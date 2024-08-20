The four South African players on Steve Borthwick's England radar

With the southern hemisphere solely focused on The Rugby Championship, it is a perfect time for the leading teams in the northern hemisphere to preview and review ahead of the Autumn Nations Series later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be a very challenging November schedule for England as they take on New Zealand, Australia and South Africa at Twickenham. The 2024 Rugby Championship, though, will give England head coach Steve Borthwick valuable insight into the different opposition philosophises.

However, he also has ample time to boost his set-up and it seems like he might be looking at a few South African stars to help him lift his team. According to media reports, Borthwick has his eye on four South African players, who will soon qualify for England on residency.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus looks forward to facing the All Blacks Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus previews the two-Test Rugby Championship series against the All Blacks Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus looks forward to facing the All Blacks Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus previews the two-Test Rugby Championship series against the All Blacks

Tyrone Green is regarded as one the best backline players in the Gallagher Premiership and has become a fan favourite. The 26-year-old Harlequins ace can cover just about every position in the backline. A product of Jeppe High School, Green joined Harlequins in 2020 from the Lions, becoming an integral part of their set-up and helping to secure their second Premiership title in 2021.

He has signed a long-term contract with the London club, but England will have to wait as he won’t be eligible until June 2025 due to residency regulations. One might see him gain international experience with the British and Irish Lions for their trip to Australia next year.

Jacques Vermeulen is a formidable player who joined Exeter Chiefs in 2019 from the Sharks. The forward, who can play lock and back row, has proven to be an incredible figure for the Premiership side. The former South Africa U20s international will qualify for England soon and his mobility and breakdown skills could be vital for Borthwick. While he would face fierce competition for places, it is fairly easy to imagine the industrious Paarl-born flank thriving in a Test match.

Vermeulen’s fellow South African loose forward Hanro Liebenberg arrived at Leicester from the Bulls in 2019. He has been in fine form for the Tigers and has been voted his club’s player of the year. The 28-year-old was also part of the Tigers’ title-winning Premiership side in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, after heading to the Premiership from the Cheetahs in 2021, Benhard Janse van Rensburg has been making loads of strides in England. He joined London Irish and made more than 50 appearances for the Exiles over two seasons, scoring 11 Premiership tries before finding his place at Bristol Bears in 2023. The 27-year-old centre also covers fly-half.