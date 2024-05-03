« L’équipe de France a perdu quasiment deux saisons »
C’est une petite phrase glissée au milieu d’une interview mais qui en dit long. Dans un entretien au Midi Olympique, l’ancienne internationale Marjorie Mayans (33 ans, 53 sélections) revient sur la 13e défaite de rang du XV de France féminin face à l’Angleterre samedi 27 avril, en clôture du Tournoi des Six Nations 2024.
« Nous ne sommes pas si loin des Anglaises », commence-t-elle à dire précisant que « on peut rivaliser physiquement avec elles sur l’intensité, les duels ou la défense ».
Puis : « l’équipe de France a perdu quasiment deux saisons », assène-t-elle en référence à la période qui a précipité l’entrée en piste du duo d’entraîneurs Gaëlle Mignot-David-Ortiz. « Pendant presque deux ans (…) l’ancien sélectionneur (Thomas Darracq, ndlr) s’est évertué à appliquer un projet de jeu qui ne correspondait pas du tout à l’équipe (…) où elle n’était pas bien mentalement, et elle est en train de rattraper ce retard. »
Un passage qui a laissé des traces
Le passage de Thomas Darracq dans le staff des tricolores (2021-2022) en remplacement de Samuel Cherouk a coïncidé avec la Coupe du Monde de Rugby féminin 2021, décalée en 2022 en Nouvelle-Zélande. Malgré la médaille de bronze, la séquence s’est mal passée et a créé des drames, poussant la manager Annick Hayraud à démissionner après le tournoi.
« Ça ne s’est pas très bien passée », confirme-t-elle aujourd’hui à RugbyPass. « J’avais vraiment besoin de faire un break ; la fin avait été très difficile. »
Aujourd’hui, Marjorie Mayans en remet une couche sur le projet de jeu qui ne correspondait pas à ce que souhaitaient les joueuses et qui a provoqué tant de malaises à l’époque.
Un jeu à l’instinct
Gaëlle Mignot, alors en charge de la mêlée et des attitudes au contact, et David Ortiz, en charge pour sa part de la touche et de la défense, en ont pris bonne note et ont rectifié le tir, en associatnt notamment les joueuses au projet de jeu plus décomplexé que par le passé.
« Je m’épanouis dans un projet de jeu comme celui-là plutôt qu’un projet plus calibré, parce que c’est mon profil de jeu », confie par exemple la trois-quarts centre Maëlle Filopon à RugbyPass tout en reconnaissant que « d’autres joueuses ont besoin de plus de cadre ».
« Selon moi, le mieux est d’avoir un projet de jeu qui est adapté à tous les profils que tu as dans l’équipe. Il faut être super calibré ou être à l’instinct.
« Nous, les Françaises, quand on regarde le profil de chacune, on sait jouer au rugby à l’instinct. On n’est pas des machines. On ne va pas faire des skills pendant une heure tous les jours, ce n’est pas notre visio du rugby. Du coup, c’est à double tranchant. Ensuite, il faut assumer sur le terrain. »
Toujours en construction
Mignot et Ortiz l’ont répété dans les colonnes de Sud-Ouest : « on est toujours dans cette notion de construction », assurent-ils de concert.
« C’est notre deuxième Tournoi, donc c’est notre première année de travail avec un nouveau staff et des joueuses qui rentrent dans le groupe au fur et à mesure (le duo a été nommé en décembre 2022, ndlr). Malgré la défaite, il faut rester lucide sur notre parcours, sur le travail que l’on a accompli et tout ce qu’il reste à parcourir encore. »
Il reste donc du travail à faire et toutes les parties semblent lancées pour remédier au chantier. Comme annoncé en premier sur RugbyPass, le prochain Crunch aura lieu le 7 septembre à Gloucester en guise de préparation des trois gros tests d’automne des Bleus au Canada dans le WXV 1.
