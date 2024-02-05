Select Edition

French club in bid to prise Danny Care from Harlequins

By Neil Fissler
Harlequins' Danny Care during the Investec Champions Cup match between Harlequins and Ulster Rugby at Twickenham Stoop on January 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Bayonne are making a last-minute attempt to derail Harlequins bid to keep veteran England scrum-half Danny Care at the Twickenham Stoop for another season.

RugbyPass understands that Care, who won his 97th England cap against Italy at the weekend, is close to agreeing to another one-year contract with Quins, who are second in the Premiership table.

Care, who celebrated his 37th birthday last month, is keen to continue playing for at least another season and is on course to join an elite club of England test centurions against Ireland at Twickenham on March 9th.

And it would see Care, who has won three Six Nations Championships, join Jason Leonard, Ben Youngs, Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes and Dan Cole in playing 100 games for the Red Rose.

Leeds-born Care turned to rugby after being released by Sheffield Wednesday’s academy and moved to Quins in 2006, helping them win a European Challenge Cup in 2011 and two Premiership crowns.

The Quins stalwart broke the club’s all-time appearance record last February when he made his 351st appearance and is lending towards remaining at the club with his family settled in Surrey.

But Bayonne’s interest is serious as they are looking to replace another veteran, Maxime Machenaud, and they want an international standard player to replace the former Les Bleus ace.

Bayonne have been busy in the transfer market for next season and have already raided the Premiership for Mateo Carreras from Newcastle and Northampton Saints lock Alex Moon.

They can make Care a financially attractive offer to make him weigh up his future carefully and throw a spanner in Quins plans to keep him, forcing a quick rethink of their recruitment strategy.

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Een twee drie 26 minutes ago
Faz, Fabien and a fabled Friday night

The Irish were very good on Friday. No argument. France were soundly beaten. Congrats to Ireland. But I love this confidence. While we’re at it - let’s just say Ireland are favourites to win the World Cup. Let’s get totally carried away because of one win at the beginning of the season.

2 Go to comments
M
Marie 1 hours ago
Faz, Fabien and a fabled Friday night

Yes, you forgot Hodnett and soon Brian Gleeson

2 Go to comments
E
Een twee drie 1 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus makes public images of his chemical burns

Damnit Rassie. My bliksem!

2 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 1 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus makes public images of his chemical burns

wens ek kon daar. wees! weldone!! amper gesond ! That’s probably a mild version of what I’d say if I’d dropped that stuff all over me. And I don’t speak Afrikaans! 😊

2 Go to comments
A
Alex 1 hours ago
French club in bid to prise Danny Care from Harlequins

I will be heartbroken but I will also be an instant Bayonne supporter for Top 14. Beautiful part of France, not far from some great beaches in both France & Spain as well, I’ll have to try and visit next season if this happens.

4 Go to comments
S
Stephan 2 hours ago
Woodward makes bold claim about Six Nations and absence of Owen Farrell

Haha good old sir Clive Woodward is never shy of a joke or 2. As if a case could be made for the six nations being as big, or bigger, than the World Cup… haha probably because the Northern teams never win it so no interest shown… you crack me up

1 Go to comments
m
mark 3 hours ago
French club in bid to prise Danny Care from Harlequins

Just proves there is a lot of life left in the old dog yet. As a Quins fan I really hope he stays with us at least until he earns 100 caps.

4 Go to comments
D
David 3 hours ago
'Wales should have been ahead in the first half': Hope for Gatland

Last time I checked it’s about scoring points and not stats. !!Scotland were clinical in the first half, Wales in the second. Let’s not overthink it!!!!

1 Go to comments
T
Thomas 4 hours ago
French club in bid to prise Danny Care from Harlequins

Either way, I sincerely hope, that he gets to join the international centurion club.

4 Go to comments
T
Tim 4 hours ago
Lewis Ludlam the first of a Toulon double-header

Seeeeeeya then

1 Go to comments
F
Fred 4 hours ago
South Africa is already in the Six Nations

Tomato Allen is the son of Will Allen John Allen’s brother.

13 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 5 hours ago
Six Nations: How Big Joe McCarthy destroyed the French juggernaut

Thanks, Nick. I still can’t really believe what I saw last Friday night. It was wonderous to behold an Irish team coming home with a wet sail. I really have not seen a better or more comprehensive performance by an Irish team against France. Nor have ever seen both Irish locks play such a dominant game. The MOM decision could so easily have gone to Tadgh Beirne. He is a big game player. And I remember your mentioning how good he was with Scarlets, before we ever saw him play in Ireland. Leinster certainly made a rare mistake letting him go post academy days in Dublin. And James Ryan now finds himself bench player. And there was talk of him as captain only weeks ago.

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

Could the headline not be any more bitter from the self proclaimed moral authority of Rugby? This rubbish article is the worst load of crap, after a great few days of having the Crusaders in Cork and a great evening of rugby and enjoyment.

45 Go to comments
P
Pecos 5 hours ago
New Zealand SVNS star Sam Dickson relishing ‘honour’ of being back in black

Dickson 34, Curry 35 & Mikkelson 37, need to relish their way into retirement NOW so that the AB7s can have a greater chance of relishing wins at Madrid & Paris. They have old legs, are predictable, are off the fast sustained pace demanded in 7s, & are blocking faster, younger, stronger, fitter, more dynamic players, from spots. Their rate of onfield recovery also lags & they are easily run down should a break ensue.. In sum, they drag the team down to their labourious level on attack & force others to work harder on D. Revealingly, Sylan Collier 32 & Sione Molia 31 led the AB7s splendidly in winning the 2023 Series Championship last season, in the absence of Dickson, Curry & Mikkelson. Enough said.

1 Go to comments
R
Robbie 6 hours ago
England update: Marcus Smith to miss round two versus Wales

Cannot believe Alfie Barbeary is not in this squad.

1 Go to comments
C
Colin 6 hours ago
Barry John dies aged 79

Although an England supporter with a Welsh mother I had to watch rugby in the 5 Nations during the 1960s through gritted teeth. However I was never blinded to the skills and demeanour of Barry John and JPR, truly great players and individuals off the field as well.

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 11 hours ago
Patrick Tuipulotu opens up on devastating injury after returning to New Zealand

Same ole same ole paddy powder puff gets another longterm injury.

1 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 12 hours ago
Robbie Deans’ Wild Knights thump understrength Chiefs in Japan

Well, slap me with a dead fish. Did not expect this result.

1 Go to comments
c
cameron 18 hours ago
Warren Gatland's surprising halftime pep talk that ignited Wales fightback

I mean, they came out and did the same stuff until Scotland got a yellow card…

1 Go to comments
C
Chris 19 hours ago
France player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Lucu with a better grade than Le Garrec, we have clearly not seen the same game. The French tempo was horrendously slow until the 60th minute, you won’t beat Ireland without trying to benefit from your fast balls which is impossible with Lucu on the field. Couilloud and Le Garrec are fare better options.

2 Go to comments
