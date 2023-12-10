Argentina dominate Australia to win men's Cape Town SVNS

Argentina bounced back from losing in the final in Dubai last week to win the Cape Town SVNS, destroying Australia in the final.

It was utter domination by Argentina from the word go, but Australia were not helped by captain Nick Malouf being yellow carded for a high tackle early on.

Even with an extra player, Australia were still looking dangerous, but a fumbled ball allowed German Schulz to pluck it out the air and sprint in for the opener. Australia failed to regather the kick-off straight after, as Santiago Mare snapped up the ball to run in for Argentina’s second as they started to build a lead. Marcos Moneta scored their third with Joaquin Pellandini adding the extras again to give them a 21-0 lead. Some world class offloading from Luciano Gonzalez on the left wing put Matias Osadczuk in for Argentina’s fourth, as they stopped at half-time with a 28-0 lead.

Tries from Nathan Lawson and Dietrich Roache gave Australia a glimmer of hope, but Argentina went up another gear in the latter stages of the second-half, scoring three more tries through Osadczuk again, Tomas Elizalde and Santiago Alvarez. Argentina finished with a huge 45-12 win, which was richly deserved.

“It’s really good. As I told you after the semi-finals, we are trying to demonstrate that last season and Dubai wasn’t a coincidence,” Marcos Moneta told reporters.

“Playing another final again has been great and now to win it is better so we’re really happy for the team and also for Santiago Mare, he’s a new guy that joined… never won a gold medal on the circuit.”

Argentina now go top of the SVNS standings.

