Sutherland to start as Wyn Jones ruled out of first Test

8:52am, 24 July 2021

The British & Irish Lions have confirmed that Wyn Jones has been ruled out of the first Test against the Springboks in Cape Town tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones picked up a shoulder injury in training, the significance of which the Lions have downplayed.

A statement reads: “Loosehead prop, Wyn Jones, has been ruled out of this evening’s first Test against South Africa with a minor shoulder injury picked up in training on Thursday and will replaced in the starting XV by Rory Sutherland.

“Mako Vunipola comes into the matchday 23 to take a place on the bench.”

“It’s really bad luck for Wyn and we all feel for him missing out on tonight’s game,” said Warren Gatland, Head Coach for The British & Irish Lions.

“However, we’re confident he’ll be back in training next week and have no plans to bring in anyone else at this stage.”

THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, Scotland) #783

14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816

13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #824

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #841

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) #821

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) #843

1. Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #840

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England) #851

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #818

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England) #825

5. Alun Wyn Jones – captain (Ospreys, Wales) #761

6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England) #826

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England) #853

8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #839

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements:

16. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829

17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England) #787

18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814

19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838

20. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland) #847

21. Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790

22. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780

23. Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales) #833