Can’t wait for the article that talks about misogyny in Ireland. Somehow.11 Go to comments
I would like to see a rule change, when the attacking team is held up over the try line, by allowing the defensive team to restart a goal line drop out releases the pressure for the defensive team, but what if the attacking team had to restart a tap 5m out from the defensive team it gives the attacking team to apply more pressure, there are endless options for the attacking side and it will keep the fans in suspence.2 Go to comments
Less modern South African males predictably triggered.11 Go to comments
My heart is with Quins, but the head is convinced Toulouse have too much. Ntamack is back, his timing and wisdom has been missed.1 Go to comments
Wow, what a starting line up for the Sharks) Tasty up front,kremer vs Tshituka or venter …fiery ,,Lavannini ,,will he knobble etzebeth? Biggest game for belleau?1 Go to comments
It was rubbish to watch, Blues weren’t even present. Did what they had to do, nothing more. Should be better next week against canes.1 Go to comments
I’ve just noticed that this match has an all-French refereeing team. Surely a game like this ought to have a neutral ref? Although looking at the BBC preview of the Saints game, Raynal is also down as reffing that - so there may be some confusion about who is reffing what.1 Go to comments
If Havili can play anywhere in the back line, why not first 5. #10.11 Go to comments
The dressing room had already left for their summer break before they ran out in Dublin that year, and that’s on the coach. Franco Smith has undoubtedly made progress, particularly their maul, developing squad players and increasing squad depth. And against a very tight budget too. That said they were too lightweight last year and got found out against both Toulon and Munster in consecutive games. Better this season so far but they’ve developed something of a slow start habit occasionally, most notably losing at home to Northampton who played them at their own game. Play offs will ultimately show whether there has been tangible progress on last year, or not…!2 Go to comments
Australian Rugby has been a disaster, by not incorporating learning from previous successful campaigns. QLD Reds 2011 - Waratahs 2014. Players, coaches and administrators appoint there representatives for scheduled meetings, organisation’s agreement’s assessments and correspondence. This why a unified Rugby Union under one entity works. Every Rugby nation has taken that path. Was most difficult in the Northern hemisphere with over 100 years of club rugby before the game become professional. Took a lot of humility for those unions to eventually work together.7 Go to comments
Though Wilson’s sacking was pretty brutal, it wasn’t just down to that Leinster game; Glasgow had a lot of 2nd half collapses that season, in the URC and Europe, and only just scraped into the playoffs. Franco Smith has definitely been an improvement, some players are delivering far more than they did under Wilson.2 Go to comments
jesus - that front 5!1 Go to comments
Should be an absolute cracker of a game! Will be great to see DuPont & Ntamack in tandem once again🔥1 Go to comments
Best team ever…. To have played? These guys are still pressure chokers. Came nowhere when it counted. What a joke81 Go to comments
Musk defends anonymous terrorism, fascism, threats against individuals and children etc etc But a Rugby club account….lock ‘em up!!!1 Go to comments
Actually the era defining moment came a few years earlier. February 2002 to be precise, when Michael D Higgins as finance minister at the time introduced his sports persons tax relief bill to the dial. As the politicians of the day stated “It seems to be another daft K Club frolic born in Kildare amongst the well-paid professional jockeys with whom the Minister plays golf” and that the scheme represented “a savage uncaring vision of Ireland and one that should be condemned”. The irfu and Leinster would be nowhere near the position they are in today without this key component of the finances.5 Go to comments
It is crystal clear that people who make such threats on line should be tried and imprisoned. Those with responsibility in social media companies who don’t facilitate this should be convicted. In real life, I have free speech to approach someone like Reinach and verbally threaten him. I am risking a conviction or a slap but I could do it. In the old days, If someone anonymously threatened someone by letter the police would ask and use evidence from the postal system. Unlike the Post, social media companies have complete instant and legal access to the content in social media. They make money from the data, billions. Yet, they turn a blind eye to terrorism, Nazi-ism and industrial levels of threats against individuals including their address and childrens schools being published online all from ananoymous accounts not real people. They claim free speech. Free speech for anonymous trolls/voilent thugs threatening people under false names? The fault is with the perps but also social media companies who think anonymous personas posting death threats constitutes free speech.2 Go to comments
So if this ain’t the best Irish team ever then who exactly is? I don’t remember any other Irish team being this good & winning a series in the Land of the Long White Cloud. Yes I may rip them often for 8 X QF RWC exits & twice not even making it to the QF, but they’re a damn good team who many think can only improve, including me!81 Go to comments
Not a squeek out of Leinster for weeks about this match. So quiet. The first team have been quitely building for this encounter under Nienaber’s direction. All fresh, all highly motivated. They are expecting a season’s best performance from Northhampton. They will match that. They will be fresher and apparently they will have 80,000 out of the 83,000 shouting for them. I do expect Northhampton to turn up big time. Not to be missed. On a tangent it is evident how the loss of a few Premiership teams has in some respect helped other Premiership teams and England. More quality over less teams makes the teams better, which has a knock on effect on England. Not the only factor contributing to England’s rise but one of them.5 Go to comments
Our very own monster teddy bear Ox😍💪17 Go to comments