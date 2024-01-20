Leicester Tigers player ratings vs Leinster | Investec Champions Cup

Leicester Tigers player ratings: Leicester started much the brighter of both sides in this Champions Cup clash, but Leinster’s turgid opening quarter wasn’t to last.

15. Freddie Steward – 6/10

Provided reliable defensive work and his usual prowess under the high ball. Despite the team’s struggles, Steward remained a steady presence in the backfield, even if he didn’t offer much by way of an attacking threat.

14. Harry Simmons – 4

Simmons had a challenging day, often getting outpaced and struggling to make a significant impact on the wing, his involvement in the game was largely limited. His missed tackle on James Lowe paved the way for a Leinster try in the 34th minute. He was taken off a few minutes later, apparently injured.

Leicester Leinster All Stats and Data

13. Matt Scott – 7

Scott put in a hard-fought performance in the centre, the Scottish international holding up Caelan Doris for what looked like a sure try just before halftime, before sparking a Leicester attack just moments later.

12. Dan Kelly – 6.5

Kelly put in a gritty performance, displaying moments of creativity, not least putting teammate Hanro Liebenberg in early doors with a sublime pass. He was a steady presence in the midfield, even if he struggled to fully unlock Leinster’s defence in the second 40.

11. Ollie Hassell-Collins – 7

Hassell-Collins was active on the wing, constantly seeking opportunities. He showed his potential but needed more ball to make a significant impact. Got flat-footed by some Jordan Larmour magic for Leinster’s second try.

10. Handré Pollard – 5

‘Polly’ had a challenging day at Welford Road, marked by a mixture of errors and missed opportunities. His most notable lapse was a failed kick to touch, which proved costly. While he had his moments, showing glimpses of his playmaking ability, these were overshadowed by unforced errors and some pretty meh tackling.

Attack 153 Passes 193 130 Ball Carries 143 382m Post Contact Metres 370m 3 Line Breaks 5

9. Tom Whiteley – 6

His yellow card aside, Whiteley delivered decent service from the scrum-half position but was hampered by Leinster’s aggressive defensive strategies. He showed glimpses of quality but was outshone by Jamieson Gibson-Park.

1. James Cronin – 6.5

Cronin was steady in the scrum and made his presence felt in open play. His breakdown smarts in particular stood out.

2. Julián Montoya – 6

Montoya led from the front, combining leadership with strong set-piece work. The Puma’s influence around the park was most keenly felt in first half, even if it tapered off in the second 40.

3. Joe Heyes – 6

The England rookie struggled at times in his scrummaging battle against Andrew Porter, getting pinged a few times against the outstanding Irishman. Strong elsewhere.

Set Plays 8 Scrums 8 63% Scrum Win % 63% 18 Lineout 13 94% Lineout Win % 85% 3 Restarts Received 5 100% Restarts Received Win % 100%

4. Harry Wells – 5

Wells faced challenges in the lineout, struggling to maintain his usual standard in this crucial area. His timing and coordination were not as sharp as expected, which led to some key turnovers for Leinster.

5. Ollie Chessum – 5

Chessum worked hard throughout the game but couldn’t make a defining impact. His contributions were solid, yet the England lock lacked the dynamism to turn the game in Leicester’s favour and was outmuscled at times by James Ryan and the beastly Joe McCarthy. Went off with a HIA and didn’t return.

6. Hanro Liebenberg – 7

One of two changes for Leicester, Liebenberg put in an impressive shift, blasting over with just seven minutes on the clock. He was a constant nuisance at the breakdown and carried well.

7. Tommy Reffell – 6

Reffell was a standout while on the pitch, showing his usual tenacity at the breakdown. He didn’t return after halftime however due to a head injury.

8. Jasper Wiese – 6

Wiese brought his usual physicality with multiple strong carries. He tried to impose himself but found the going tough against a disciplined Leinster pack. A distant second best to Doris though.

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Archie Vanes – 6

Super-sub Vanes was solid in set-pieces after coming on but couldn’t change the game’s direction.

17. Francois van Wyk – 6

Van Wyk was solid in the scrum where he was expected to make an impact. His performance in open play was bright too.

18. Will Hurd – 5

Hurd had a limited impact during his time on the pitch. He couldn’t find the opportunity to make a notable difference in the game.

19. Sam Carter – 6

The Aussie lock brought some physicality into the encounter after coming on for the off colour Cheesum.

20. Kyle Hatherell – 8

Another player who took the fight back to Leinster for Wales flanker Tommy Reffell. Bundles of enthusiasm and nearly grabbed a try in the 65th minute.

21. Ben Youngs – 7.5

The England veteran added a spark off the bench, with Leicester visibly improving following his introduction. His experience and game-reading skills were evident, as he injected pace and direction into the Tigers’ play.

22. Jamie Shillcock – 6

Coming on for Harry Simmons after just 35 minutes, Shillcock made the most of his extended game time.

23. Solomone Kata – 6

Kata showed eagerness after coming on but couldn’t find the breakthrough Leicester needed. His attempts to invigorate the attack were commendable but his handling let him down on occasion.