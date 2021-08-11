Saracens head Exeter Chiefs in Premiership betting

5:49am, 11 August 2021

Despite their one-season hiatus in the Championship, Saracens have been installed as bookies’ favourites to immediately regain the Gallagher Premiership title.

Mark McCall’s team, who are available at a best price of 9/4 with Betway, are generally considered a 2/1 shot to top the pile at Twickenham next spring.

Following their salary cap breach, the ‘Men in Black’ have offloaded some big-name players including Will Skelton, Liam Williams, George Kruis, Ben Spencer and Alex Goode.

They also face being without Lions stars Maro Itoje, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Elliot Daly and Owen Farrell until their mandatory rest periods finish in mid-October.

But despite this – and the inevitability that their squad will be depleted during the autumn internationals and Six Nations – Mark McCall’s team are just ahead of the Exeter Chiefs at the head of the market.

Last season’s Premiership runners-up are available at 5/2 in a number of places – although Betway make Rob Baxter’s team joint favourites with Sarries.

The markets are also viewing Harlequins’ 2020/21 title win with some scepticism since they are no higher than fifth favourites in most books.

Bet 365 have the defending champions priced as high as 14/1 to retain their crown.

This means beaten semi-finalists Bristol Bears (5/1) and Sale Sharks (13/2) are both available at a considerably shorter price.

Leicester’s progress to sixth place under new boss Steve Borthwick has cut little ice with the market makers who price the Tigers between 18 and 25/1 to lift the trophy.

The full market is shown below:

Saracens 2/1 Exeter 5/2 Bristol 9/2 Sale 13/2 Harlequins 14/1 Wasps 20/1 Leicester 20/1 Northampton 20/1 Bath 25/1 Gloucester 50/1 London Irish 100/1 Newcastle 100/1 Worcester 100/1

At the other end of the table, Worcester are short-priced favourites at 1/3 to make the drop to the Greene King IPA Championship.

The Warriors finished 18 points adrift of Gloucester and Newcastle at the foot of the table during the relegation-free 2020/21 campaign with their most recent win being in November.

The Cherry-and-Whites are 9/4 to go down while the Falcons are available at 12/1.