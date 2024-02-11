Ireland 'like the All Blacks from some years ago' says Italy's head coach
Italy’s Argentinian head coach Gonzalo Quesada has compared the current day Ireland side to “the All Blacks of old” after their 36-0 win in Dublin.
The former Pumas flyhalf played New Zealand four times during his playing career, twice in 1997 and twice in 2001.
His first outing against the All Blacks was a 97-0 defeat at Athletic Park in Wellington during Carlos Spencer’s debut. In his last, Argentina just fell short of a historic first-ever win when an injury time try stole a 24-20 win in Buenos Aires.
Ireland notched their 19th win from their last 20 Tests against the Azzurri, confirming their status as favourites for back-to-back Six Nations titles and Grand Slams.
After pushing England last week in round one, Italy were essentially out of contention by half-time at 19-0 as Ireland put on three tries.
Quesada said the first half performance was All Blacks-like for the accuracy and efficiency Ireland showed at set-piece.
“They didn’t need to do anything special, just go through their system, their attack,” he said post-match.
“They were always on the front foot and after several phases we were kind of waiting for them. It was not always like that, sometimes we defended better.
“The first-half was a bit different to the second but when we had that 19 points of difference it was like the All Blacks from some years ago when they do their basics and they had a hundred per cent from their scrum and their lineout and at high balls.
“They were also running their rucks in attack and defence with extreme efficiency so there was nothing we didn’t expect in terms of level of performance.
“They did what we know they can do. The frustration is more that we didn’t put a bit more pressure on them.”
Ireland will resume their Six Nations campaign in a fortnight against Wales at home, while Italy host a round three clash with Scotland.
Comments on RugbyPass
Take the kick . How long does it normally take . Yes . About 40 seconds , so Ford was trying to save 20 seconds . Matt Dawson says Ford should take greater control of the game. Both these from a 90 odd cap player . If you have to point this out then its already useless as it should already be happening . THIS is why England just cannot do any better than average . Watching Ireland , their brand new 10 was just top class . Ford is utterly pedestrian in comparison . Or is it that other teams are plainly better coached. And better selected.3 Go to comments
Michael Cheika’s views ok, Pat Lam’s views maybe, sometimes - Matt Williams’s views - Hell NO. You lost me there. Gatland is also saying more bizarre things these days. Mute button comes out. > As Pat Lam implies, the whole rugby world is waiting: ‘No fear, keep going’. That is not going to happen. Not sure why people have obsessions on fast open style play all the time, everytime. We do have rugby 7s for that. I feel robbed when it takes 20 mins or longer to have the first scrum. I love scrums. that’s why Damian Willemse called for a scrum, because the french wanted kick tennis and were avoiding scrums v boks. I can remember when some teams had better lineout winning percentages so their opposition did not kick the ball out once. Teams adapt. Running from 22 is highly prone to penalty turn over in a kickable zone. I want to see, scrums, lineouts, free kicks, mauls, back line moves, first phase tries, 23 phase tries, no tries, penalties drop goals. I want it all. I don’t care how fast or slow the game is. I like the diversity. A 100 minute+ game with extra time is sweet. There is no silver bullet, there is not one formula. The game keeps evolving year by year, team by team coach by coach, ref by ref. You become good with one approach, like blitz defense, or box kicks and another team will copy, if all copy then you have to evolve again. Who knows flared trousers are back in? You just have to beat the team in front of you, however tactically and strategically possible.25 Go to comments
A much better game than the two boring games yesterday A lot more active5 Go to comments
Casey an 8? You having a laugh?5 Go to comments
Good article Nick. The Premiership is certainly my Northern Hemisphere comp of choice these days - even Sarries play some nice rugby now and how can anyone except a Leicester fan not enjoy watching Northampton. I've been disappointed in the Six Nations so far though, only Ireland is playing good rugby. I wonder whether the French just play too much rugby.25 Go to comments
Puff piece by written by World Rugby to try and deflect from what was a complete collapse in the officiating process at the end. Oh and Ben Smith if you must write about the rules maybe read the rule book. DVM was onside for the interception as the ball was in open play as no ruck had been formed.5 Go to comments
Such a great player. I hope she bounces back quickly.1 Go to comments
