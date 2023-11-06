24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit

France head coach Fabien Galthie has described Les Bleus’s quarter-final exit from the Rugby World Cup as a scar that he and his team will carry for life.

ADVERTISEMENT

France were dumped out of their own tournament following a 29-28 loss to eventual winners South Africa but barring a short post-match press conference immediately after the loss, Galthie chose not to talk to the media again in the aftermath.

Until yesterday.

Having alerted the French media of the conference last week, Gatlhie opened up about the devastating loss and where he believes things may have gone wrong.

Kaitlan Leaney puts the Wallaroos win down to ‘all heart’ Kaitlan Leaney puts the Wallaroos win down to ‘all heart’ Kaitlan Leaney puts the Wallaroos win down to ‘all heart’

“There was time to grieve, to digest a huge disappointment. I’m talking about me, about us,” said Galthie. “There were 4 years of hard and successful work, 4 years of development, 4 months of preparation. Our goal was to be world champion. The disappointment would be the same as losing in the semi or final by one point.”

It was a loss that deflated the nation, many of whom believed that this was the year for rugby’s perennial World Cup nearly men to finally get their hands on the Webb Ellis Cup.

“We wanted to experience those moments. […] We spoke with the staff, the starting staff, the players, know how everyone was doing. I would say that the word that comes back is acceptance, the acceptance of defeat. And then, we have to go beyond that. 24 days is not a lot but it’s the sport of the highest level.

“We are all responsible for our careers. The performance of each other will make our destiny be that or another. I had planned to express myself later, but faced with the insistence and the requests, I decided to accelerate the process to share with you this pain and the immense pain of our supporters, of our families, players and France. […] By returning to contact with families and real life, I realized how the French loved us, and I speak in the imperfect and I could speak in the present tense. That is not going to give us the title of world champion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s painful at first but when you play at this level, when you play for the France team, you have to be ready to win but also to experience what you have experienced. There is only team that is not in pain is the champion. The others only experience unpleasant emotions. Having spoken about it with the leaders, I think that the injury will leave us with a scar for life.

“We feel a lot of positive but also painful emotions. Having experienced many of them, it is never a handicap. If we ask ourselves the right questions, we can become even better. We have all done or will do an individual or collective introspection.”

Galthie said that tactically France got it right in that they created more than enough attacking moments in South Africa’s 22, even if they failed to convert them. The Boks meanwhile, scored three tries from three opportunities.

“We entered the finishing zone 11 times, it was two times our objectives.

“At the end of the day, on the facts of the match, on the facts of the game, it was not enough. When we are the only team to have obtained so many potential highlight moments, it is because tactically you have not made a mistake on an offensive level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“South Africa has a ruck in our 22m in the 55′. They score three flash tries.

Fabien Galthie, Head Coach of France, looks on during the warm up prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between France and Namibia at Stade Velodrome on September 21, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

“South Africa should potentially score 24 and they score 29. And then they will reproduce it in the final.

“On a tactical level, if it was to do again, I will use the same strategy”.

He also confirmed that he sent 9 post-match video clips to World Rugby following the exit regarding the refereeing decisions, as is routine following significant Test matches.

“I worked with Jérôme Garces, with the referees, to question Joel Jutge and Ben O’Keeffe and his team. I sent them 9 clips to understand. The fifth day after the elimination, we were no longer an emergency for World Rugby which prepared the other matches.

“Before the match, we are used to sending out what concerns us and what concerns the opponent. We ask if it is tolerated and if it will be whistled. It was purely professional. I have rewatched it about ten times. I have a lot of data, I have cross-referenced a lot of information to be able to respond to you and the players.”