goldsbrough – Easts Brisbane
Trevor King – Souths Rugby Club Brisbane
Harry McLaughlin-Phillips – Souths Rugby Club Brisbane
Dominic Thygesen – Souths Rugby Club Brisbane
William McCulloch – Norths Brisbane
NSW Waratahs
Jack Barrett – Randwick Rugby Club
Ben Di Staso – Eastern Suburbs
Bryn Edwards – Sydney University
Ollie McCrea – Eastern Suburbs Rugby Club
Archie Saunders – Warringah Rugby Club
Eamon Doyle – Sydney University
Hwi Sharples – Sydney University
Joe Dillon – Manly Marlins
Oniti Finau – Randwick Rugby Club
