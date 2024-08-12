Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

All Blacks, Scotland lose out due to Argentina’s Rugby Championship heroics

By Martyn Thomas
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 10: Joel Sclavi of Argentina celebrates the win during the International Test match between New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina at Sky Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Argentina’s reward for their thrilling victory against the All Blacks in Wellington is a one-place rise in the latest World Rugby Men’s Rankings.

Veteran hooker Agustín Creevy powered over for a late try at Sky Stadium on Saturday before Santiago Carreras wrapped up a 38-30 win with an even later penalty to give Los Pumas a dream start to The Rugby Championship.

It was only the second time Los Pumas have beaten the All Blacks on New Zealand soil and will lift them up one place to sixth in the rankings when they are updated at 12:00 BST on Monday.

Argentina gained two points for the win, meaning they are now just 1.76 points behind England in fifth ahead of Saturday’s rematch at Eden Park.

Scotland were the big losers as a result of events in Wellington as Gregor Townsend’s side slip to seventh in the rankings despite not playing.

Not only did they cede sixth place, but Scotland are now 0.83 points adrift of Los Pumas.

The All Blacks, meanwhile, remain third but the gap between them and fourth-placed France is down to 1.42 points.

New Zealand lost two rating points in defeat, meaning they are now 4.73 points adrift of the world’s number one team, South Africa.

Scott Robertson will be confident he can pick up a first competitive win as All Blacks coach on Saturday, however, as they return to Eden Park – a ground where New Zealand have not lost since 1994.

Meanwhile, the Springboks did not pick up any points for their routine 33-7 defeat of Australia in Brisbane and therefore remain 0.99 points ahead of second-placed Ireland.

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Terry24 12 minutes ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

There was a decade of 'execution' talk around Ireland in the 90s. Nothing comes of it. Peter Clohissy almost having his knob chopped in a food guillotine messing on the piss after another hammering was closest.

12 Go to comments
P
Philou 46 minutes ago
All Blacks, Scotland lose out due to Argentina’s Rugby Championship heroics

Jeez, can there be a bigger insult to the Wallabies than describing what happened at their fortress as a "routine 33-7 defeat"? I reckon Joe Schmidt should stick that up on the dressing room wall in Perth to light a bit of fire.

1 Go to comments
J
Jacque 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson on the biggest problem areas for the All Blacks in loss to Argentina

Too many avg players IMO. Sam Darry, Tupou Vaai'i, Ethan Blackadder, Anton Lienert-Brown,Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord.


Absolutely NO FEAR factor in this team.


Playing Mckenzie at 10 when you have Barrett, easily in the top 5 flyhalfs of all time, playing 15 while having the most destructive counter attacking 15 on the bench & Mckenzie who can easily slot in at 15.

Patrick Tuipulotu

Scott Barrett


Will deffo be back in when they return from injury.

13 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hour ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

Also if Cane's card remains yellow NZ win the WC final.

12 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hour ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

Nothing sad about going back to Sam Cane. Every time he is left out the team has less leadership and lacks powerful defense. (Not like Blackadder). Example v Eng 2019 WC. The Irish have credited Cane with being the biggest thorn in their side in the France WC 1/4 final - on YT now.

12 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hour ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

What's wrong with crediting the other side - that's what grownups do? Better than publicly picking on players or blaming the officials? Argentina were better prepared, played with more energy and passion so deserve to be praised.


Kiwi Olympians have shown this excellent attitude towards other competitors and even old Trumpy noticed it.

12 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
'That's not working': Sir John Kirwan on the All Blacks' failed strategy

There is no Giteau Law. Rugby Australia has made it clear to Cheika and Rennie and Jones and now Schmidt they can select whoever they like from wherever they like. It's a myth.

7 Go to comments
D
DS 2 hours ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

Wonder if Robertson's time might have been better employed building for the Breaking Olympic spot rather than pestering Ian Foster for his job. Razor as a name is a great start anyway.

12 Go to comments
D
DS 2 hours ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

"Execution was the buzz word"

Changes need to be made for sure, but execution sounds a bit harsh, with just four games gone and only one loss?

12 Go to comments
T
Terry24 2 hours ago
Jordie Barrett: All Blacks got 'exactly' what they expected from Pumas

First match of the RC gave Los Pumas a lot of time to prepare their plays and tricks. Assuming NZ will nullify then that gives Argentina only a couple of training sessions for match 2.

