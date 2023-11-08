Sam Cane pens heartfelt message to All Blacks fans after ‘brutal’ World Cup

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
12 - 10
FT
12 - 18
FT
21 - 14
FT
27 - 45
FT
43 - 34
FT
13 - 27
FT
20 - 17
FT
25 - 29
FT
32 - 36
FT
39 - 11
FT
20 - 11
FT
17 - 20
FT
23 - 31
FT
23 - 24
FT
25 - 22
FT
18 - 15
FT
Tomorrow
08:15
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Stuart Lancaster resigns as head coach after disasterous exit - OTD

2

Catt to join RFU in new specialist role

3

Andrew Conway statement: 'I have been advised to retire'

4

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit

5

How the Springboks could lured back to play in South Africa

More News More News

Latest Feature

Why do the French love a fight

The sad passing of enforcer Alain Esteve has brought into spotlight the reputation for thuggery in France in the 1970s

Rugby World Cup News

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit

'Very misleading': Wayne Barnes responds to All Blacks' 'complaints' over RWC final refereeing

Law explained as hookers appear to creep closer and closer to the lineout

'I made some lifelong memories': Ireland wing Mack Hansen reflects on World Cup

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Kaitlan Leaney puts the Wallaroos win down to 'all heart'

Australia No. 8 Kaitlan Leaney stepped up under the bright lights of the WXV's final weekend, proving a physical presence for her side in the dramatic win over Wales.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 13 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

Go to comments More News
24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Sam Cane pens heartfelt message to All Blacks fans after ‘brutal’ World Cup

By Finn Morton
Sam Cane of New Zealand looks dejected as he walks past The Webb Ellis Cup with his runners up medal after defeat during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has penned a heartfelt message of support just over a week after New Zealand’s agonising defeat to rivals South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Blacks and captain Cane can hold their heads up high after an inspirational run at the sport’s showpiece event. New Zealand were written before the tournament, but the All Blacks are the All Blacks after all.

While New Zealand stumbled at the first hurdle against hosts France in the tournament opener, the men in black continued to work behind the scenes with their goal of World Cup glory in mind.

Related

‘If I want to take it seriously…’: The foreign threat to Australian rugby

There’s a systemic issue that’s plaguing the Wallabies. Coach Jones is only one man, and no mere mortal could stop the Australian rugby giant from falling as hard as they have.

Read Now

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

After beating then-ranked World No. 1 Ireland in an incredible quarter-final, the All Blacks beat Argentina a week later to set up a date with destiny in the final.

But unfortunately for the All Blacks, they fell one point short. Captain Sam Cane was red carded midway through the first term and while the New Zealanders showed plenty of fight, the Springboks held on for a famous 12-11 win.

With the All Blacks now back home in New Zealand, and others preparing to embark on new challenges abroad, captain Cane has taken the time to thank All Blacks fans for their immense support before, during and after the World Cup.

‘It was a massive privilege to represent our country at the World Cup. It wasn’t the ending we all wanted and it’s reminded me that sport can be quite brutal at times,” Cane wrote on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s hard to reflect without focusing on the final game but when able to look past that I feel lucky to have been a part of such an awesome group of people and feel pride in what we were able to overcome and achieve.

“The highlight for me was the support we received from home & our supporters throughout the tournament and since. It’s been truly incredible and all I can say is a big THANK YOU!”

Sam Cane is one of several All Blacks who will not play in Super Rugby Pacific next season, but that doesn’t mean his Test career is over.

Just days after the World Cup, New Zealand Rugby officially confirmed that Cane is off to Japan after taking up a sabbatical deal with Tokyo Sungoliath.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 95-Test veteran will still be eligible to don the famous black jersey in July as New Zealand prepares to usher in the dawn of a new era under new coach Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson.

“When the opportunity to play for Suntory in 2024 came up it felt like the right time following the Rugby World Cup to try something new and also a great chance to continue to grow and learn in my rugby and life journey,” Cane said in a statement.

“I’m grateful to New Zealand Rugby for their support to take this opportunity.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to skip a season with the Chiefs, but I know the team is in a great place and has an incredible group of leaders in the squad and the coaching group to have a successful 2024, and I’m really pleased to be able to return in time to put my best foot forward for selection in the All Blacks.”

Recommended

‘It’s true’: France playmaker Romain Ntamack drops Super Rugby hint

Black Ferns star Ruby Tui blows young fan away with incredible act

Prop Angus Ta’avao returns ‘home’ after signing on with Blues

Springboks unite South Africa to transcend a country beset by issues

FEATURED

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE The time has come for NZR to make a call on All Blacks eligibility The time has come for NZR to make a call on All Blacks eligibility
Search