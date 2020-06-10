6:29am, 10 June 2020

Michael Bradley has shaken up his management team at Zebre, the struggling Guinness PRO14 franchise that won just two of twelve matches in the suspended 2019/20 campaign. The former Connacht and Edinburgh coach has been with the Italians since 2017 and having extended his own deal last January through to 2022, he had now opted to alter his support staff in the hope of securing improved results in the seasons ahead.

Bradley had been respectively using Alessandro Troncon and Carlo Orlandi as his backs and forwards coaches but they have now been replaced by Fabio Roselli and Andrea Moretti, who have carved out encouraging reputations at international level with the Italy U20s side.

Zebre team manager Andrea de Rossi sad: “After thanking Orlandi and Troncon, it was right to welcome two coaches who have done very well with the national academy and the U20 national team.

RugbyPass brings you This is Zebre, the behind the scenes documentary on the Guinness PRO14 club based in Parma

“Both have been protagonists of a path of progression and growth towards the highest level so it is natural to give them this chance. They arrived here in May and immediately made themselves available to Michael and all the coaching staff for the first meetings.

“I’m sure they will do well and above all, they won’t have any problem fitting in as they know most of the players, many of whom have come from the academy and the U20 national team.”

Roselli, who won 17 caps for the Azzurri and appeared at the 1999 World Cup, was previously an assistant at Zebre for two seasons prior to Bradley’s arrival while Moretti, a winner of 13 caps and another who played at the 1999 World Cup, was forwards coach in 2010/11 at Aironi, the franchise that predated the foundation of Zebre.

Bradley told RugbyPass last winter that he remained confident Zebre were on the right track despite results. “We are not happy with the results to date but the direction the team is going in, we have got a much better team this year. People from the teams that we have played recognise that as well and have set their teams up accordingly.

“For the first time we have the ability to rest and rotate players which puts us on the same level as most of the other sides, so we will stick with the brand of rugby we are trying to play which is keeping the ball alive, keeping it up off the ground, keeping it fast.

“We will make mistakes but if we keep practising and keep our focus on this area, we will get better and better and we will start knocking over some decent teams and getting to the play-off side of things.”

"PRO14 rugby is much more exciting than Premiership rugby, has been for years." – Michael Bradley talks Prem v PRO14