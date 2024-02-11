5 things we learned from round two of the Guinness Six Nations
France, England and Ireland were the winners in round two of the Guinness Six Nations, which failed to produce the excitement seen on the opening weekend.
Here the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.
Officials in the spotlight
World Rugby recently released an absorbing documentary titled ‘Whistleblowers’ in the hope it will change the conversation around officials by showing the difficulties they face, both personal and professional, in overseeing one of the most complex sports around. But as criticism descended on Nic Berry and James Doleman following controversial calls at Murrayfield and Twickenham respectively, it is clear the odds are stacked against referees because of the laws. The decision not to award Scotland a last-gap try against France and to allow Wales to run down George Ford’s conversion were legitimate according to the rules of the game, but both felt like the wrong call. Clarification shed light on why the right outcomes had been reached, but by that time the online vilification was already underway.
Hollie makes history
Rugby’s officialdom was at least able to celebrate one notable victory from round two and that was Hollie Davidson’s slice of history at Twickenham. The 31-year-old Scot became the first female member of an officiating team for a men’s Six Nations match as the glass ceiling for women in the sport continues to be broken. Now rugby’s pre-eminent female referee, Davidson has already overseen a men’s international having taken charge of a clash between Portugal and Italy in 2022. A Test between heavyweight nations must be the next goal for the Scottish Rugby Union’s first full-time official.
Golden era unable to shine
Even if rugby’s protocols dictate otherwise, Scotland’s stoppage-time try against France should have stood. Scottish dismay was understandable, but this controversial moment aside they can only look inwards when they begin the inquest into why they are not two from two having led for most of the match against opponents nursing a World Cup hangover. A poor spectacle was there for the taking but yet again a group of players regarded as one of the most talented ever to emerge from the country has fallen short. That first Six Nations title appears as elusive as ever.
Red Rose rolls on
England are one of two unbeaten sides left in the Six Nations and, while they deserve credit for equalling their victory total for the last three tournaments before the first fallow week, they know their underwhelming wins against Italy and Wales were too close for comfort. Far tougher tests await against Scotland, Ireland and France over the coming weeks and Steve Borthwick’s team must improve significantly if they are to remain in title contention deeper in the tournament. So far they have displayed resilience, a greater appetite to attack and defensive steel, but for now they remain a middling nation.
Ireland in the box seat
Only Ireland also remain in Grand Slam contention and, as they swatted aside Italy despite making six changes, it was hard to look beyond another clean sweep for Andy Farrell’s men. No side has managed back-to-back Grand Slams in the Six Nations era but such is the depth in Irish rugby and the fluency of their game that it would take a sizeable upset to prevent them writing their name in the history books. Italy, meanwhile, took a step backwards having troubled England in Rome.
Puff piece by written by World Rugby to try and deflect from what was a complete collapse in the officiating process at the end. Oh and Ben Smith if you must write about the rules maybe read the rule book. DVM was onside for the interception as the ball was in open play as no ruck had been formed.5 Go to comments
Such a great player. I hope she bounces back quickly.1 Go to comments
What would make this conversation more interesting would be some mention of what the change in law/s should be. Lots of complaining. Not a lot of thinking.2 Go to comments
Very good ratings and analysis. Completely agree with all said. Definitely need to find a couple of good locks. Dino Lamb badly missed. Plus Negri and Cannone. Big job on Quesadas hands. Pinpoint few youngsters and start bringing them through from u20. Young Odiase might be worth bringing into the squad. But doubt they will win a game in this year’s six nations. Wales best chance. They need a settled 15 as well, Carlo Mey looked a good prospect in that position. But they need more experience. I’d be in favour of adding Georgia and Portugal to the six nations. And also have 8 teams in the rugby nations Cup. With a promotion playoff system, so the team trying to get into the 8 nations always earns the right to be there.1 Go to comments
Not sure which 6N Ferris is following. I thought England showed definite improvement. Their defence looked better. Keeping Wales scoreless in the second half tells the story, surely, after shipping tries against Italy in week 1. With France and Ireland’s attacking capabilities, in this years 6N - Englands best chances are focusing on a super stingy defence and a kicker who can slot goals. That’s what it’s going to take for England to beat France and Ireland - not trying to razzle and dazzle on attack. With a young team and new coaches. Thats foolish. England have shown time and again what they can do in knockout games. Treat each of the next games as a knockout game, grind out the win. I think the aggressive rush defence will get under Ireland and France’s skin in particular.3 Go to comments
This law isn’t new, he knows this is the case so it was just stupid on his part.2 Go to comments
Make sure you say “Irish” pundit in there. I am sure if it been a pundit from any other country it would have been just “Pundit slams Wales…”.4 Go to comments
