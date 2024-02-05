Lewis Ludlam the first of a Toulon double-header

Toulon are poised to unveil the first leg of a double raid for two England internationals after Northampton Saints announced flanker Lewis Ludlam is leaving at the end of the season.

Ludlam has made 121 appearances for Saints but has turned down the chance to extend his contract beyond the end of the season to move to the Top 14 giants.

The 28-year-old Saints captain visited Toulon’s state-of-the-art training base, Leo Lagrange Sports Complex, during the World Cup last year and has since made the return trip to pass a medical.

Toulon are poised to follow up the move for Ludlam by completing a move for Bristol Bears and Lions prop Kyle Sinckler, who is also out of contract in the summer, in another blow to England boss Steve Borthwick.

“Ever since I started playing rugby as an eight-year-old, I dreamt of being a Saint,” Ludlam told the Northampton Saints website. “While the journey hasn’t always been smooth sailing, our supporters have made every moment special for me – both the good and the bad.

“I feel extremely fortunate to have played with some great players and even better blokes, to have been coached day in, day out by some of the best coaches in the game, and looked after physically by people who truly care in the Strength and Conditioning and Medical departments.

“This has been an extremely tough decision for me. I believe I’ve given everything physically and emotionally to this Club – and will continue to do so – and I hope our fans have seen how much it has meant to me to represent Northampton in the way I play the game.”

“At the end of the season, I say goodbye as a player to start a new adventure, but I will always be a Saints man. Until then, I’ll do everything I can to make sure that my final goodbye at the end of the season is singing ‘Shoe Army’ with silverware in hand.”