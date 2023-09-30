Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
34 - 14
FT
49 - 18
FT
73 - 0
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:45
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The Ireland Scotland scoreline that would knock Springboks out

2

Sorry England make World Cup group-stage exit - OTD

3

Scotland coach gives the message every South African wants to hear

4

Wayne Barnes stunned by 'very classy' moment unseen this World Cup

5

Ireland confront idea of Scotland link-up to boot Boks out of RWC

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Let's return to reality - Ireland must exercise caution'

Irish expectation soars as Andy Farrell's team sweeps all in its path, but cool heads are needed if they are to heed mistakes of the past

Rugby World Cup News

Argentina full of belief ahead of decisive ‘round of 16 decider’

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby: Pool exit

Rassie Erasmus sends another loaded tweet towards the All Blacks and Foster

The Ford, Farrell verdict on England reviving their old 10/12 combo

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Mark Telea will be the next World Cup star | The Breakdown

Israel Dagg in 2011 and Nehe Milner-Skudder in 2015 set the Rugby World Cup alight with their special form and ability to create something out of nothing. If the All Blacks are to win in 2023, they need someone to bring that X-factor.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Fiji vs Portugal | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
M
Maoama 18 minutes ago

Smash them Fiji

Go to comments More News
‘Putting his hand up’: McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks’ big win
J
Jen 25 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Rassie takes bait on Foster's 'different spectacle' remarks

By Ian Cameron
Ian Foster coach of New Zealand (L) and Rassie Erasmus coach of South Africa chat duringg the Rugby Championship test match between New Zealand and South Africa played at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on July 15, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images)

Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has responded to remarks made by All Black head coach Ian Foster about what sort of game the public want to see.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foster seemed to imply that the type of the game being played as South Africa and Ireland played out their titanic Pool B drama in Paris a week ago was maybe not as attractive as the running rugby New Zealand put on display in their 96-17 drubbing of Italy.

“If you look at the South Africa-Ireland game, it was a different game of rugby. The ball was in play for 27 minutes throughout the whole game,” Foster said at the post-match press conference in Lyon.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“It was a very stop-start game, very physical, very combative. You saw a different spectacle tonight [New Zealand versus Italy] and at some point the world has got to decide which game it would rather watch.”

Erasmus didn’t so much take umbrage at Foster’s comment, more a sort of polite backhand over the net back to Foster, via X.

“Ian always a straight shooter and say it as it is! Have respect for him since he coached the Chiefs!! But I think 2 min more ball in play and a epic battle between Ireland and Boks is the game I would rather watch !! (while saying that your boys were crisp and clinical) [sic],” Tweeted Rassie.

It was more or less game set and match to Rassie, as the general consensus – on X at least – was that one side thrashing another on the scoreboard, no matter how good the rugby, made for less of a spectacle.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan wrote: “I don’t think anyone really wants to watch a 96-17 game no matter how much time the ball is in play. What fans want to see is games that keep you on the edge until the last minute!”

The All Blacks could yet face South Africa, Ireland and Scotland, although many believe a clash between Andy Farrell’s men and the men in black is the most likely scenario. If it irks Foster that Irish fans would prefer the All Blacks than hosts France, then he wasn’t showing it.

“Not at all. I have got no preference about who we play,” said Foster. “Those questions early in the pool don’t mean a lot as there are a lot of things that can still happen. We don’t spend any time thinking about what might happen. I know that’s a boring answer but that’s the truth. What happens if Scotland go and play two great games and either Ireland or South Africa are not there?

“We’ll do our job, take it one week at a time and find out who it is. You just have to look at the draw and to know that the quarter-finals are going to be huge. We just want to get there. Then we’ll worry about who is there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

The All Blacks' first choice 23 makes a big difference but Ireland won't care

Ireland know not to turn the ball over and offer the All Blacks the chance to counter and their set-piece defence is not as brittle either. 

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE One last dark horse for the All Blacks' World Cup push One last dark horse for the All Blacks' World Cup push
Search