8:13am, 04 February 2021

The LNR have banned Argentinian captain Pablo Matera over a technicality relating to the amount of yellow cards he has picked up this season.

Matera, who’s had his share of off-field issues in recent months, picked up three yellow cards within a single French championship season, and has been formally suspended for one week.

An LNR statement reads: Pablo MATERA is suspended one week for “Accumulation of 3 yellow cards during a

French championship season. The suspension takes effect on the day of the hearing. As of February 4, 2021, given the calendar of matches played by Stade Français Paris, the one-week suspension will extend until Saturday 6 February 2021 included.

“Mr. Pablo Matera will therefore be requalified as of Sunday February 7, 2021. This decision may be appealed to the FFR Appeal Commission within 7 days of from the notification of the entire reasoned decision.”

Matera has been at the centre of a social media scandal after historic tweets attributed to the Argentinian captain have come to light, which allegedly showed him making racist and xenophobic remarks. It is a scandal that has rocked Argentinian rugby.

Matera’s captaincy was suspended before being dramatically reinstated by the UAR. The u-turn decision has upset some commentators, who wanted a hard-line approach on the matter from the union and the sport.

“I imagine there are a lot of people who have felt offended, hurt and I would like to ask their forgiveness,” Matera said on French television in December.

“It was a really bad use of social media with my friends from high school. I just want to let people know that I don’t believe any of these words, that they do not represent my values in any way.”

The flanker was an inspirational leader for the Pumas when they drew worldwide attention with their first-ever win over the All Blacks at the Tri-Nations shortly before the furore erupted.