So, do McCloskey and Henderson not qualify for points or something?3 Go to comments
Based on recent historical evidence, playing NZ at Stade Francais might be harder.2 Go to comments
Let me help, George. 1. George Ford insists goalkickers will be compelled to modify their routines after he was the victim of a controversial refereeing decision in England’s victory on Saturday. - Yes. Yes they will. 2. “It doesn’t make sense to me. I’m trying to use the full shot-clock time as we’ve got men in the (sin) bin,” - Read the laws of the game. 3. “You’re at the back of your stance, you have your routine, and if adjusting your feet like that is initiating your run-up then…“ - Don’t adjust your feet at the back of your run-up. Especially after you’d already stood still. For 3 seconds. And then “adjusted”. 4. “Some of us kickers are going to have to stand like statues at the back of our run-up now.“ - Yes. Yes they will. Not “some”. All of them. You’re welcome George.2 Go to comments
So what should Gatland do, Hannah? Pull a flyhalf out of his *ss? What a stupid comment.4 Go to comments
Irish has beens all over Load of rubbish4 Go to comments
Does the TMO need to see conclusive evidence of THE PLAYER grounding the ball? Does the conclusive evidence need to be VISUAL? So even if we see the ball apparently on the ground does the TMO need to see player clearly exerting down pressure on the grounded? If so then technically correct call. If there just needs to be conclusive evidence (not necessarily visual) then they must aware the try (as no other possibility is possible). IMO the question should be: if a referee had this view of the play in real time would he have awarded the try? Again the answer is yes. I think there needs to be an ‘I don’t know option’ from the ref with the visual display allowing ref or TMO to make a call as if real time.8 Go to comments
The ref allowing Wales to charge at the kick was a pretty poor interpretation of the Laws, which say that they can charge when the kicker “moves in any direction to begin their approach to the kick.” Ford moved, and the revised Law allows for movement in any direction, but he was not by any reasonable definition beginning his approach. He moved away from the ball, and stood still.8 Go to comments
I think the frustration felt by many is that the tmo said the ball was on the ground and the ref then agreed he saw the ball on the ground - if you take that at face value then the try should have been awarded. To then say no clear evidence to award the try is totally inconsistent. Big picture wise this. it confuses the hell out of those who are either casual or new followers of rugby and potentially turns them off to the game. Given that the game is really now a big money entertainment business I do wonder in this case if the ref/tmo need to front up and explain their decision making - by doing so it would show respect to those who pay good money to see these games.At the same time it would be a way of minimising the type of abuse referees have been getting recently.8 Go to comments
The blueprint on how NZ beat Ireland in RWC is very out of date just as the blueprint that saw Ireland win the series in NZ in ‘22 was well out of date come that RWC quarter final. There might be a few untried plays from Joe Schmidt’s notes if Strawbridge still has his copy. That’s all. One Irish failing then was not managing the difficult scheduling of top 5 Scotland the week before the NZ quarter. In my opinion we needed a separate coach to fully research the current form and threats of knock out opponents. NZ were able to do a number on us. I am sure Borthwich and co will have a strategy capable of addressing the current Irish team’ threats etc that will likely present itself at Twickenham.8 Go to comments
Two separate articles on Irish media pundits coverage of two matches. Just give your readers the links to watch the content themselves and cut the articles?3 Go to comments
Is this new policy of Rugby Pass writing full articles covering Irish TV pundits covering the six nations matches going to continue indefinitely? The good thing about Irish pundits is they say what they believe to be true and don’t walk on egg shells. Perhaps, if the RugbyPass people just left the content to people actually watching that coverage rather than creating click bait articles over it?4 Go to comments
This wasn't anything like what happened with Ramos/Kolbe. Aside from the fact that a kick was charged down they couldn't have been much different. Ford clearly hadn't began his approach to the ball, he moved sideways and put his hands on his ass and bent over.2 Go to comments
Blatantly a try at the end. I understand the logic behind the TMO decision but if you're not calling that conclusive evidence then why even bother going to the TMO? You could say with almost certainty that the ball was down. When you consider that most of the time the TMO is called in, you can't even see the ball. Having a situation where everyone is almost 100% sure the ball is grounded but not giving the try because the on field ref didn't get a view of it at the time is a farce. But I'm sad to say it shouldn't have come down to a TMO decision. Scotland threw the game when they started trying to defend a 6 point lead for 30 mins against one of the best sides in the world. Scotland's strength is their attack, their attack, the way they were going to win is by scoring a lot of points, not by trying to stop the French - which in hindsight I'm sure they're all well aware of but I'm surprised Townsend didn't call it at the time, this Scotland team aren't normally afraid to throw the ball around but the prospect of beating the French and topping the table proved to be too much pressure.5 Go to comments