Arundell's shock move to France a 'done deal' - report

Henry Arundell’s rumoured move to the Top 14 is being reported as a done deal by the French media.

With the collapse of London Irish earlier this month, who won the race to sign Arundell was always going to be hotly contested and it appears that Parisian giants Racing 92 have pipped rival bids to the post.

French publication L’Equipe has confirmed the transfer, putting an end to the speculation surrounding the young England star’s future. Arundell’s signing with the Parisian club comes despite reports linking him with a potential move to Gallagher Premiership team Bristol.

By joining Racing 92, Arundell follows in the footsteps of several former London Irish players who have already secured their futures ahead of the upcoming season. The likes of Tarek Haffar, Tom Pearson, and Chunya Munga have secured new clubs this week, while Wallabies lock Adam Coleman looks like he is heading in the direction of Bordeaux Begles.

However, Arundell’s move to the Top 14 league does pose a problem regarding his eligibility for future England selection. Under the current selection policies, players competing outside of England, including the Top 14, would be considered ineligible for national team selection in the upcoming season. This means that Arundell’s chances of representing England in the near future are in serious jeopardy.

There could be a loophole available for the flyer, with the RFU already making exceptions for players whose Premiership club has collapsed, with the likes of Jack Willis initially being allowed to represent England despite playing for Toulouse following Wasps’ crash last season.

Arundell’s move is not an isolated case. Prominent players such as Joe Marchant, Jack Nowell, and Sam Simmonds have already been confirmed to be heading to France for the next season.

This trend raises questions about the sustainability and longevity of the current England selection policies. With a growing number of star players opting to ply their trade in France, including the rumoured departures of Harlequins flyhalf Marcus Smith and Saracens second-row Maro Itoje, it remains to be seen how long the existing selection policies will remain in place.