International

Andy Farrell on whether World Cup ‘hangover’ was a concern before France thumping

By PA
Andy Farrell, Head Coach of Ireland, looks on during the warm up prior to the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between France and Ireland at Orange Velodrome on February 02, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Andy Farrell insists he had no concerns about Ireland suffering a World Cup hangover during Friday’s thumping Guinness Six Nations win over France.

Both sides went into a blockbuster championship opener in Marseille on the back of having their dreams of lifting the Webb Ellis Cup shattered by narrow quarter-finals exits.

Reigning Grand Slam champions Ireland emphatically responded with a 38-17 bonus-point success at Stade Velodrome to begin their title defence with a bang and help ease memories of a painful last-eight loss to New Zealand in October.

“There are no hangovers with us,” said head coach Farrell.

“There’s a realisation of where we’re at and where we need to go to next and what we need to learn and that’s it.

“Hangovers are for tomorrow; we’re three months down the line – that’s a big hangover, if you can’t get over it in that time.

“We talk about our past performances all the time, sometimes we go back three years to say we learnt this or whatever.

“Of course we’ll learn big things from the All Blacks defeat but it’s not a hangover, it’s just the next step in how we progress going forward as a team and that’s how it should be in my opinion.”

Tries from Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Beirne, Calvin Nash, Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher stunned France to silence the majority of a capacity crowd at Stade Velodrome.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
1
2
Tries
5
2
Conversions
5
0
Drop Goals
0
93
Carries
113
5
Line Breaks
6
13
Turnovers Lost
7
2
Turnovers Won
4

Les Bleus had little answer to their dominant visitors and played around 60 minutes of the match with 14 men after Paul Willemse was sin-binned and then sent off following high tackles on Andrew Porter and Caelan Doris.

Despite Ireland registering their biggest victory away to France, new captain Peter O’Mahony, who succeeded Johnny Sexton following the World Cup, believes there is significant room for improvement moving towards a round-two clash with Italy.

“We’ve been on a journey for a long time and we’ve had lots of great experiences and banked them and we’ve had some tough ones and banked them as well,” said O’Mahony.

“It’s always about getting better and it was another step for the group.

“We spoke about it being a huge occasion for us but, at the same time, it’s just another game for us and how calm and composed we could really be in an environment like that out there.

“It was a great test for the group. We’ve plenty to work on but there were parts of the game that felt like a good performance.”

Comments on RugbyPass

s
sam 10 minutes ago
Four talking points after England's narrowest-ever win over Italy

Talking point number 5 - Liam Heagney is still a terrible ‘journalist’.

3 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 56 minutes ago
Watch - Crusaders full back Leigh Halfpenny faces Munster with haka

Zero bearing on anything but a good chance to stretch the legs and get game time for a Crusaders B and C team With about 15 first choice players missing and playing a Munster side also missing players I’m surprised how some people are comparing this result to the “mighty” URC Munster have played half a season and the crusaders squad has played zero Still they nearly snuck a draw

1 Go to comments
C
Colin 3 hours ago
Four talking points after England's narrowest-ever win over Italy

SM and RW were never attacking players in their playing days. SB was useful in the lineout, little ball carrying. RW had a good pass and box kick but was 4th in line behind other 9s. So how can we expect these coaches to ignite England when they were dampo squids when playing?

3 Go to comments
A
Anthony 3 hours ago
Why now is the perfect time for Italy to shock England

If beating Italy by 3 is a step forward then pity on us all. How many years can the England management repeatedly say they are rebuilding before we can all see they can beat anyone and the new era has begun . Fin you obviously dont watch the prem each week as no one would say that Sale are better to watch than Harlequins northants, Bath ,exeter.Sarries . Its just kick chase followed by forward maul after maul . All of them have no 10,s who go for it. Farrell included. England will just not find out anything until Ford is put out to grass. Let someone else have a go to see if its the other backs letting us down or the 9,10 who cannot control the game unless we are on top(ford). The 9 has been replaced for the better lets see a new 10 .

15 Go to comments
D
Dan 3 hours ago
South Africa is already in the Six Nations

Tenuous grasp and link at best. If the Boks actually were in the 6N, they'd finish third in the table most years - and be happy for the cash that being in a superior rugby tournament brings to their destitute third world nation. Wayne Barnes is also retired. So the best Boks of their lifetime is now gone too

11 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
Four talking points after England's narrowest-ever win over Italy

Look at the kick:pass ratio from England’s last 8 games Italy 20:100 Argentina 50:100 South Africa 53:100 Fiji 24:100 Samoa 22:100 Chile 12:100 Japan 25:100 Argentina 55:100 So (1) England spread it wide more yesterday than against anyone bar Chile, and (2) all of england’s best performances have been when we kick loads, and in every match where we kick loads we have had a good performance. Yesterday is either proof that England need to focus on kicking, or we should assume that Borthwick was using the Italy fixture as a practice run to try out a different gameplan.

