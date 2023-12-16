Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
7 - 23
FT
22 - 19
FT
11 - 12
FT
28 - 17
FT
34 - 21
FT
14 - 21
FT
55 - 36
FT
21 - 20
FT
27 - 31
FT
29 - 7
FT
35 - 13
FT
36 - 17
FT
29 - 28
FT
37 - 27
FT
24 - 21
FT
31 - 15
FT
32 - 39
FT
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Ireland confirm coaching reshuffle after new Andy Farrell deal

2

Finn Russell targets fourth Rugby World Cup

3

Rob Baxter weighs in on Henry Arundell debate

4

Harlequins confirm departure of 12-year veteran

5

Leicester Tigers statement: Jasper Wiese's future

More News More News

Latest Feature

Eddie Jones: coaching genius or court jester?

The returning Japan supremo works in a world of lightning speed and sudden contradiction.

Investec Champions Cup News

Leinster player ratings vs Sale | Investec Champions Cup 2023/24

Second-half Leinster power surge proves too much for Sale

Bulls fall agonisingly short in thriller against Lyon

Sale player ratings vs Leinster | Champions Cup 2023/24

More Investec Champions Cup More News

Trending Video

Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim Show

Jamie George passionately defended Owen Farrell when chatting to Jim Hamilton ahead of the Bulls vs Saracens match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. You can watch the full interview for free on RugbyPass TV

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

England duo Tuilagi, Lawes named in magazine's Top 12 Hitters list
m
matt 1 hours ago

Scott Gibbs is up there.

Go to comments More News
Sir Wayne Smith explains new 'crow's nest' role with All Blacks and Black Ferns
f
frandinand 2 hours ago

What wouldn’t we give to have someone of his quality mentoring our coaches.

Go to comments More News
Investec Champions Cup

France star Penaud pokes the Bears as Bordeaux ease past Bristol

By Ian Cameron
Bordeaux-Begles' French wing Damian Penaud (L) kicks the ball during the European Champions Cup first round day 2 group A Rugby Union match between Bordeaux Begles and Bristol Bears at Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux, south-western France, on December 16, 2023. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP) (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Bordeaux-Bègles secured a commanding 36-17 victory over Bristol Bears in the Champions Cup, with France wing Damian Penaud delivering an outstanding performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win in front of a full house at Stade Chaban-Delmas, puts Bordeaux at the top of Pool One with two bonus-point wins, underscoring their strong start in the tournament.

The French side scored five tries through Penaud, scrumhalf Maxime Lucu, wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey, centre Ben Tapuai, and replacement scrumhalf Théo Nanette.

Video Spacer

World Schools Festival | Day 1 Highlights

Day 1 highlights of the World School’s Festival Cup saw high drama, controversy and high quality rugby in a hugely entertaining day of rugby. Watch it all LIVE on the RugbyPass Youtube channel

RugbyPass Youtube

Video Spacer
World Schools Festival | Day 1 Highlights

Day 1 highlights of the World School’s Festival Cup saw high drama, controversy and high quality rugby in a hugely entertaining day of rugby. Watch it all LIVE on the RugbyPass Youtube channel

RugbyPass Youtube

Penaud in particular was instrumental in the first half, contributing to Lucu’s and Bielle-Biarrey’s tries before scoring one himself.

Lucu added further points with two conversions and a penalty, giving Bordeaux a substantial lead by halftime, while Bristol’s response was a single penalty from flyhalf Sam Worsley.

The second half saw Bordeaux maintain their dominance, with Tapuai scoring in the 55th minute to secure the bonus point. Lucu, who amassed 14 points, was later substituted to a standing ovation.

Bristol Bears managed two tries towards the end of the game through replacement James Dun and flyhalf Oscar Lennon, both converted by Sam Worsley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite ending the game with 14 men due to a yellow for centre Yoram Moefana, Bordeaux’s victory was decisive. The team will now face Saracens and the Bulls in their pursuit of what would be a first-ever Champions Cup title.

The scorers:

For Bordeaux:
Tries: Lucu, Bielle-Biarrey, Penaud, Tapuai, Nanette
Cons: Lucu 3, Jalibert
Pen: Lucu

For Bristol:
Tries: Dun, Lennon
Cons: Worsley 2
Pen: Worsley

Yellow card: Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux, 79? – repeated infringements)

Teams:

Bordeaux: 15 Romain Buros, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Yoram Moefana, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Maxime Lucu, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Mahamadou Diaby, 6 Bastien Vergnes, 5 Thomas Jolmes, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Carlü Sadie, 2 Maxime Lamothe, 1 Jefferson Poirot.
Replacements: 16 Clément Maynadier, 17 Ugo Boniface, 18 Sipili Falatea, 19 Kane Douglas, 20 Marko Gazzotti, 21 Antoine Miquel, 22 Théo Nanette, 23 Pablo Uberti.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bristol: 15 Rich Lane, 14 Noah Heward, 13 Piers O’Conor, 12 James Williams, 11 Kalaveti Ravouvou, 10 Sam Worsley, 9 Sam Wolstenholme, 8 Magnus Bradbury, 7 Jake Heenan (captain), 6 Joe Owen, 5 Josh Caulfield, 4 Ed Holmes, 3 George Kloska, 2 Gabriel Oghre, 1 Max Lahiff.
Replacements: 16 Will Capon, 17 Sam Grahamslaw, 18 Steven Longwell, 19 James Dun, 20 Paddy Pearce, 21 Oscar Lennon, 22 Joe Jenkins, 22 Jack Bates.

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)
Assistant referees: Peter Martin (Ireland), Padraic Reidy (Ireland)
TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Sir Wayne Smith explains new 'crow's nest' role with All Blacks and Black Ferns Sir Wayne Smith explains new 'crows nest' role
Search