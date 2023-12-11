WATCH: Mad scramble as team celebrations force giant swimming pool to burst

While the HSBC SVNS Cape Town is known for the great weather, food, atmosphere and of course, the rugby, fans on hand witnessed a definite first this past weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the field, the Australian women continued their fine form by backing up their performance in Dubai with yet another win as they held on to beat France 29-26 in the final in South Africa.

“We were talking a lot about back-to-back and we’ve never won in Cape Town on a World Series,” captain Charlotte Caslick said post match.

“We love to play here so it was something that we’ve always spoken about, winning here, and I’m really proud of the girls doing it.”

It wasn’t to be for the Australian men though, as they were destroyed 45-12 by Argentina in the men’s cup final, winning in Cape Town for the first time.

After the trophy presentations, and still on a high from their historic win, some of the players felt it was fitting to get into one of the giant 2000 litre inflatable swimming pools that were pitch side all weekend.

Soon more Argentinians joined, followed by the Australian women, and it was all going well as one by one they dived in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Until the inevitable happened, much to the delight of commentators Sean Maloney and Karl Tanana.

It caused those approaching, including injured Demi Hayes on crutches and holding the trophy, to do a very quick u-turn as cameramen and dignitaries had to deal with the bizarre, yet comical, scene.

Argentina go top of the men’s SVNS table, while Australia stay top of the women’s, ahead of the next leg which they will host early next year.

Tickets are on sale now for the next SVNS Series event in Perth on January 26