SevensNew Zealand Women's

New Zealand icons throw support behind injured SVNS star Sarah Hirini

By Finn Morton
Sarah Hirini during a New Zealand Black Ferns training session ahead of the 2023 HSBC Sevens at Elliott Park on January 18, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

After suffering a significant knee injury two weeks ago, Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini is ready to trek “the tough road ahead” after undergoing a successful operation in New Zealand.

Hirini, 30, was helped from the field during the Dubai SVNS as New Zealand recorded what was otherwise a confidence-building victory over Great Britain at The Sevens Stadium.

But the injury to Hirini was by far the talking point from the first day of the 2023/24 campaign. It left a hole in the Black Ferns Sevens side that was always going to be tough to fill.

Coach Cory Sweeney told RugbyPass that Hirini was “highly likely to be unavailable for Cape Town” and New Zealand Rugby confirmed that the captain was out soon after.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Hirini (@sarah.hirini)

The Black Ferns Sevens farewelled their inspirational skipper with an emotional haka, with Hirini returning home to New Zealand to undergo surgery.

While Hirini is now in a race to be fit before the 2024 Olympics in Paris – if not in doubt for the Games – the SVNS veteran is looking ahead to the recovery.

“ACL surgery all done,” Hirini wrote on Instagram.

“Appreciate everyone that has reached out and messaged.

“Ready for the tough road ahead.”

The New Zealand sporting community is well and truly behind the woman who was the nation’s flag bearer at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Black Ferns Sevens stars, a New Zealand Netballer, an All Black, a rugby league icon and even a commentator were among those to express their support for Hirini in the comments section.

“Love you mother bear!! Speedy recovery!! We got you always,” Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year Stacey Waaka wrote.

“Got you CC. Let the work begin,” former Black Ferns Sevens ace Niall Williams said.

“All the best Goss… the journey begins,” All Black Codie Taylor wrote.

“You got this Goosy and everyone has got you,” SVNS commentator Rikki Swannell commented.

“Get well legend,” former NRL forward Monty Betham wrote.

“Can’t wait to watch you smash this rehab,” former Silver Ferns Netball captain Katrina Rore said.

