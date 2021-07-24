Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
British & Irish Lions    

Sutherland to start as Wyn Jones ruled out of first Test

By Ian Cameron
Rory Sutherland /PA

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

The British & Irish Lions have confirmed that Wyn Jones has been ruled out of the first Test against the Springboks in Cape Town tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones picked up a shoulder injury in training, the significance of which the Lions have downplayed.

A statement reads: “Loosehead prop, Wyn Jones, has been ruled out of this evening’s first Test against South Africa with a minor shoulder injury picked up in training on Thursday and will replaced in the starting XV by Rory Sutherland.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“Mako Vunipola comes into the matchday 23 to take a place on the bench.”

“It’s really bad luck for Wyn and we all feel for him missing out on tonight’s game,” said Warren Gatland, Head Coach for The British & Irish Lions.

“However, we’re confident he’ll be back in training next week and have no plans to bring in anyone else at this stage.”

THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS
15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, Scotland) #783
14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816
13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822
12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #824
11. Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #841
10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) #821
9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) #843
1. Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #840
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England) #851
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #818
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England) #825
5. Alun Wyn Jones – captain (Ospreys, Wales) #761
6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England) #826
7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England) #853
8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #839

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements:
16. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829
17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England) #787
18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814
19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838
20. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland) #847
21. Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790
22. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780
23. Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales) #833

David Havili proving the All Blacks dream is alive and real More often than not, it can take a little bit of time before players really embed themselves into test rugby. Gregor Paul Building the All Blacks around Richie Mo’unga’s Crusaders Analysis: The All Blacks are building their attack around the in-form Richie Mo'unga. Ben Smith TJ Perenara the new guide for integrating returning All Blacks TJ Perenara will follow a different path back into the All Blacks than Beauden Barrett and Brodie Retallick. Gregor Paul Ian Foster’s All Blacks vision taking slow steps forward We don't yet have a full appreciation of what Ian Foster is trying to do as head coach of the All Blacks. Gregor Paul Cohesion key in Canterbury’s ongoing success Analysis: All signs point to Canterbury marching on in the Farah Palmer Cup. Ben Wylie

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
British & Irish Lions    

Sutherland to start as Wyn Jones ruled out of first Test

Search