England flyhalf George Ford isn't happy about his charge-down
George Ford insists goalkickers will be compelled to modify their routines after he was the victim of a controversial refereeing decision in England’s Guinness Six Nations victory over Wales on Saturday.
Ford was lining up the conversion of Ben Earl’s 20th-minute try and having taken a small step left as part of his pre-kick ritual, wing Rio Dyer came racing off the line to prevent him from completing it.
England’s fly-half looked to James Doleman to intervene in his favour, but the Kiwi referee instead told him that his movement meant Wales were free to charge down the kick.
World Rugby later clarified that the relevant law, updated in 2020, dictates that movement in “any direction” enables the defending side to begin their run.
George Ford doesn’t get the conversion away ?
England score when they’re down to 13 players but George Ford moves before his conversion approach allowing Wales winger Rio Dyer to rush up and Elliot Dee to kick the ball off the tee ? #rugby #ENGvWAL #SixNationsRugby pic.twitter.com/zmLhDhiVPH
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 10, 2024
Ford was left bemused by Doleman’s decision, which could have been decisive in an ebb-and-flow game that England won by only two points.
“It doesn’t make sense to me. I’m trying to use the full shot-clock time as we’ve got men in the (sin) bin,” Ford said, with Ollie Chessum and Ethan Roots both having been off the field at the time.
“You’re at the back of your stance, you have your routine, and if adjusting your feet like that is initiating your run-up then…
“Some of us kickers are going to have to stand like statues at the back of our run-up now.
“As a kicker you want to get a feel and sometimes you don’t quite feel right at the back of your run-up, so you adjust it a bit and think ‘right, I’ve got it now’. You want your chest to be at the ball and all those things.
“What it means for us kickers is that we’ve got to be ultra diligent with our setup and process because if they’re going to go down that route and look for stuff like that, we can’t afford that.”
Irish has beens all over Load of rubbish2 Go to comments
Does the TMO need to see conclusive evidence of THE PLAYER grounding the ball? Does the conclusive evidence need to be VISUAL? So even if we see the ball apparently on the ground does the TMO need to see player clearly exerting down pressure on the grounded? If so then technically correct call. If there just needs to be conclusive evidence (not necessarily visual) then they must aware the try (as no other possibility is possible). IMO the question should be: if a referee had this view of the play in real time would he have awarded the try? Again the answer is yes. I think there needs to be an ‘I don’t know option’ from the ref with the visual display allowing ref or TMO to make a call as if real time.7 Go to comments
The ref allowing Wales to charge at the kick was a pretty poor interpretation of the Laws, which say that they can charge when the kicker “moves in any direction to begin their approach to the kick.” Ford moved, and the revised Law allows for movement in any direction, but he was not by any reasonable definition beginning his approach. He moved away from the ball, and stood still.4 Go to comments
I think the frustration felt by many is that the tmo said the ball was on the ground and the ref then agreed he saw the ball on the ground - if you take that at face value then the try should have been awarded. To then say no clear evidence to award the try is totally inconsistent. Big picture wise this. it confuses the hell out of those who are either casual or new followers of rugby and potentially turns them off to the game. Given that the game is really now a big money entertainment business I do wonder in this case if the ref/tmo need to front up and explain their decision making - by doing so it would show respect to those who pay good money to see these games.At the same time it would be a way of minimising the type of abuse referees have been getting recently.7 Go to comments
The blueprint on how NZ beat Ireland in RWC is very out of date just as the blueprint that saw Ireland win the series in NZ in ‘22 was well out of date come that RWC quarter final. There might be a few untried plays from Joe Schmidt’s notes if Strawbridge still has his copy. That’s all. One Irish failing then was not managing the difficult scheduling of top 5 Scotland the week before the NZ quarter. In my opinion we needed a separate coach to fully research the current form and threats of knock out opponents. NZ were able to do a number on us. I am sure Borthwich and co will have a strategy capable of addressing the current Irish team’ threats etc that will likely present itself at Twickenham.4 Go to comments
Two separate articles on Irish media pundits coverage of two matches. Just give your readers the links to watch the content themselves and cut the articles?2 Go to comments
