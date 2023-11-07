Irish sports icon rips into Johnny Sexton's 'we won' statement

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton had good reason to be distraught after another disappointing Rugby World Cup quarter-final exit, again at the hands of New Zealand.

While much fancied Ireland were confident this might finally be their year, especially after a narrow win over eventual champions South Africa in the pool stages, the All Blacks ultimately beat Sexton’s men 28-24 in a thrilling quarter-final, putting an end to the hopes of the travelling thousands and those starting to believe back home.

The 38-year-old fly-half has since hung up his boots and will be starting a career in the corporate world in January, taking up a full time position with the firm he was already involved with one day a week. He also has a management company which is reportedly doing extremely well.

So while many felt coaching or further involvement in the sport might be the case, Sexton has shelved that for now, instead leaving a parting statement for fans on instagram.

The statement wasn’t well received by Pat Spillane though. In his column in the Sunday World, the former Gaelic football legend said he’s a huge fan of Sexton, but called some of what he said “Gobbledygook”, saying it’s reflective of the attitude of Ireland rugby fans.

“His sense of devastation after Ireland’s loss to New Zealand in the quarter-final of the World Cup was written all over his face as he walked off the field,” the column reads.

“So, to say I was taken aback by his retirement statement would be the understatement of the month. He said that four years ago the Irish squad had sat down and spoke about what they wanted to achieve.

“‘Our main motivation and objective was to inspire the nation. I think we have achieved that. We lost, but we won,’ said the statement.

“What? We lost, but we won?

“This was the most un-Sexton quote ever. It is pure gobbledygook which might be normal coming from some PR guru, but not from a born winner.

“Christ, can you imagine Jack O’Connor and the Kerry players telling the Kerry fans “we lost, but we won” after being beaten by Dublin in the All-Ireland final? They would have been ran out of the county if they were foolish enough to make such a statement.

“I suppose his statement reflects the stark difference between how Gaelic football (and hurling) is perceived in Ireland compared to rugby.

“The rugby fraternity appear to be happy with world rankings and wins in autumn Tests.

“‘We lost, but we won‘. Pull the other one. Ireland lost. Full stop.”