France confirm their next attack coach

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Goodhue the latest All Black to head to Europe

2

Ex-England winger bluntly writes off Ireland's Rugby World Cup chances

3

Farrell may come to regret Kleyn call

4

Arundell's shock move to France a 'done deal' - report

5

O'Gara's La Rochelle thwarted by Ntamack moment of magic

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Why 'quitting was never an option' for injury-ravaged RG Snyman

How RG Snyman recovered from two heinous knee injuries to win an improbable URC title and a place in the Springbok squad

RugbyPass+ Home

Rugby World Cup News

Tonga coach Toutai Kefu has a plan to topple world number ones Ireland

England name squad for U20 Championship

Why Ireland's Dan Sheehan could transform rugby

Rugby Pod verdict on Wales axing Carre, rumour about Alun Wyn Jones

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Relive Ireland's grand slam winning performnace | The Breakdown

The Breakdown brings you highlights from Ireland's win over England that secured them the 2023 Six Nations title.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Farrell may come to regret Kleyn call
J
Jo 42 minutes ago

What is it with European rugby writers dream-world fascinations with the absolutely facile notion of ‘homegrown’ Pacific Island talent being lured away by deep pocket nations….. All the ex AB’s playing for Tonga and Samoa were either born in NZ or arrived as kids with their parents seeking work or ‘fresh’ and raw undeveloped teens. Their rugby ‘growth’ most certainly was seeded, watered and flourished inside NZ - not in the villages of the undeveloped 3rd world.

Go to comments More News
All Blacks Rugby Championship squad announced
J
Jo 3 hours ago

Not happy to see Beauden selected. Yeah take him as our 3rd choice 10 for the WC but for the championship we needed to see 'form' rewarded particularly what a return to a specialist at 15 (Jordan backed up by Stevenson) could have presented, running off the shoulders of a Reiko or Jordie. Everyone playing in their 'preferred' positions. Beauden is just simply not a test 15 never reading when/how to run off Reiko, and over and above this has been out of form for 18 months now so some time playing Bunnings behind an AB stacked Auckland forward pack to get his confidence back before the WC should have been the message sent to him. Nothing wrong with Stevensons defence too btw Foster! I too was one who questioned that so always look at him defensively now. This is just an excuse to push Beaudens case to use the championship to find form. Ridiculous.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

France confirm their next attack coach

By Ian Cameron
Antoine Dupont, left, and Romain Ntamack of France during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The French Rugby Federation confirmed on Thursday that Patrick Arlettaz would assume the role of attack coach for France following the conclusion of the World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arlettaz, who recently resigned as coach of Perpignan, will be taking over from Laurent Labit.

After the World Cup concludes in October, Labit, along with fellow France coach Karim Ghezal, will be transitioning to Stade Francais. Meanwhile, Arlettaz is set to join the XV de France staff in preparation for the 2024 Six Nations Tournament, starting from January 2024, with a four-year tenure.

A former centre, Arlettaz, brings a preference for a technical and fast-paced style of play.

The 51-year-old had been associated with Perpignan since 2012, initially as an assistant coach and later assuming the position of head coach in 2019. Arlettaz’s leadership guided Perpignan to a successful promotion to the Top 14 in his debut season. Subsequently, he ensured their continued presence in the league, finishing 13th for two consecutive seasons.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Arlettaz recently steered the team to victory in the relegation/promotion playoffs against Grenoble, who were bidding to make it out of the ProD2.

Arlettaz has also earned one cap for France, which he secured during a match against Romania in 1995.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBYPASS+
RUGBYPASS+ Bella McKenzie: From 's**t coffee' and rain to 'best comp in the world' Bella McKenzie: From 's**t coffee' and rain to 'best comp in the world'
Search