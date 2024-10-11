Stacey Waaka receives another major award in NRLW before sevens return

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Stacey Waaka has capped off an incredible maiden season in the NRLW with yet another individual honour. After being named in the Dally M Team of the Year and RLPA Team of the Year, the code hopper has collected another award.

On Thursday, Waaka was named the Brisbane Broncos’ NRLW Rookie of the Year at the club’s Presentation Dinner. Other award winners include Queensland Maroons and Australia Kangaroos lock Patrick Carrigan and Jillaroos winger Julia Robinson.

The Rookie of the Year gong is another award that recognises Waaka’s outstanding stint in rugby league. Waaka jumped codes after Team New Zealand’s run to Olympic gold in Paris earlier this year, but she will be back in black on the SVNS Series.

Waaka scored six tries, broke 23 tackles, made six line breaks and tackled with 94.7 per cent accuracy on the defensive side of the ball. The New Zealander finished equal-eighth for tries scored, despite playing between two to five games less than those higher on the list.

But, unfortunately, Waaka has not been selected to play for New Zealand in the upcoming Pacific Championships. The two-time 15s Rugby World Cup champion has picked up a leg injury which has ruled her out of representative honours with the Kiwi Ferns.

Two former Black Ferns Sevens stars have made the grade though, with Tyla King and Gayle Broughton both earning selection. King is the reigning World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, but retired from the sport after the Paris Olympics in July.

King played for the Kiwi Ferns about this time last year when they brought an end to a seven-year winless run against Australia’s Jillaroos. On the back of a strong NRLW season with the St George Illawarra Dragons, the five-eighth will look to have another telling impact.

Broughton has been selected in New Zealand’s national league squad for the first time ahead of the tournament. The playmaker made eight appearances for Waaka’s Broncos this season, which saw Broughton cross for two tries, register two try assists, and run for 590 meters.

“We are excited about the squad we have assembled,” Kiwi Ferns head coach Ricky Henry said. “The depth of talented Kiwi players across the NRLW this year has been outstanding to watch and made our selection process more difficult than ever.

“We are looking forward to seeing the rookies take their opportunity. They have been impressive to follow throughout the season and we have no doubt they will proudly represent the jersey.

“… To bring Test level women’s rugby league back to Christchurch is exciting,” Henry added. “It’s great to be giving young wahine down south the opportunity to see that there is a pathway in the game that leads to representing your country.

“We hope to continue to inspire that next generation of Kiwi Ferns with more games played across Aotearoa in future.”

King and Broughton will be available to face the Jillaroos at Apollo Projects Stadium, followed by a clash with Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on November 3. Following those fixtures, there will be a Grand Final in Sydney on November 10.

As for Waaka, there’s plenty to look forward to in the months ahead with the new SVNS Series season set to get underway in Dubai next month. Dubai and Cape Town will open the tournament in back-to-back weekends.