France confirm their next attack coach

The French Rugby Federation confirmed on Thursday that Patrick Arlettaz would assume the role of attack coach for France following the conclusion of the World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arlettaz, who recently resigned as coach of Perpignan, will be taking over from Laurent Labit.

After the World Cup concludes in October, Labit, along with fellow France coach Karim Ghezal, will be transitioning to Stade Francais. Meanwhile, Arlettaz is set to join the XV de France staff in preparation for the 2024 Six Nations Tournament, starting from January 2024, with a four-year tenure.

A former centre, Arlettaz, brings a preference for a technical and fast-paced style of play.

The 51-year-old had been associated with Perpignan since 2012, initially as an assistant coach and later assuming the position of head coach in 2019. Arlettaz’s leadership guided Perpignan to a successful promotion to the Top 14 in his debut season. Subsequently, he ensured their continued presence in the league, finishing 13th for two consecutive seasons.

Arlettaz recently steered the team to victory in the relegation/promotion playoffs against Grenoble, who were bidding to make it out of the ProD2.

Arlettaz has also earned one cap for France, which he secured during a match against Romania in 1995.