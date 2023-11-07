Select Edition

Latest Feature

Why do the French love a fight

The sad passing of enforcer Alain Esteve has brought into spotlight the reputation for thuggery in France in the 1970s

International News

‘It’s true’: France playmaker Romain Ntamack drops Super Rugby hint

Eddie Jones confirms interest in Japan coaching job

'It's a sad thing about the sport': Wayne Barnes' retirement plea to stop trolls

Wayne Barnes on what football can learn from rugby amid VAR controversy

Trending Video

Kaitlan Leaney puts the Wallaroos win down to 'all heart'

Australia No. 8 Kaitlan Leaney stepped up under the bright lights of the WXV's final weekend, proving a physical presence for her side in the dramatic win over Wales.

Latest Comments

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 9 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

‘It’s true’: France playmaker Romain Ntamack drops Super Rugby hint

By Finn Morton
Romain Ntamack of France celebrates his try during the Autumn Nations Series match between France and New Zealand on November 20, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

French fly-half Romain Ntamack may be on the way to play in either Australia or New Zealand sometime in the future after dropping an intriguing Super Rugby bombshell in a recent radio interview.

Ntamack, 24, is widely considered one of the most electric playmakers in Test rugby. The Toulouse pivot is simply the type of player that every team would love to have among their ranks.

While the 37-Test out-half appears comfortably settled at boyhood club Toulouse and with the French national team, Ntamack may head south later in his career.

After releasing his autobiography called “Le rugby dans le sang” – which translates to ‘Rugby in the Blood’ – Ntamack was a guest on French radio where he hinted at a future move to Super Rugby.

“It’s not necessarily relevant right away,” Ntamack told RTL. “But it’s true that the southern hemisphere has always attracted me.

“Since I was little, I’ve always watched Super Rugby.”

Along with French captain Antoine Dupont at halfback, Ntamack is one part of the most exciting halves duo in Test rugby. The pair are lethal as individuals, but deadly as a rugby combination.

But in the lead-up to the Rugby World Cup on French soil, both Ntamack and French rugby were dealt a tough hand. Ntamack sustained a devastating injury that ruled him out of the tournament.

Ntamack ruptured his left knee ligament during a win over Scotland in August. Bordeaux’s Matthieu Jalibert stepped into the No. 10 jersey during the World Cup and was phenomenal.

But France fell short of their dreams and expectations. Without Ntamack, France were sent packing in the quarterfinals after losing to eventual champions South Africa in a one-point thriller

Fans, players and coaches were left devastated as they left to ponder where it went wrong. But in the wake of the defeat, Ntamack has unequivocally defended coach Fabien Galthie.

“I think that with everything he has brought to this team over the last four years, even this elimination in no way calls into question all the work that has been done,” Ntamack added.

“He’s the man for the job and there is obviously no debate about that.”