Uunless...unless. contemponi has made Argentina prepare for both matches. Outside chance of that.

Externally there was a lot of talk over the years of respecting Argentina. And NZ players did warmly try and hold the sentiment. But did they really have it deep down in their gut? I would say that now they do. And thus victory may be the start of Argentinas rise to really challenge the SH duopoly.

7 Go to comments
T
TO 2 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Yeah your right, as I've said though it's an attempt to get "our two world class forwards acting in tandem leading the way ". Blackadder, Jacobson, Papali'i and even Cane are all pretty much the same height, weight and effectiveness.

We gotta change the way we're doing things or we'll get the same thing.

Go the ABs.

36 Go to comments
B
BC 2 hours ago
'It’s moments like this that we will remember for years to come'

Irrespective of what the RFU say, it will never be called the Allianz stadium by the fans. It will always be Twickenham and will continue to be so long after this sponsorship runs out.

1 Go to comments
T
Terry24 2 hours ago
Jordie Barrett: All Blacks got 'exactly' what they expected from Pumas

100%. They expected a fight with England and won those tight games. NZ looked like a team who had not psychologically prepared for a potential close contest. This ofcourse hands the initiative to Argentina who knew a major fight would be required to win and wee ready.

Argentina wont go away in the second test like two years ago. This week and next game should be a real test for NZ. If they think with a few tweaks they will blow Arg away, they could end up in another fight

7 Go to comments
T
Toaster 3 hours ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

It’s amazing isn’t it as Argentina have brought this passion twice in the last four years to beat the ABs

Why were we not ready for that?


But this was next level and with more creativity


I must admit I pumped for Ardie as captain but he looked lost in that second half and appeared to forget he was captain


Those two losses prior at least only saw a try conceded per game


It’s four this time

12 Go to comments
T
Terry24 3 hours ago
Jordie Barrett: All Blacks got 'exactly' what they expected from Pumas

Like you, they might have assumed that knowing what Argentina would do should result in a landslide and were psychologically unprepared to fight.

7 Go to comments
T
Toaster 3 hours ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

I thought we would never get over the “Journey” with John Mitchell filled with vacant stares in to the distance


It’s not you is it ? 😂

Anyway the other Mitch still had an 82% success rate despite “not getting on with the media” apparently


I can’t actually comprehend much of what Hansen says above and I’ve said it before this sides looks mostly clueless already - perhaps over coached with the multiple coaches


BB impact papered over some cracks in the England series

Those cracks are now gaping chasms


If we get Paddy T back and start Cane for grunt we might have a chance this weekend


Sad to go back to the future with Cane but that’s the situation

12 Go to comments
T
Terry24 3 hours ago
Wallabies confirm three players out of Perth Test

He didnt sabotage Ireland, other teams had worked us out, particularly the box kick. England had put 50 on us in the lead up. We had lost the 6 nations. NZ beat Ireland well but had missed the real NH threatwhich was England

7 Go to comments
N
Nickers 3 hours ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

I was shocked to see so many empty seats at the stadium.


I think it is partly to do with Argentina. Obviously they are a very good side this year, but they are often a very bad side also. Did not turn up at the WC semi final at all, and had a poor comp generally. Not many people in NZ follow NH rugby where the Argentinians ply their trade so probably limited knowledge of their players.


Considering Eden Park sells out every ABs game, and it holds the most people, there is a strong argument to make it the national rugby stadium and play all ABs games there like England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland do with their national stadiums.


Some years the ABs will only play 5 or 6 games at home, to not sell every one of them out is very poor. If Wellington does not sell out vs Australia NZR have to question the logic of hosting ABs games there.

27 Go to comments
A
AH 3 hours ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

Need hoskins in loose trip. Void of any link between loosies and backline

35 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 4 hours ago
'That's not working': Sir John Kirwan on the All Blacks' failed strategy

Multiple reasons, including making more money in the NH and preserving our Currie Cup.


Aussies will eventually have to scrap their Giteau law and let players go play wherever they want. With their current level of debt, I am surprised they haven't already scraped it and let the OS clubs pay their bast players wages.

7 Go to comments
