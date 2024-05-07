Stuart Hogg given court order, has trial date set – report

Retired Scotland captain Stuart Hogg was ordered at court on Tuesday to steer clear of his wife and her home in Hawick ahead of his trial in late July.

It emerged over the weekend that the former full-back was due to answer a domestic charge this week relating to an incident that took place last February, the day after the Calcutta Cup match between the Scots and England in Edinburgh.

According to a report on the BBC following his court appearance: “Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has been ordered to stay away from his estranged wife and her home in Hawick ahead of his trial in the summer.

“The 31-year-old pleaded not guilty to a domestic charge of acting in an abusive manner towards the mother of his four children when he appeared at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

“Not guilty pleas were also entered into causing fear and alarm during a disturbance in February, and not complying with an undertaking following Hogg’s release from police custody.

"I absolutely hated it… but there was method in the madness." – Stuart Hogg, with Liam Heagney ???, on being an ex-player, horse riding, @rugbyontnt TV punditry, and anguished last few months at Exeter. #GallagherPrem #EXEvGLO Click below for more ??https://t.co/1Q5zI9PgFU — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) November 19, 2023

“Hogg, who was accompanied to court by his parents, was granted bail with special conditions not to contact his estranged wife and not to enter her home in the East Boonraw area of Hawick.

“Hogg will return to court on July 15 for an intermediate hearing ahead of his trial on July 30.”

Having finished up at club level with Exeter at the end of the 2022/23 season, it was last July when Hogg announced he was retiring from playing with immediate effect and would not be available to Scotland for the Rugby World Cup in France which was starting in September.

Hogg instead quickly switched to the world of TV punditry, taking up an offer from TNT Sports,

In an exclusive interview with RugbyPass in November he said: “I wouldn’t say the body is right. It’s definitely something that is a little bit challenging on the body.

“It’s the knees that struggle but I’m not too bad. I’ll tell you at the minute I am struggling with my back.

“With all this enjoyable travel, nothing is easy on the body, especially when it comes to the winter months when it’s a bit chillier. I feel I have a 70-year-old man’s body before my time.”

Hogg, who won more than a century of senior caps and has been involved in three British and Irish Lions tours, remains Scotland’s all-time leading try scorer. He was awarded an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours list for services to rugby union.