Offside rule tweak to end ‘kick tennis’ and ‘open up’ Super Rugby Pacific
An overhaul of the Super Rugby Pacific offside rule has been approved to encourage teams to run the ball instead of engaging in a tedious game of “kick tennis”.
Officials on Tuesday revealed a law variation that they think will close a “loophole” and encourage counterattacking rugby when the competition begins next Friday.
Traditionally, defenders in front of the kicker are put onside when a kick receiver either passes the ball or runs five metres with the ball.
But Super Rugby Pacific’s innovation will throw out those two clauses.
Instead, defenders will remain offside until they have been put onside by a teammate who has come from behind the kicker, or the kicker themself.
Under the new rules, a long kick will be tougher to defend, with a fullback or winger able to glide past any would-be tacklers isolated in front of the kicker and chasers.
The law has been sanctioned by World Rugby as a trial and follows various tweaks in recent seasons designed to increase ball-in-play time.
“Fans have been vocal in recent times about teams exploiting a loophole that’s seen a large number of players standing still while kicks go over their heads in what some people have called ‘kick tennis’,” Super Rugby Pacific Chair Kevin Malloy said.
“We don’t believe that’s the spectacle our fans want to see in Super Rugby Pacific.
‘”We want to open up the opportunity for teams to counterattack with the ball in hand, and we’re confident this tweak to the law will encourage that trend and encourage exciting, attacking rugby.
“With the full support of New Zealand Rugby, Rugby Australia and our coaches we’ve responded with a small change we think could make a big difference.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Good discussion Nick. A common comment here in Oz is that non rugby fans don't get the rules. We have rugby league here which is very popular and much simpler to understand. I'd love to see some simplified rules but also focus on making rugby more accessible and not just a rich man's game which turns so many Aussies off watching (along with the scrum resets,).42 Go to comments
Fin . Think you must be thinking of another Marcus Smith . The one i am talking about , in the 2022 six nations , started against Scotland scoring points and to everyones surprise , came off after 60 mins and England fell apart. He won man of the match in the next 2 consecutive games against Italy and Wales. Scoring tries in both . All three games without the interferences of the Farrell,/ Ford mafia as both injured . If that is not going well for him he should give up . All this at 22 years of age. Ford now 30 and was nowhere near as good as Marcus at that age. Yes played for England at same age but nowhere near as memorable7 Go to comments
hardly a “transformation” if he’s only gained 2kg!1 Go to comments
It's been so long since he had anything vaguely positive to say about anything other than himself that anything perceptive he might have to say is lost amongst the background noise of moaning. He's like a professional grumpy old man. One of the few things that are actually more boring than watching the current England side’s attack is hearing this dinosaur wang on and on about it. England aren't great right now and haven't been for a while but they could win every match by 100 points for the next 12 months and he’d write a 1500 word pinion piece about how the kit man was no good at reverse parking.2 Go to comments
I’m obviously happy tuilagi, martin, and cowan-dickie are back fit, but i wouldn’t pick any of them to start martin i would have on the bench; cowan-dickie i would have in the wider squad but not ahead of theo dan; and tuilagi i would leave out entirely martin had one incredible game at the world cup, but i don’t know if he’s proven himself as a regular test starter. cowan-dickie i just think doesn’t offer quite as much as theo dan, and i do find it disheartening than borthwick still doesn’t trust dan to play more than token minutes. tuilagi is probably our best currently available option at 12, but he won’t be when lawrence is fit, and by the summer i expect him to also be behind seb atkinson, dan kelly, and fraser dingwall in the pecking order, so it makes more sense to stick with dingwall for the time being.3 Go to comments
£100 says there will be a cracking atmosphere on Saturday week.2 Go to comments
After the France game and the Ireland game, it was nice hearing the kiwi accents during the POTM awards. Didn’t seem bizarre at all.5 Go to comments
Referee got it right according to the letter of the law. Had it been given the other way though nobody except France would have complained and even some French supporters might have conceded logic prevailed. In a funny sense it didnt matter what the referee decided. Either way there would be a case for the decision.6 Go to comments
To say it was a low quality game was a bit harsh. Sure both teams spurned chances and werent accurate at times but it was really entertaining and to be honest the quality was of an international standard. Just because its not the quality of a match between the All Blacks and Ireland doesnt mean its low quality. It was just average4 Go to comments
Hopefully Garry Ringrose will be back for Ireland. And Hugo Keenan won’t be out.3 Go to comments
Ireland are going to win the world cup 🗑️5 Go to comments
I’m struggling to understand the relevance of these NFL articles on Rugbypass. There’s nothing uniquely rugby about the goose step. Any more than running fast in a straight line is unique to athletics. Sometimes people do things with their legs to evade another player in a variety of sports. Are we short on content ideas?1 Go to comments
“was some effort from the big Austrian…..” Sorry to be pedantic but Erwin Schrodinger was 167.5cm tall (5ft 6ins in your quaint English system). It’s not recorded how big (dead or alive) his cat was…..6 Go to comments
Erm I think they would be blue cards in Football but we see what you mean1 Go to comments
“Like with Martin, Borthwick said that…..” Wow - I’m not English but even I know that’s dreadful grammar…..3 Go to comments
“She said she looked up to see Beale holding his p*nis and shaking it up and down while saying “suck my dick”” And they say the age of romance is dead….1 Go to comments
Oh dear Colin’s Anthony timmyboy eentwee Your comment are just dumb!! If you look again you will see ford steps to the side and stops, he is still stopped when dyer reaches the ball, dyer runs past the ball then another player Elliot dee arrives Ford having moved to the side is still stood still, he has not begun his approach. At no time does he move in any direction towards the ball. He is stood still. As for time wasting? Another dumb comment! You are entitled to take the full minute, with two men in the bin you would have to be super stupid to take it quickly. As dan bigger said “A master class from ford with the boot in the last 20 minutes won the game. If you want a quicker game speak to welsh front row, they were complicit in messing up virtually every scrum with their usual kidology I never thought despite the chaotic nature of the game that England would lose, wales were going backwards with the ball In the last 10 minutes. Reffell was immense9 Go to comments
Ah give him time. To become such a consummate petulant, tiresome whinger as Sexton developed into takes years to perfect.5 Go to comments
I'm not Scottish and believe Scotland were robber and actually won the match. Love seeing France struggle after having to listen to 2 years of them toting themselves as the best in the game. Never had an issue with French rugby until this world cup watching all the bitter fans booing teams and refs after their knock out. Bunch of whinging babies.1 Go to comments
An interesting article with a lot of well made points. But whilst we all want to see the BIP as much as possible if all that happens whilst it’s in play is just more kick tennis then I'm not sure it would help……the overriding need is for players to become more adventurous the example of Quins was well made with all the players alert to the possibility/probability that they could run from anywhere. Watching England when a player makes a break it seems to be a surprise to the other 14 and consequently support is often missing which IMO can only be because they have a rigid game plan drummed in.42 Go to comments