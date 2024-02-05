Wainwright: 'Another 5 minutes and we probably would have got the win'
Aaron Wainwright has highlighted energy and accuracy as key ingredients for Wales when they tackle Guinness Six Nations rivals England at Twickenham.
It is 12 years since Wales beat England away from home in the tournament, a Triple Crown-clinching victory that was secured by centre Scott Williams’ late try.
Wales went on to win the title and secure a Grand Slam that campaign, but apart from their 2015 World Cup pool win, Twickenham has not been a happy hunting ground during recent seasons.
Seven successive defeats – albeit five of them by six points or less – mean that Wales will arrive as underdogs to south-west London next Saturday.
But despite losing a pulsating Six Nations opener 27-26 to Scotland in Cardiff, Wales’ remarkable second-half fightback saw them end the game with two losing bonus points.
Changes can be expected for the England clash, with fit-again centre George North, scrum-half Tomos Williams, hooker Elliot Dee and prop Keiron Assiratti among those likely to come under strong consideration from head coach Warren Gatland.
Given the impact made by Wales’ substitutes – Williams, Dee and Assiratti all went on for the second half and played key roles during a memorable burst of 26 unanswered points – it would be a major surprise if they are not promoted to starting XV duty.
Had Wales defeated Scotland, it would have been the biggest comeback to win a game in Six Nations history, easily surpassing them overturning a 16-point deficit against France in 2019.
And it would also have threatened the all-time Test record held by Korea, courtesy of beating Chile 38-36 eight years ago after they had trailed by 29 points in Santiago.
“Another five minutes, and we probably would have got the win,” Wales number eight and player of the match Wainwright said.
“A game of two halves sums it up perfectly. It was not the start we wanted, but we showed what we can do when we start putting some stuff together.
“We knew we had to keep digging in after they scored early, because there was still a long way to go.
“That was one of the encouraging things – how we kept fighting and put ourselves in with a chance to win. That is going to give us momentum for next week.
“We need to take the energy of the second-half and build that within ourselves, make sure we are ready from the first whistle and make sure it doesn’t take a first-half like that to get going. It will give us confidence.
“Looking back at the second-half performance, if we can replicate that for the full 80 minutes that is exciting.
“They were perhaps panicking a bit, and a bit more composure from us in the dying moments could have turned it. Next weekend we need to go with full energy and accuracy.
“We need to be more accurate. Going for the corner, a tap-play move, we weren’t accurate enough, didn’t keep the ball.
“Whether it is execution or role knowledge, we need to fix that, and doing it from the first whistle will be key.”
Wainwright’s only previous Twickenham appearance was a World Cup warm-up game in 2019 that Wales lost 33-19.
On their last Six Nations visit two years ago, it was a four-point reversal, although Wales went close after trailing by 17-0 at one stage.
Comments on RugbyPass
The Irish were very good on Friday. No argument. France were soundly beaten. Congrats to Ireland. But I love this confidence. While we’re at it - let’s just say Ireland are favourites to win the World Cup. Let’s get totally carried away because of one win at the beginning of the season.2 Go to comments
Yes, you forgot Hodnett and soon Brian Gleeson2 Go to comments
Damnit Rassie. My bliksem!2 Go to comments
wens ek kon daar. wees! weldone!! amper gesond ! That’s probably a mild version of what I’d say if I’d dropped that stuff all over me. And I don’t speak Afrikaans! 😊2 Go to comments
I will be heartbroken but I will also be an instant Bayonne supporter for Top 14. Beautiful part of France, not far from some great beaches in both France & Spain as well, I’ll have to try and visit next season if this happens.4 Go to comments
Haha good old sir Clive Woodward is never shy of a joke or 2. As if a case could be made for the six nations being as big, or bigger, than the World Cup… haha probably because the Northern teams never win it so no interest shown… you crack me up1 Go to comments
Just proves there is a lot of life left in the old dog yet. As a Quins fan I really hope he stays with us at least until he earns 100 caps.4 Go to comments
Last time I checked it’s about scoring points and not stats. !!Scotland were clinical in the first half, Wales in the second. Let’s not overthink it!!!!1 Go to comments
Either way, I sincerely hope, that he gets to join the international centurion club.4 Go to comments
Seeeeeeya then1 Go to comments
Tomato Allen is the son of Will Allen John Allen’s brother.13 Go to comments
Thanks, Nick. I still can’t really believe what I saw last Friday night. It was wonderous to behold an Irish team coming home with a wet sail. I really have not seen a better or more comprehensive performance by an Irish team against France. Nor have ever seen both Irish locks play such a dominant game. The MOM decision could so easily have gone to Tadgh Beirne. He is a big game player. And I remember your mentioning how good he was with Scarlets, before we ever saw him play in Ireland. Leinster certainly made a rare mistake letting him go post academy days in Dublin. And James Ryan now finds himself bench player. And there was talk of him as captain only weeks ago.1 Go to comments
Could the headline not be any more bitter from the self proclaimed moral authority of Rugby? This rubbish article is the worst load of crap, after a great few days of having the Crusaders in Cork and a great evening of rugby and enjoyment.45 Go to comments
Dickson 34, Curry 35 & Mikkelson 37, need to relish their way into retirement NOW so that the AB7s can have a greater chance of relishing wins at Madrid & Paris. They have old legs, are predictable, are off the fast sustained pace demanded in 7s, & are blocking faster, younger, stronger, fitter, more dynamic players, from spots. Their rate of onfield recovery also lags & they are easily run down should a break ensue.. In sum, they drag the team down to their labourious level on attack & force others to work harder on D. Revealingly, Sylan Collier 32 & Sione Molia 31 led the AB7s splendidly in winning the 2023 Series Championship last season, in the absence of Dickson, Curry & Mikkelson. Enough said.1 Go to comments
Cannot believe Alfie Barbeary is not in this squad.1 Go to comments
Although an England supporter with a Welsh mother I had to watch rugby in the 5 Nations during the 1960s through gritted teeth. However I was never blinded to the skills and demeanour of Barry John and JPR, truly great players and individuals off the field as well.1 Go to comments
Same ole same ole paddy powder puff gets another longterm injury.1 Go to comments
Well, slap me with a dead fish. Did not expect this result.1 Go to comments
I mean, they came out and did the same stuff until Scotland got a yellow card…1 Go to comments
Lucu with a better grade than Le Garrec, we have clearly not seen the same game. The French tempo was horrendously slow until the 60th minute, you won’t beat Ireland without trying to benefit from your fast balls which is impossible with Lucu on the field. Couilloud and Le Garrec are fare better options.2 Go to comments