The Scott Baldwin verdict on the intriguing Wales' hooker situation

Former Wales hooker Scott Baldwin believes Wales will have enough “dog” in them to do well at Rugby World Cup 2023. Having given up on the chance to appear at a second Rugby World Cup in order to begin his coaching journey as defence coach at Newcastle Falcons, the 35-year-old will be an interested spectator when Wales open their Pool C campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux on September 10.

Wales have come unstuck to Fiji at a France-based Rugby World Cup before, a 38-34 defeat in Nantes ultimately costing Gareth Jenkins his job. And while a second tournament defeat to the Pacific Islanders wouldn’t bring about an immediate regime change, it would be another low point in what is already a troubled time for the team.

“When you look back, Wales teams never really get hammered, they always find a way. I just feel like with everyone writing them off, they will grind out wins and the more they grow as a team, the less other teams will want to play them,” Baldwin told RugbyPass.

“I don’t know whether you have seen the Rising Sun documentary when Rassie Erasmus is talking about Wales he is literally like, ‘They are not England, they are not Ireland, they are not going to go away, they are going to be there for 80 minutes.’ I feel like Waren (Gatland) will instil that in them.”

After Fiji, whom Baldwin scored against at RWC 2015, Wales face Portugal and then Australia before taking on Georgia. Georgia won 13-12 victory in Cardiff the last time they met in November.

“You look at Fiji, and Wales almost lost to Fiji at the Principality Stadium (in 2021), and that was against 13 men. So, it is not an easy group but hopefully the youngsters can go out and shine. I probably always go with my heart over my head but, hopefully, they will do really well.”

With Ken Owens’ dodgy back preventing him from going to a fourth Rugby World Cup, Baldwin would have been in the conversation for one of the hooker slots in Gatland’s squad. However, he has no regrets about missing out on, as he did in 2019 when choosing to move to Harlequins.

“There was the potential to go to the World Cup, on the back of the Six Nations, but I spoke to a few coaches and they all said it [Newcastle] is a great step for you, and what are you playing for now? Turning up on the first day of pre-season at Ospreys was all the confirmation I needed that I was done.”

Now the onus is on Baldwin’s former Ospreys teammate, Dewi Lake, to stand up and deliver. The 24-year-old Test rookie has only made one start in eight caps and faces competition for the No2 jersey from Sam Parry, Ryan Elias and Elliot Dee.

“I believe Dewi Lake is going to be an unbelievable player, and this is a huge opportunity for him to be number one for Wales,” said Baldwin. “It would have been nice for him to have had Ken’s experience there, especially with the other experience that has left (the squad), but I am sure he will deliver.”