Australia recruit more speed and power for U20 Championship squad

Six new names feature in the Australia U20 squad for the World Rugby U20 Championship beginning at the end of this month in South Africa.

The 30-man squad includes the standout performers from Australia’s inaugural Rugby Championship campaign, with all five Super Rugby clubs represented as well as Australia Sevens.

Among the new faces is Archie Saunders of the Waratahs, a winger with a rapid 100m sprint time of 10.3 seconds. Two front rowers, a scrumhalf, a flyhalf and another outside back have also been brought in.

Toby Macpherson excited for the U20 World Championship | TRC U20 Toby Macpherson excited for the U20 World Championship | TRC U20

Having placed fifth in 2023, this year will see Australia face Georgia, Ireland and Italy in Pool B, led by lock Toby Macpherson as captain and Dan Nelson as vice-captain.

“We’ve selected an exciting group of players who have been delivering impressive performances for their club sides over the last few weeks,” Grey said.

“The opportunity for these young men to now come together and represent Australia on the world stage is truly special.

“What awaits us in Cape Town is a formidable challenge, starting with our three pool opponents in Georgia, Italy and Ireland.

“However we’re prepared and ready to embrace that challenge.”

Former Wallaby forwards Matt Cockbain and Ben Mowen will assume coaching duties of the forwards portfolio as Laurie Fisher departs the U20 setup in favour of Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies staff.

Australia U20 World Championship Squad

ACT Brumbies

Tevita Alatini – Gungahlin Eagles

Harvey Cordukes – Uni-Norths Owls

Toby Macpherson – Uni-Norths Owls

Jarrah McLeod – Canberra Royals

Dan Nelson – Canberra Royals

Angus Staniforth – Canberra Royals

Shane Wilcox – Tuggeranong Vikings

Jack Harley – Gungahlin Eagles

Lington Ieli – Tuggeranong Vikings

Kadin Pritchard – Gungahlin Eagles

Western Force

Boston Fakafanua – Sydney University

Ronan Leahy – Sydney University

Dane Sawers – Kalamunda Districts Rugby Union Club

Melbourne Rebels

Ottavio Tuipulotu – Eastern Suburbs Rugby Club

Australia Sevens

Aden Ekanayake – Gordon Rugby Club

Queensland Reds

Nick Bloomfield – Easts Rugby Club

Frankie Goldsbrough – Easts Brisbane

Trevor King – Souths Rugby Club Brisbane

Harry McLaughlin-Phillips – Souths Rugby Club Brisbane

Dominic Thygesen – Souths Rugby Club Brisbane

William McCulloch – Norths Brisbane

NSW Waratahs

Jack Barrett – Randwick Rugby Club

Ben Di Staso – Eastern Suburbs

Bryn Edwards – Sydney University

Ollie McCrea – Eastern Suburbs Rugby Club

Archie Saunders – Warringah Rugby Club

Eamon Doyle – Sydney University

Hwi Sharples – Sydney University

Joe Dillon – Manly Marlins

Oniti Finau – Randwick Rugby Club