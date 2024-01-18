Richard Cockerill takes on new dual role with Georgian rugby

The former Leicester Tigers head coach was today officially announced as Georgian rugby’s next man in charge, with his job encompassing coaching both the national team and their Black Lion franchise.

Linked to Los Lelos for some time now, Cockerill said he is raring to go and honoured to be a part of the setup.

“I’m really excited and honoured to be taking on the role of Georgian head coach.

“This is a fantastic rugby country blessed with talented players, a great tradition and an impressive infrastructure.

“I’m looking forward to working with players, coaches and officials and I’m confident we can take Georgia to the next level internationally.

“There’s a lot of talk about Tier One and Tier Two but its my view that the lines are blurred these days and there should be more opportunities for up and coming rugby nations.”

Currently ranked 14th in the world, Cockerill will take Georgia through to the next Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2027, hoping to pick up a few big scalps along the way. Portugal in particular, who had a brilliant 2023 Rugby World Cup, are currently ranked ahead of them at 13th, with Japan at 12th, something he will want to change.

His first task will be the Rugby Europe Championship, before taking on Japan midyear.

President of the Georgian Rugby Union, Ioseb Tkemaladze, said: “We’re delighted that Richard has agreed to become our head coach. He’s a very experienced leader with a great track record over many years in England, Scotland and France at club and international level.

“He’s renowned as a motivator who gets the best out of his players and we’re very excited about this important new chapter for Georgian rugby.

“Richard can build on the successes of Levan Maisashvili – our historic wins over Wales and Italy and the dominance of the Rugby Europe championship – to take us to the next level.

“In his innovative hybrid role leading the national team and overseeing our Black Lion franchise Richard will be able to turbocharge the development of our next generation of leading players.”