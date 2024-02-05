Rassie Erasmus makes public images of his chemical burns

Rassie Erasmus has shared images on Twitter revealing the severe chemical burns he suffered in a freak accident involving a potent detergent product.

The South African rugby director of rugby is currently recuperating in a hospital after a medical procedure to address the burns. Despite the painful ordeal Erasmus remains in good health and optimistic about his recovery.

Last week SA Rugby issued the following statement: “Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s Director of Rugby, is recovering in hospital following a medical procedure for chemical burns sustained in a freak accident using a powerful detergent product. He is otherwise in good health and expects to return to full-time working within weeks.”

However the extent and severity of the damage done to Erasmus might take some by surprise.

He wrote “Wish I could be there be! Well done!! Almost healthy” to reply to a group of well wishers, alongside the images that showed the brutal extent of the damage done to his entire body.

The 51-year-old is expected back at work in the next few weeks.