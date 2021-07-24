Sutherland to start as Wyn Jones ruled out of first Test
Trending on RugbyPass
- 1 Rugby pundit Neil Francis sacked
- 2 Heated boiled over in training
- 3 'Sort it out World Rugby!'
- 4 Hansen on Dagg's winning try
- 5 Harlequins 'disgusted' by Smith comments
The British & Irish Lions have confirmed that Wyn Jones has been ruled out of the first Test against the Springboks in Cape Town tonight.
Jones picked up a shoulder injury in training, the significance of which the Lions have downplayed.
A statement reads: “Loosehead prop, Wyn Jones, has been ruled out of this evening’s first Test against South Africa with a minor shoulder injury picked up in training on Thursday and will replaced in the starting XV by Rory Sutherland.
“Mako Vunipola comes into the matchday 23 to take a place on the bench.”
“It’s really bad luck for Wyn and we all feel for him missing out on tonight’s game,” said Warren Gatland, Head Coach for The British & Irish Lions.
“However, we’re confident he’ll be back in training next week and have no plans to bring in anyone else at this stage.”
THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS
15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, Scotland) #783
14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816
13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822
12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #824
11. Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #841
10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) #821
9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) #843
1. Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #840
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England) #851
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #818
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England) #825
5. Alun Wyn Jones – captain (Ospreys, Wales) #761
6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England) #826
7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England) #853
8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #839
Replacements:
16. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829
17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England) #787
18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814
19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838
20. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland) #847
21. Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790
22. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780
23. Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales) #833
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now