Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Tomorrow
02:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
15:35
Tomorrow
15:35
Tomorrow
15:45
Tomorrow
23:00
WOMENS
Saturday
02:00
WOMENS
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
11:05
Saturday
11:05
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
13:15
Saturday
13:15
Saturday
15:35
Saturday
16:05
Sunday
08:30
Sunday
10:00
Sunday
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Rassie Erasmus urged to switch Test allegience after World Cup win

2

Toulon closing in on England pair with players spotted in city - repor

3

Leinster's 18-cap tighthead set to join Top 14 giants - report

4

Eddie Jones: Lack of Farrell appreciation, media overhype Smith

5

Jones picks Hooper to start for Barbarians days after criticism

More News More News

Latest Feature

Fabien Galthié's French honeymoon is over

As public and media attitudes cool towards him, which version of the French coach will we see next?

Rugby World Cup News

New Zealand: Rugby World Cup 2023 review

Cheslin Kolbe is STILL strapped up from the World Cup final, 4 days later

How every nation ranks after the Rugby World Cup

Springbok winger’s generous act puts him up there with Sonny Bill Williams

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Recapping the Springboks' big win | The Breakdown

South Africa and New Zealand hit Twickenham for their final Rugby World Cup warm-up match, what unfolded was historic and jolted the World Cup favourites conversation.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Eddie Jones' 'breaking point' revealed over his decision to walk
F
Fritz 25 minutes ago

If they wants to be winners again they must get Nick Mallett

Go to comments More News
How Pieter-Steph du Toit led the Springboks to another World Cup title
c
cs 42 minutes ago

Top shelf Nick. Trust you enjoyed the cup. Cheers.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Sam Cane feeling 'as you'd expect' after touching down in New Zealand

By Ned Lester
Sam Cane looks at the Webb Ellis Cup after the All Blacks Rugby World Cup final loss. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has had a couple of busy days to reflect on his Rugby World Cup final red card as well as the one-point loss his team suffered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flanker is the first player to ever receive a red card in a Rugby World Cup final after making contact with Jesse Kriels’ head. The TMO concluded there were no mitigating factors significant enough to rule the play anything less than a red card.

The captain left the field just 26 minutes into the Test and was then visibly emotional on the sideline. Following the match, Cane offered his initial reactions to the tackle and the decision.

Video Spacer

New Zealand post-match presser – World Cup Final
Video Spacer
New Zealand post-match presser – World Cup Final

“Look, at the time I wasn’t even aware, it caught me off guard that he stepped back. But we have been here for two months now and anything around the head has ramifications,” Cane told reporters.

“I’m not here to discuss whether it was the right or wrong decision. It can’t be changed. Unfortunately, it is something I am going to have to live with forever.”

Arriving back in New Zealand with their silver medals to a crowd of faithful fans, Cane updated the media on how he was getting on.

“Maybe as you’d expect,” he said. “I’m alright. It’s been helpful being around the team, it’s probably harder when you find yourself in a room by yourself so being conscious of that, getting around the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve been pretty busy to be fair since the final whistle, there’s been a lot on.

“My mum actually said to me if it was my boy who was in the situation, how would you want him to feel? You wouldn’t want him to beat himself up, so I’m trying not to be too hard on myself. But, it is something that I’m going to have to live with forever unfortunately and it’s going to hurt for a while.”

Related

The All Blacks still don't understand World Cups despite what Carter taught them

The second half was all New Zealand which is why in the end they have no excuses to rely on. Once the dam broke and the All Blacks' found a try through Beauden Barrett, the game was there for the taking for the All Blacks.

Read Now

Fronting with a smile for the numerous selfies and signatures, the 31-year-old was enveloped by supporters at Auckland airport. The fans’ unwavering support and the promise of time at home with family offered as close to a remedy for the pain as the captain could hope for.

“I’ve reflected on the flight and the love from New Zealand the last three weeks, the support is something I’ve never experienced as an All Black. It’s the best I’ve felt and that’s from halfway around the world.

“I said leading up to the final it’s been overwhelming. I’ll put it this way: I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the support, post the final too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I felt like I’ve let a lot of people down, feeling that support has certainly helped.

“On behalf of the team, thank you for all the support but also on a personal level, I appreciate all the support and kind words. It means a heck of a lot.”

All Blacks coach Ian Foster was quick to throw his support behind his captain after the loss, saying he was “incredibly proud to coach him” and that Cane had carried the title and pressure of captaincy “magnificently well”.

The coach reiterated that sentiment upon his return to New Zealand soil after being asked how proud he was of Cane.

“Well, as proud as I always am really. It’s massively trying conditions for him, to go through what he went through, it’s never easy on any player, being in that sort of situation. Particularly a captain and it’s amplified in the final, isn’t it?

“He’s dealt with it like the man that he is, he’s fronted it and hopefully people can move on and let him have a bit of peace about it.”

Recommended

Siya Kolisi's classy gesture after alleged Jordie Barrett snub

The Ian Foster era nearly ended in a fairytale as Razor takes a clean slate

OPINION

'I’ve got no job to go to' insists Eddie Jones after RWC fallout

Let’s not pretend this is a great All Blacks side who were robbed

OPINION

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Fudge and almond fruitcake Fudge and almond fruitcake
Search