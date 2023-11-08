Sam Cane pens heartfelt message to All Blacks fans after ‘brutal’ World Cup

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has penned a heartfelt message of support just over a week after New Zealand’s agonising defeat to rivals South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Blacks and captain Cane can hold their heads up high after an inspirational run at the sport’s showpiece event. New Zealand were written before the tournament, but the All Blacks are the All Blacks after all.

While New Zealand stumbled at the first hurdle against hosts France in the tournament opener, the men in black continued to work behind the scenes with their goal of World Cup glory in mind.



Rugbypass TV Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us

After beating then-ranked World No. 1 Ireland in an incredible quarter-final, the All Blacks beat Argentina a week later to set up a date with destiny in the final.

But unfortunately for the All Blacks, they fell one point short. Captain Sam Cane was red carded midway through the first term and while the New Zealanders showed plenty of fight, the Springboks held on for a famous 12-11 win.

With the All Blacks now back home in New Zealand, and others preparing to embark on new challenges abroad, captain Cane has taken the time to thank All Blacks fans for their immense support before, during and after the World Cup.

‘It was a massive privilege to represent our country at the World Cup. It wasn’t the ending we all wanted and it’s reminded me that sport can be quite brutal at times,” Cane wrote on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s hard to reflect without focusing on the final game but when able to look past that I feel lucky to have been a part of such an awesome group of people and feel pride in what we were able to overcome and achieve.



“The highlight for me was the support we received from home & our supporters throughout the tournament and since. It’s been truly incredible and all I can say is a big THANK YOU!”

Sam Cane is one of several All Blacks who will not play in Super Rugby Pacific next season, but that doesn’t mean his Test career is over.

Just days after the World Cup, New Zealand Rugby officially confirmed that Cane is off to Japan after taking up a sabbatical deal with Tokyo Sungoliath.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 95-Test veteran will still be eligible to don the famous black jersey in July as New Zealand prepares to usher in the dawn of a new era under new coach Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson.

“When the opportunity to play for Suntory in 2024 came up it felt like the right time following the Rugby World Cup to try something new and also a great chance to continue to grow and learn in my rugby and life journey,” Cane said in a statement.

“I’m grateful to New Zealand Rugby for their support to take this opportunity.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to skip a season with the Chiefs, but I know the team is in a great place and has an incredible group of leaders in the squad and the coaching group to have a successful 2024, and I’m really pleased to be able to return in time to put my best foot forward for selection in the All Blacks.”