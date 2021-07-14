Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
British & Irish Lions    

Red-carded Hendrikse learns fate for foul play on Lions' Williams

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Cell C Sharks scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse has been banned for three games following his red card in last Saturday’s rematch with the Lions in Pretoria. The Lions were being held to a 26-all draw when Hendrikse clashed with Liam Williams early in the second half of a game refereed by Wayne Barnes and the resulting numerical mismatch handed the tourists the momentum to go on and win 71-31. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from World Rugby confirming the ban read: “Jaden Hendrikse appeared before an independent judicial committee via video link having received a red card for an act of foul play contrary to law 9.12 (dangerous play) during the match on July 10.

“The independent disciplinary committee – chaired by Stephen Hardy (Australia) and joined by former internationals John Langford (Australia) and David Croft (Australia) – heard the case and were presented with all available evidence, including multiple broadcast angles and submissions from the player and his representatives.

“The player admitted that he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card. Having reviewed and considered all of the available evidence before the committee, it was deemed that the player had breached law 9.12 in that he had physically struck British and Irish Lions No15 Liam Williams with his elbow/forearm, connecting with Williams head/neck area.

“As there had been contact with Williams’ head/neck area, the committee applied World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play. This resulted in a starting point of a six-match suspension.

Having acknowledged various mitigating factors, including the player’s clear and genuine remorse, early acknowledgement of culpability, an apology given directly to both Williams and the referee and exemplary disciplinary record to date, the committee reduced the six-match entry point by three weeks, resulting in a sanction of three weeks being imposed. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“This means that the player will miss the following matches: July 16 vs Pumas, July 21 vs Bulls, July 24 vs Cheetahs.”

Havili gives the All Blacks a new edge at 12 Analysis: The All Blacks relied on the full bag of tricks of their new second five in their win over Fiji. Ben Smith Rugby’s eligibility laws relics of a bygone era Did rugby throw the baby out with the bathwater when they changed the international eligibility laws? Gregor Paul Rieko Ioane’s chance to cement All Blacks centre shift Injuries have given Rieko Ioane a clear run at the All Blacks No 13 jersey. Gregor Paul Best yet to come for Scott Robertson’s Crusaders Scott Robertson has signed on for two more years with the Crusaders. What will the near future hold? Patrick McKendry Adding blitz to rugby’s last bastion of slow ball Analysis: While breakdowns are getting faster, the scrum mostly remains stuck in rugby's dark ages. Nick Bishop

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
British & Irish Lions    

Red-carded Hendrikse learns fate for foul play on Lions' Williams

Search