Rassie takes bait on Foster's 'different spectacle' remarks

Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has responded to remarks made by All Black head coach Ian Foster about what sort of game the public want to see.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foster seemed to imply that the type of the game being played as South Africa and Ireland played out their titanic Pool B drama in Paris a week ago was maybe not as attractive as the running rugby New Zealand put on display in their 96-17 drubbing of Italy.

“If you look at the South Africa-Ireland game, it was a different game of rugby. The ball was in play for 27 minutes throughout the whole game,” Foster said at the post-match press conference in Lyon.

“It was a very stop-start game, very physical, very combative. You saw a different spectacle tonight [New Zealand versus Italy] and at some point the world has got to decide which game it would rather watch.”

Erasmus didn’t so much take umbrage at Foster’s comment, more a sort of polite backhand over the net back to Foster, via X.

“Ian always a straight shooter and say it as it is! Have respect for him since he coached the Chiefs!! But I think 2 min more ball in play and a epic battle between Ireland and Boks is the game I would rather watch !! (while saying that your boys were crisp and clinical) [sic],” Tweeted Rassie.

Ian always a straight shooter and say it as it is! Have respect for him since he coached the Chiefs!! But I think 2 min more ball in play and a epic battle between Ireland and Boks is the game I would rather watch !! ( while saying that your boys were crisp and clinical ?) https://t.co/qeo7M4y5nv pic.twitter.com/nB2wzAWSZC — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) September 30, 2023

It was more or less game set and match to Rassie, as the general consensus – on X at least – was that one side thrashing another on the scoreboard, no matter how good the rugby, made for less of a spectacle.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan wrote: “I don’t think anyone really wants to watch a 96-17 game no matter how much time the ball is in play. What fans want to see is games that keep you on the edge until the last minute!”

The All Blacks could yet face South Africa, Ireland and Scotland, although many believe a clash between Andy Farrell’s men and the men in black is the most likely scenario. If it irks Foster that Irish fans would prefer the All Blacks than hosts France, then he wasn’t showing it.

“Not at all. I have got no preference about who we play,” said Foster. “Those questions early in the pool don’t mean a lot as there are a lot of things that can still happen. We don’t spend any time thinking about what might happen. I know that’s a boring answer but that’s the truth. What happens if Scotland go and play two great games and either Ireland or South Africa are not there?

“We’ll do our job, take it one week at a time and find out who it is. You just have to look at the draw and to know that the quarter-finals are going to be huge. We just want to get there. Then we’ll worry about who is there.”