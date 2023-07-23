Rugby Photographer of the Year wants your entries

The 2023 ‘Rugby Photographer of the Year’ competition has been officially launched, aiming to recognize and celebrate the finest photography rugby has to offer.

Last year’s competition saw over 600 photographers from more than 30 countries participate, and this year’s event is expected to be even bigger.

Organized in association with Canterbury, the competition has become a sought-after platform for photographers to showcase their talent in capturing compelling moments from the world of rugby. The main objective is to highlight the diverse skills of rugby photographers and showcase the sport’s innate beauty.

The competition offers the chance for the winner’s work to be featured in an exclusive exhibition at the prestigious World Rugby Museum, located at Twickenham Stadium.

A panel of expert judges, including notable figures from rugby and photography, will carefully review all the entries and select shortlisted photographs in various categories. All shortlisted entries will be displayed in the exhibition at the World Rugby Museum, gaining recognition for their work.

The overall winner, crowned as the ‘Rugby Photographer of the Year,’ will be announced at a special event hosted at the World Rugby Museum in September. The winner will receive a cash prize of £1,000 sponsored by Canterbury and a full set of bespoke Canterbury team wear, which they can donate to a rugby team of their choice, sharing their success with the rugby community.

Category winners will be revealed online before the awards evening, and their work will also feature in a special edition of the Rugby Journal, further showcasing their talent.

With the competition gaining momentum, additional prizes from sponsors are expected to enhance the allure of the event. Rugby enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate the striking imagery that will capture the intensity and passion of the game.

Categories include:

Young Photographer of the Year

Open to photographers aged seventeen years and under.

Portrait Photographer of the Year

An image of any individual involved in the game: player, coach, volunteer or spectator.

Action Photographer of the Year

A photograph that brings to life the split-second moments that embody the sport.

The Spirit of Rugby

An image from beyond the eighty minutes, that reflects the spirit of the game.

Landscape Photographer of the Year

A picture that is as much about the setting as the game itself, that gives a sense of place.

Portfolio Photographer of the Year

A collection of up to ten images from different matches in the same season, reflecting a body of work.

To enter, CLICK HERE.

Entries must have been taken between 1st April 2022 and July 16th 2023. You can enter only one (1) image per category, except for the Portfolio of the Year category where you can submit ten (10) images to show a body of work.