'I will sit back and watch his try over a glass of red' – Billy Millard toasts Lynagh try
Harlequins boss Billy Millard will toast Louis Lynagh’s stunning solo try against Ulster over a glass of wine as he waits to see if his side have clinched home advantage in the Investec Champions Cup knockout phase.
Lynagh beat four defenders in a run launched by Marcus Smith on the 22 in a glorious finish to the first of his two tries that helped Quins to a 47-19 victory at The Stoop.
The 23-year-old England prospect was initially overlooked for selection on form grounds but when injury forced a reshuffle to the bench just hours before kick-off and then Oscar Beard failed a 17th-minute HIA, his chance came.
“Louis has been around us a long time so he knows exactly what the deal is. He’s worked really hard and deserves it. He gave us a real foothold into the game,” director of rugby Billy Millard said.
“Louis is outstanding and he showed that – I will sit back and watch his try over a glass of red. It was just that determination to stay in it. He’s a big part of it here and we’ve got a really strong back three.”
From not making the original matchday 23 to this… 😳
Nice one @LynaghLouis pic.twitter.com/w5p5EZcEuj
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) January 20, 2024
Quins amassed seven tries with Nick David also crossing twice and whether they play at The Stoop in the round of 16 hinges on Bath’s visit to Toulouse on Sunday.
A resounding victory in their final group match has placed them in a strong position and Millard was also impressed by Danny Care, the 37-year-old scrum-half who ran in one try and was a thorn in Ulster’s side throughout.
“Danny is a smart player. He’s pretty canny and showed that on the intercept. He didn’t have the legs to go far, but he was outstanding,” said Millard, who confirmed that Quins are in talks to extend Care’s contract by another season.
“He’s such a smart player and what people possibly don’t see is that he’s as tough as nails. He throws himself around.
“We don’t really have to look after him in the week. He does everything, he’s fresh and happy and playing really well.
“We try to look after him and the medics know him well. He just looks after himself and always plays well for us.
“I hope he has another season here. There are discussions taking place. He’s our furniture, isn’t he? He’s got more in him.”
Millard said that Beard, who has been picked in England’s Six Nations squad, will undergo the return to play protocols for concussion while Joe Marler’s withdrawal at half-time was pre-planned.
“We wanted Joe to get out there and some running in before he goes into England camp. He’s worked really hard to come back from his arm injury. He was outstanding,” Millard said.
Ulster have failed to reach the knockout phase and head coach Dan McFarland felt much of the blame lies with themselves alone.
“We’re pretty gutted about that. We had high expectations of ourselves coming into this group but we haven’t performed and we’ve got to live with that,” McFarland said.
“We’ve been beaten by some good teams in a tough group, but we’ll also look at our own performance and that’s been the most disappointing thing.”
