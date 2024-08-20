Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
27 - 25
FT
24 - 40
FT
35 - 18
FT
22 - 7
FT
31 - 17
FT
42 - 10
FT
12 - 30
FT
41 - 22
FT
20 - 25
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 20
FT
20 - 26
FT
7 - 59
FT
Friday
03:05
Friday
13:05
Friday
22:05
International

The four South African players on Steve Borthwick's England radar

By Rugby365
Harlequins full-back Tyrone Green (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

With the southern hemisphere solely focused on The Rugby Championship, it is a perfect time for the leading teams in the northern hemisphere to preview and review ahead of the Autumn Nations Series later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be a very challenging November schedule for England as they take on New Zealand, Australia and South Africa at Twickenham. The 2024 Rugby Championship, though, will give England head coach Steve Borthwick valuable insight into the different opposition philosophises.

However, he also has ample time to boost his set-up and it seems like he might be looking at a few South African stars to help him lift his team. According to media reports, Borthwick has his eye on four South African players, who will soon qualify for England on residency.

Video Spacer

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus looks forward to facing the All Blacks

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus previews the two-Test Rugby Championship series against the All Blacks

Video Spacer

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus looks forward to facing the All Blacks

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus previews the two-Test Rugby Championship series against the All Blacks

Tyrone Green is regarded as one the best backline players in the Gallagher Premiership and has become a fan favourite. The 26-year-old Harlequins ace can cover just about every position in the backline. A product of Jeppe High School, Green joined Harlequins in 2020 from the Lions, becoming an integral part of their set-up and helping to secure their second Premiership title in 2021.

He has signed a long-term contract with the London club, but England will have to wait as he won’t be eligible until June 2025 due to residency regulations. One might see him gain international experience with the British and Irish Lions for their trip to Australia next year.

Jacques Vermeulen is a formidable player who joined Exeter Chiefs in 2019 from the Sharks. The forward, who can play lock and back row, has proven to be an incredible figure for the Premiership side. The former South Africa U20s international will qualify for England soon and his mobility and breakdown skills could be vital for Borthwick. While he would face fierce competition for places, it is fairly easy to imagine the industrious Paarl-born flank thriving in a Test match.

Vermeulen’s fellow South African loose forward Hanro Liebenberg arrived at Leicester from the Bulls in 2019. He has been in fine form for the Tigers and has been voted his club’s player of the year. The 28-year-old was also part of the Tigers’ title-winning Premiership side in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, after heading to the Premiership from the Cheetahs in 2021, Benhard Janse van Rensburg has been making loads of strides in England. He joined London Irish and made more than 50 appearances for the Exiles over two seasons, scoring 11 Premiership tries before finding his place at Bristol Bears in 2023. The 27-year-old centre also covers fly-half.

Related

The best non-English XV in the Premiership

There was a time when the Gallagher Premiership boasted some great All Blacks and a host of South Africa stars, but times have changed. 

Read Now

Win tickets to watch the British & Irish Lions take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever! 
You can also enter to win tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia! 

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi walk out with UFC champ before title fight

2

Barbarians to play Springboks in Cape Town

3

Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

4

‘No disrespect’ to Wallabies: Rassie Erasmus previews All Blacks ‘challenge’

5

Fissler Confidential: Springbok poised to leave, Ford heading home

6

Joe Schmidt assesses Noah Lolesio’s performance against South Africa

7

The best non-English XV in the Premiership

8

Louis Rees-Zammit has shrugged off his midweek training absence

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

2 Comments
C
CK 2 hours ago

Trokkie is the guy I'm worried about losing. Juarno Augustus is a proper eighth man. He and Cameron Hanekom.

T
Toaster 3 hours ago

England could be the new Scotland of South African rugby 😃

D
DP 4 hours ago

If you can’t beat em… hire their coaching staff AND muscle up with players deemed surplus to requirements. Imagine being a young English born player who’s overlooked.. pride in the Jersey and singing the national anthem half heartedly doesn’t appear to be an issue at the RFU. Funniest thing i heard was CJ Stander - one of Irelands best ever players - being interviewed.. what an accent 😅

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Australia must show that Springboks pain will yield longer-term gain

Joe Schmidt took solace in some aspects of the Wallabies' latest defeat, but swift improvements are needed.

FEATURE

More successful than the Wallabies in New Zealand, why are Argentina still unloved?

Los Pumas have earnt grudging respect from the New Zealand public but they do not put bums on seats and that is a concern

FEATURE

'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

As these ancient rivals renew their blood feud, can New Zealand handle the world champions on their own patch?

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 29 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

#12 looking like a black hole now with big Kev out of fitness and Lalakai Foketi out of favour... I gues they will have to shift Lenny inside now.

91 Go to comments
N
NB 30 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Hi Hazza.


Enjoy those two Tests up north and on the Cape!


The key to the shapes is that they have a man who knows how to exploit them in SFM. I think Manie could too but not so sure it would all tick over with Handre still at the helm...

91 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

On top of Munster beating the Stormers in Cape Town the year before? No coincidence.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Green is the new black!

202 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

😂🤣

202 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Now they have broken the SR spell, NZ has had to start chasing South Africa again! RC is pretty boring compared to that tour.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 39 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

And now the income will be 1/7th or maybe less? Not helpful I don’t think.


Even if your the new Olympus

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 40 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

👎 now you’re just trolling.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 40 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Agreed.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 40 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

👎

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 44 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

And now the income will be 1/7th or maybe less? Not helpful I don’t think.

202 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 45 minutes ago
'For the rest of the world, it's an ominous sign': Bok greats issue warning

If I have to hear one more time of how Ireland or France should've won the RWC in 2023🤦🏽‍♂️


France have immense depth too, but "by far the most talented side" is very subjective

4 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

I think I wrote my first piece on PSDT back in 2018 when Bokke won 36-34 in NZ. Grandson of Piet 'Spiere' Du Toit... the prop

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 49 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Even if SA sides were just canon fodder for Aus and NZ sides, as you’re suggesting, you can’t say that playing against SA teams, the diversity of experience, wasn’t good for them.


Nor can you argue that having another country involved, viewership, tv rights etc, wouldn’t be good for SR and the NZ and Aus coffers.


The win rate statistics actually counts for nothing in your argument. In fact it makes it worse because at this rate - NZ teams are the only teams who will win the bulk of the competitions going forward. Boring.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 50 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Not true. SA was left with no other option.


If you can’t keep your partner happy, they’ll change beds. These are business decisions. Not a marriage!


But as far as attacking the idea that NZ undermined Aus rugby - agreed, that’s bollocks.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

5 is quite feasible - the Bok lineout worked better in the first Test v Aussie than in the second under Nortje, and PSDT was still a very strong influence from the row.

202 Go to comments
C
Carlos 55 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

So we agree then. Good.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 55 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

NZ have nothing to gain from moving BB back to 10 Bull and neither does he. So they will stick with the arrangement they have.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 56 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

I think there is some cause for hope with Joel Sclavi Carlos. We noticed some improvment in his form at THP in the Top 14 [I run an ongoing database] and he showed more variety and application than before after shifting back from a stinit at loose-head.


Can he play more than 20-3- mins? I don't know.


Gallo is a good all-rounder but he is small, so guys like Malherbe and Lomax have around 20 kilos or more on him.


Sordoni and Bello nowhere near.

202 Go to comments
C
Carlos 56 minutes ago
More successful than the Wallabies in New Zealand, why are Argentina still unloved?

I don’t know, Gregor, ask Pichot. He has all the answers to Argentina rugby needs.

1 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.