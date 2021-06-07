Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
British & Irish Lions    

Springboks duo injured in bizarre 'fire pit accident' weeks out from British and Irish Lions tour

By AAP
(Photos / Getty Images)

By Rugby365

Springboks pair Damian de Allende and RG Snyman sustained “substantial burns to their legs, hands and face” over this past weekend.

De Allende and Snyman along with club teammates CJ Stander and Mike Haley required treatment after being involved in a ‘fire pit accident’.

According to Munster’s injury report, Haley and Stander, who sustained burns to their hands, may return to training this week with availability for Friday’s game reviewed as the week progresses.

Reforging the Steelers | Episode 2 | RugbyPass

However, De Allende and Snyman, who sustained more substantial burns to legs, hands and face, will not take part in their respective training and rehabilitation programmes.

The pair will meet a specialist again later in the week.

Snyman is already recovering from a long-term knee injury.

On Saturday, the pair were named in Jacques Nienaber’s Springbok squad for the upcoming Lions series and are expected to link up with the squad on completion of their provincial programmes.

Commenting on the accident, head coach Johann van Graan said, “We are hugely relieved that the lads are all okay. The players have all been treated and are being well looked after with Damian and RG meeting the specialist again later this week to review next steps of their recovery.”

In further squad news the Munster Rugby medical team have confirmed that Conor Murray, Chris Farrell and Roman Salanoa have all returned to training ahead of Friday’s Rainbow Cup game against Zebre.

By Rugby365