3 Go to comments
D
Dave 4 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

Mentioning Cadbury as Kiwi born trying to imply he went through the NZ system and not born to Irish parents and grew up in Ireland and went through the Irish/Leinster system. Classic

28 Go to comments
D
Dave 4 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

Easy to see the clowns writing this clap trap didn’t attend the game anyway. There was a minimal amount of booing. If that’s enough to put off a professional rugby player then get off the field. But it’s prob a shock to alot of Nz player to get more than 2 30k at a club match. His run up, technique and everything was dreadful. In short he bottled a conversion in front of the posts. Something nz like to throw at Irish teams.

28 Go to comments
G
Graham 6 hours ago
Leigh Halfpenny starts as Crusaders name team for Munster clash

Great work another Crusaders master coach,Robbie Deans, ( and Canterbury rugby great as a player), with his Toshiba teams crushing of the Chiefs in Japan.Rob won 5 as Crusaders coach. Puts certain other results in perspective. Well done Robbie !!

12 Go to comments
C
Colin 6 hours ago
Steve Borthwick takes aim at culture of fear in England times past

England are over coached and the coaches are not inspiring. You only have to see what Gatland does with his meagre resources and the way the Welsh play to understand that SB and certainly RW do not inspire. At all. These England players play nothing like they do in the Premiership because of the prescriptive over coaching which takes out their natural way of playing.

1 Go to comments
P
Paul 6 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

Do Kiwis do nothing but always complain about referees? Both sides were missing most of their team. Munster were without all players currently in the Irish squad (ie current in form players) and many also rested. Very few on that team would start an important URC match (munster are not doing well in URC). Ccrusaders missing all blacks players (who might make an AB squad again). They also took an opportunity to blood new players. Look at this for what it is, a game for new players to bond and get a great experience. Not to always take a biased pot shot at referees. It’s getting so tired on this platform. Have Kiwis ever had a good referee ??

28 Go to comments
A
Andrew 6 hours ago
The All Blacks Sevens aren't 'stressing' and neither should their fans

Excuses for mediocrity. This is why the name All Black should not be associated with this team.

4 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 6 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

Ahhh the noble and honourable Munster crowds we hear so much poppycock about. Hope they enjoyed wasting their money on a pointless match

28 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 6 hours ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Oh well. Dingwall's international career is probably over and Roots’ just beginning.

13 Go to comments
D
Dan 7 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

Another poor SH showing - as always. Amazing what happens when the refs aren’t incompetent - the better team wins! Enjoy the moaning by the bitter Kiwis though. A day of sunshine.

28 Go to comments
B
Bob 7 hours ago
Carter Gordon and the Rebels without a cause

Carter Gordon is the most naturally gifted 10 we have had in the last 15 years. Eddie Jones almost destroyed the guys confidence and basically could not care less. If Joe Schmidt brings him on we could have a truly world class 10 with a couple of other youngsters to keep him honest. Not sure where the backup will come from but in the right environment all 3 or 4 tens with talent in Will Harrison, Reesjan Pasitoa, Tane Edmed and Tom Lynagh, one of them will stand up.

33 Go to comments
j
john 7 hours ago
The three 'main positives' George Ford took from England's win

Disagree with ford’s comments freeman should be used at outside centre slade inside waboso right wing CC South to start at8 Earl moved to open side

1 Go to comments
K
KiwiSteve 8 hours ago
'Absolutely incredible' - The facet of Ireland's game that shocked Shaun Edwards

Ireland are going to win the world cup.

3 Go to comments
P
Pecos 8 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

What a great way to blood new players, bond a squad, & play in front of a great crowd. And who cares if some in the crowd “jeered” the kick, Reihana blew this easy kick all by himself. As long as he learns. So calm down. It was a preseason hitout, nothing more, nothing less. I hope this becomes an annual thing tbh.

28 Go to comments
I
Isaac 8 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

was a terrible game the ref was trash hense why hes not a world rugby ref highly biased urc team mid way through their season could only beat a team not even started yet with zero internationals new coach and not even a winning coach too that just shows how terrible the urc is

28 Go to comments