Is this new policy of Rugby Pass writing full articles covering Irish TV pundits covering the six nations matches going to continue indefinitely? The good thing about Irish pundits is they say what they believe to be true and don’t walk on egg shells. Perhaps, if the RugbyPass people just left the content to people actually watching that coverage rather than creating click bait articles over it?2 Go to comments
This wasn't anything like what happened with Ramos/Kolbe. Aside from the fact that a kick was charged down they couldn't have been much different. Ford clearly hadn't began his approach to the ball, he moved sideways and put his hands on his ass and bent over.1 Go to comments
Blatantly a try at the end. I understand the logic behind the TMO decision but if you're not calling that conclusive evidence then why even bother going to the TMO? You could say with almost certainty that the ball was down. When you consider that most of the time the TMO is called in, you can't even see the ball. Having a situation where everyone is almost 100% sure the ball is grounded but not giving the try because the on field ref didn't get a view of it at the time is a farce. But I'm sad to say it shouldn't have come down to a TMO decision. Scotland threw the game when they started trying to defend a 6 point lead for 30 mins against one of the best sides in the world. Scotland's strength is their attack, their attack, the way they were going to win is by scoring a lot of points, not by trying to stop the French - which in hindsight I'm sure they're all well aware of but I'm surprised Townsend didn't call it at the time, this Scotland team aren't normally afraid to throw the ball around but the prospect of beating the French and topping the table proved to be too much pressure.2 Go to comments
England look so confused. It's like they're now trying to bolt on some attacking play to a foundation of pragmatism. It's not possible for a team to switch from such a pragmatic structure to playing attacking rugby at the drop of a hat. The mindset is tentative, players are too deep, slow to react, no runners are offering themselves because they're expecting a kick, ruck speed is too slow, runners get isolated Etc. The players were lost… and yet as we saw so many times under Eddie Jones, when England are losing in the last 15, the players stop worrying about how they're told to play and start playing how we know they can.4 Go to comments
Kyle Rowe’s defence was a liability for Scotland all game. Out of position (including for France’s second half try), poor tackling technique (upright but non-dominant, meaning he fell off most of what he attempted), spent most of the time jumping up and down trying to avoid contact. Reminds me a bit of James Lowe when he first moved to Ireland - defence optional. I hope he can do the same as Lowe and work on his defence as he has some good attacking vision.1 Go to comments
Dumb lex, sed lex est.1 Go to comments
I do not have an opinion on the touchdown but I do think Finn Russell’s interference with the French scrumhalf immediately beforehand was worthy of a check. He looked offside tome and I would have like more angles to view.2 Go to comments
Fin . I agree . That was a very good kick , but one kick does not a summer make. It needs someone who is going to do things to keep the opposition guessing . The back line are very obvious and get picked off . Ford did well in the second half by going back to type and helped pull England through. However. This was against a very young and inexperienced Wales and we only just won . How will he cope when Ireland come at him . That is if Smith is not thrown in to the lions den against the best team in the world at present.5 Go to comments
Oh thank god. Been having sleepless nights about Ireland taking the no.1 spot from us.7 Go to comments
Yes he is correct. a low quality game as was Scotland v France.2 Go to comments
While it is quite clear that the ball touches the ground, one pundit made the point that a lot of people overlook, myself included, on the slow mo replays you don’t know when the whistle was blown. The ball might have been on the boot when the whistle was blown and then rolled onto the ground after. Just thought it was an interesting different perspective. As Finn Russell said post match though, it was their responsibility to ensure the game wasn’t so tight that the outcome could be decided by a 50-50 ref call in the 84th minute7 Go to comments
after all the idiocy talked by “fans” and pundits this week, its really gratifying to see Ford and Steward as the standout players in a victory marked by kicking. england are learning a new defensive system, their squad is getting younger, and they are winning games. All is well.1 Go to comments
Nice1 Go to comments
I’m sure you all know but Rugby Pass ran a competition to see who could write the worst article and this one won. Congrats Ben2 Go to comments