What would make this conversation more interesting would be some mention of what the change in law/s should be. Lots of complaining. Not a lot of thinking.2 Go to comments
Very good ratings and analysis. Completely agree with all said. Definitely need to find a couple of good locks. Dino Lamb badly missed. Plus Negri and Cannone. Big job on Quesadas hands. Pinpoint few youngsters and start bringing them through from u20. Young Odiase might be worth bringing into the squad. But doubt they will win a game in this year’s six nations. Wales best chance. They need a settled 15 as well, Carlo Mey looked a good prospect in that position. But they need more experience. I’d be in favour of adding Georgia and Portugal to the six nations. And also have 8 teams in the rugby nations Cup. With a promotion playoff system, so the team trying to get into the 8 nations always earns the right to be there.1 Go to comments
Not sure which 6N Ferris is following. I thought England showed definite improvement. Their defence looked better. Keeping Wales scoreless in the second half tells the story, surely, after shipping tries against Italy in week 1. With France and Ireland’s attacking capabilities, in this years 6N - Englands best chances are focusing on a super stingy defence and a kicker who can slot goals. That’s what it’s going to take for England to beat France and Ireland - not trying to razzle and dazzle on attack. With a young team and new coaches. Thats foolish. England have shown time and again what they can do in knockout games. Treat each of the next games as a knockout game, grind out the win. I think the aggressive rush defence will get under Ireland and France’s skin in particular.3 Go to comments
This law isn’t new, he knows this is the case so it was just stupid on his part.3 Go to comments
Make sure you say “Irish” pundit in there. I am sure if it been a pundit from any other country it would have been just “Pundit slams Wales…”.6 Go to comments
So, do McCloskey and Henderson not qualify for points or something?5 Go to comments
Based on recent historical evidence, playing NZ at Stade Francais might be harder.2 Go to comments
Let me help, George. 1. George Ford insists goalkickers will be compelled to modify their routines after he was the victim of a controversial refereeing decision in England’s victory on Saturday. - Yes. Yes they will. 2. “It doesn’t make sense to me. I’m trying to use the full shot-clock time as we’ve got men in the (sin) bin,” - Read the laws of the game. 3. “You’re at the back of your stance, you have your routine, and if adjusting your feet like that is initiating your run-up then…“ - Don’t adjust your feet at the back of your run-up. Especially after you’d already stood still. For 3 seconds. And then “adjusted”. 4. “Some of us kickers are going to have to stand like statues at the back of our run-up now.“ - Yes. Yes they will. Not “some”. All of them. You’re welcome George.3 Go to comments
So what should Gatland do, Hannah? Pull a flyhalf out of his *ss? What a stupid comment.6 Go to comments
Irish has beens all over Load of rubbish6 Go to comments
Does the TMO need to see conclusive evidence of THE PLAYER grounding the ball? Does the conclusive evidence need to be VISUAL? So even if we see the ball apparently on the ground does the TMO need to see player clearly exerting down pressure on the grounded? If so then technically correct call. If there just needs to be conclusive evidence (not necessarily visual) then they must aware the try (as no other possibility is possible). IMO the question should be: if a referee had this view of the play in real time would he have awarded the try? Again the answer is yes. I think there needs to be an ‘I don’t know option’ from the ref with the visual display allowing ref or TMO to make a call as if real time.8 Go to comments
The ref allowing Wales to charge at the kick was a pretty poor interpretation of the Laws, which say that they can charge when the kicker “moves in any direction to begin their approach to the kick.” Ford moved, and the revised Law allows for movement in any direction, but he was not by any reasonable definition beginning his approach. He moved away from the ball, and stood still.8 Go to comments
I think the frustration felt by many is that the tmo said the ball was on the ground and the ref then agreed he saw the ball on the ground - if you take that at face value then the try should have been awarded. To then say no clear evidence to award the try is totally inconsistent. Big picture wise this. it confuses the hell out of those who are either casual or new followers of rugby and potentially turns them off to the game. Given that the game is really now a big money entertainment business I do wonder in this case if the ref/tmo need to front up and explain their decision making - by doing so it would show respect to those who pay good money to see these games.At the same time it would be a way of minimising the type of abuse referees have been getting recently.8 Go to comments