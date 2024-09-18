Scotland A set to return this November
Scotland will resurrect their A team this November for the first time since 2022 when they face Chile at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium.
The match will be played on November 23, the night before Scotland’s senior side take on Australia at Scottish Gas Murrayfield.
Scotland A’s last outing was also a fixture against Chile, a 5-45 victory in Santiago in June 2022.
Chile faced Scotland’s senior side over the summer, with Gregor Townsend’s side coming away 11-52 victors in the penultimate match of their tour of the Americas.
The coaching team and squad for the match are yet to be named.
“We are really looking forward to bringing back Scotland A this season – and playing at home,” Townsend said.
“International A matches are a really effective way of developing our players to prepare them for Test match rugby.
“Chile will provide a tough opponent for us in November. We have built up a strong relationship with them ever since our first match, in Santiago two years ago, and we experienced a real challenge and a noisy atmosphere this summer when we played them in their National Stadium.
“It will be a great to host them at Hive Stadium and see a young Scottish squad take the game to them.”
Will this A team have many actual Scots?